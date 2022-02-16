Taliban-Style Islam Tyrannises Women

By Kumar David –

No sizable Islamic organisation, religious, political or social in Sri Lanka to the best of my knowledge has condemned the barbarism of what the Taliban is doing to women in the name of Islam. No Muslim intellectual has been brave enough decry this barbarism. Has anything been written in Colombo Telegraph, if so, I have missed it? If I am wrong on the facts, my humble apologies. When progressive Lanka is up in arms against the Gnanasara obscenity, set up to humiliate the minorities particularly the Muslims, it is a disappointment that Muslims do not rally to sturdily condemn the backwardness of Taliban oppression of half the population of Afghanistan in the name of Islam! Does it not enrage Muslim intellectuals?

Dear Islamic scholars and intellectuals, is this Islam? If women want to over their faces and bodies in black, blue or purple, let them; if girls don’t want education let them boycott schools and colleges; if wives enjoy being beaten and brutalised by husbands let them relish the S&M though it is more appropriate to take both to a psychiatric ward. I am not asking if this violence and repression is Islamic or not, probably it is not in keeping with the basic teachings; that’s not my point nor my expertise. It is a violation of human rights. Surely it the responsibility of world Islam and its intellectuals to lead the fight against but you worthies are falling short. Is not “speaking truth to power” the responsibility of the intellectual? Or is it your view that human rights are a colonialist tools (“orientalism”) to oppress colonial peoples? Edward Saeed would pour withering scorn on you if you said so. Don’t take my word and don’t listen to the Western media; go directly to the voices of Afghan women and interviews on Aljazeera etc. from Muslim countries. There are countless examples, here are four out of hundreds, but you don’t need them you know it all.

This cover-up is not peculiar to Sri Lankan Muslims. One does not hear of outrage and protest by Muslims in India, the Indian Subcontinent, Malaysia, Indonesia etc. Let’s write off the Middle East, Egypt and the Maghreb as they are still primitive societies in respect of thwarting repression and violation of women. Inner-familial issues are not a thing that I want to get involved in; my concern is when it involves laws, criminality, the state, and public or social affairs such as education and imposed dress codes. The failure of Muslim organisations and intellectuals the world over to take an unflinching stand against execrable practices is reprehensible.

[As a post-script I will comment on the freezing of $7 billion of Afghan people’s money by Biden. One half will be donated by the US for relief work in Afghanistan the other half distributed to the families of 9-11 victims. This is high handed and proves that your money in US banks is a tool in its hands to manipulate foreign policy and play you (individuals and institutions) for a sucker. Choose Euros, Yen, Yuan or GPB if you have even a small amount of foreign assets to park. It is very hard for foreign companies and Central Banks to avoid entanglement with pervasive dollar control of global clearing and banking systems, but it is amazing that China, Europe and gulf states were blind all these years. Now China is attempting to develop the International-Yuan and trying to close the stable door after the horse has fled! Good luck! It will take time, sweat and ingenuity].