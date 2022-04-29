The Absurd, Asinine All-Parties Administration Attempt

By Dayan Jayatilleka –
The formula of an all-parties government at this moment of the crisis is ridiculous. With a single exceptional scenario which does not apply here, the formula refers to a reshuffled government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with all the powers he enjoys. If anyone agrees to participate in any interim/all-parties government under him, they must know that Gotabaya can tear up the arrangement and throw out that Government any day of the week. That alone should expose the idea as a ridiculous farce.
Secondly, no government that is formed under Gotabaya will be an all-parties government. Neither of the two major Opposition formations, the SJB and the JVP will be suicidal enough to agree. So, the all-parties government will simply be an SLPP plus SLFP and 11-parties government, i.e., a reshuffle of the old governing coalition of 2020, with the only difference being that there will be a new Prime Minister, one who is not Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Thirdly and perhaps most fundamentally, forming any kind of administration under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at a time when there is an unprecedented outpouring of mobilized national and social sentiment demanding unambiguously that Gota should leave, is a slap in the face of the people. It is also an act of political suicide on the part of those parties that participate in such a coalition.
There is only one, single exceptional scenario under which it will be tolerable to form any kind of administration while Gotabaya remains President. That scenario is if (a) the 20th amendment is repealed, (b) the 19th amendment reintroduced, and (c) a compressed timeframe for Gotabaya’s departure from office is publicly announced. It is only those features that will make any administration an Interim administration. It is also only such conditions that will permit a broad-based administration to be formed with any degree of public acceptability and legitimacy.
In short, an all-parties government can be a legitimate project only AFTER the 20th amendment has been repealed, the 19th amendment reintroduced and Gota has announced an early departure date.
A formula which tosses Mahinda Rajapaksa out but keeps Gotabaya Rajapaksa in and on top, is a formula for an old repaired prop for the Gotabaya presidency which has been rejected by the sovereign people.
The larger reality on the ground is the unprecedentedly massive mobilization of all sectors of the people in almost all parts of the island. The parliamentarians must realize that they are marooned in an ocean of public opinion and social action; an ocean that is becoming increasingly turbulent and rough.
The inability of many parliamentarians to see this obvious reality, reminds me of Lenin’s term “parliamentary cretinism”. Sri Lanka’s parliamentarian seem to be suffering from a bad case of this malady. How else could they be chattering about things as diverse as all-parties administrations under Gotabaya Rajapaksa or the abolition of the executive presidency which is a painfully protracted process?
There are only three parliamentary moves that have any resemblance to the reality outside: (a) a No Confidence motion (b) the repeal of the 20th amendment and reintroduction of the 19th and (c) an impeachment. All else is a diversion and delay.
How then to get Parliament to see sense and play its role in the fulfilment of the explicit wishes of the people?
The parliamentarians must get off their high horse and understand that at this exceptional moment in history, their role, and the role of Parliament is that of an adjunct, an auxiliary of the massive struggle of the multitude.
The struggle is almost certain to reach new heights in the month of May. The pressure will become irresistible. One hopes that this pressure will also impact on the Parliament achieve what rationality and good sense will not.
The future of the political parties and politicians will depend on whether or not they are seen to collaborate with a detested Gotabaya Rajapaksa presidency, the main enemy of the mobilized people. Those who do prop him up at this moment, even under the guise of an interim or all-parties government, will be socially isolated and wiped out at the first election that comes down the pike.
More basically, the future of politicians and political parties will depend upon the role they play against the backdrop of the unarmed revolution that is underway. Are they with the democratic revolution or against it? Are they attempting to channel the revolutionary energies of the people for their narrow political ends or are they ready to be the agency of the people’s struggle and implement the agenda already spelled out by the people?
At this point it will be pertinent for parliamentary politicians to recall the words of Fidel Castro, who said: “Who will make the revolution? The people, with or without the [Communist] Party!”
old codger / April 29, 2022
“Secondly, no government that is formed under Gotabaya will be an all-parties government. Neither of the two major Opposition formations, the SJB and the JVP will be suicidal enough to agree.”
Even Dr. DJ talks sense sometimes. So, this time I totally agree with him.
chiv / April 29, 2022
OC, today Gotha and Mara standing together, surrounded by 109 donkeys and 8 giving signed statement, in their usual arrogance, say “we are (Mafia) Brothers and no one can divide us , we have the support of 117 and we will not leave”. Dulles who wrote letter to Gotha few days ago asking to leave was physically present showing support. So we are back to square one. I was not wrong in saying Lanka has no chances of any recovery. To find cure for 75 years of Lankan lunacy in 7.5 weeks is not happening. The only option left now is ” people physically kicking out these crooks. So called righteous ,who keep quoting democrazy and constipation as excuses are those hidden enablers. Did anyone really expect Rajapaksas to leave at their own will ????
chiv / April 29, 2022
Didn’t I say DJ, need to get his act together and get those SB in line, before calling North and East to fight his war. At least the Tamils now seems to have understood the game plan, it’s time for others to do the needful
chiv / April 29, 2022
There is more to this LUNACY. When issues come up, quite a few Pseudos (enablers, apologist, retards) are ready with excuses, look at Pakistan/ India / USA —.???? We need comparison to measure our success and achievements but for plain stupidity, do people need comparison ???
chiv / April 29, 2022
Today CPA poll results says 1) 96 % wants all 225 members audited and unaccounted assets confiscated 2) 90 % wants Mara to resign 3 ) 90 % wants Rajapaksa mafia out of Lanka politics 4) 87 % wants Gotha to resign 5) Only 56 % wants all 225 to resign 5) almost 75 % wants executive presidency abolished, team of experts managing until crisis is over,interim govt consisting of all party members, 20 repealed and bringing back 19 amendment. If true public should go after 117, who were standing with Mara today giving false impression, that constituents, they represent are still supporting Mafia family.
Mahila / April 29, 2022
OC, Thiru and DJ,
All party Government has been ditched for the moment!!
The HE and PM would continue, as they have received 108 _ 9 MPs support totaling 117 MP’s providing supply to government, for them to govern as before with simple majority!!!
The division of te no of MP’s n support, speaks as to possibly, how many BUY OUTS!
Aragalaya for the moment seems finished.
Watch how it pans out from now on?!
Coming colours, no good, as 1 protestor at TT, has been assaulted and hospitalised.
They may get emboldened to act roughly from now on??
leelagemalli / April 29, 2022
All party conferences are common in any country. No arguments would be necessary.
But all parties administrations ?
What cant be in a country where a bunch of CRIMINALs in power ? These criminals and their high crimes were not overlooked.
Temple trees (Premier s official residence) and its neighbourhood has been disrupted by high volume- pirith chants by the order of Mafia boss MAHINDA. Not a single inhabitant in that neigbouhrhood came forward to protest against. People would not react even if their lovely ones would be hurt publicly, what a nation ?
What happened to our people ? In a civilized country, a court order would teach a lession the premier if his senses are totally impaired. This is the levels of DEMOCRACY in a country, whose was then called ” oldest democracy in asia”:
caqof / April 29, 2022
True, OC. I didn’t quite realize how absurd the All Party idea is until DJ’s clear explanation How come Sillysena made a U-turn. to hop in? Did GR promised a dinner of Hoppers?
/
Native Vedda / April 29, 2022
old codger
This is one of his 64 positions.
Thiru / April 29, 2022
For seventy three years the Sinhalese leaders have been changing constitutions, making amendments,, holding round table conferences, going in a merry-go-round, and now they want an all-party government. Throughout these years the country has been going through turmoil after turmoil. Now the country has reached a rock bottom with people finding it difficult to get even essential items like food, electricity and medicine.
The country is going round the world begging for loans that they can’t pay back because they consume more than they produce.
When will the leaders become dedicated, or will they?
This is pure and simple appe aanduwa sans good governance.
Ajith / April 29, 2022
We all know how good Rajapaksas in bribing and buying MPs. According to daily mirror today Mahinda Rajapaksa proved that he got 117 MPs support and Gota gave up his all party government. It is very clear Rajapaksas still use the parliament and constitution to use the military violence against the protestors lawfully. China, India and West help them to protect them. They need Rajapaksas to destroy Sri Lanka.
Captain Morgan / April 29, 2022
Alibaba says he will continue to be the leader and there can be no change in that, but he is willing to replace some of the 40 thieves with fresh faces so that the pressure on him can be relieved to some extent for the foreseeable future.
leelagemalli / April 29, 2022
CM,
Alibaba should be punished before the nation- before long, that could be a blessing encouraging all silent masses.
Pirith CHANTs are being abused to silent the protests. Pinguththarayas should come forward and stand against the damage being deliberately done by Mahinda Rajaakshe to monkhood.
