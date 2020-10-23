The Advantages That Online Casinos Have Over Land-Based Casinos

Online casinos are on their way to become the biggest profit-makers in the gambling industry. Millions of people are accessing their sites as they search for fun and excitement. As we march into 2021, the expected global revenue made by online casinos is set to be over $70 billion. Just to put things into perspective, last year was their most successful ever, as they had $60-65 billion in total revenue.

We wanted to touch on this subject a bit more and explain some of the advantages that online casinos have over the land-based ones. They will help you understand why people started favouring them much more. If you are already familiar with this topic and you are well-aware of the details, feel free to try Casimba Casino if you want to enjoy the latest casino games.

Availability

First of all, online casinos can be reached at any time and place and on any device. You can choose whether you want to play the latest gambling games on your desktop or mobile. The availability is considered a massive advantage, especially in some countries where people have limited access to land-based gambling facilities.

The perfect example of this is India. Land-based gambling is only allowed in three state provinces Goa, Sikkim, and Daman. On the other side, online gambling is not regulated and people can access these sites, as long as the online casino is not based in India. Offshore companies offer their services to the people and instead of travelling to one of the three provinces, they can enjoy the games at the comfort of their home or on-the-go.

Anonymity

As you may know, to gain access to all of the games and bonuses that online casinos offer to their players, you need to register at a casino site. The good part about it is that the process lasts just a minute. After you register, you play the games under an alias, thus gaining a certain level of anonymity.

What’s even better is that if your selected online casino accepts Bitcoin or any other crypto as a payment method, your anonymity is increased even more and you enjoy a high level of online security. Because online scams have been happening quite frequently in the past couple of years, being secure in the online world is pretty important.

Rewards

Next up, aside from having numerous games to choose from, online casinos are also keen on rewarding their registered players. Numerous daily bonuses, welcome bonuses, loyalty programs, cashback bonuses, tournaments with massive prize pools, and much more are in store for all players who access their sites and play their games.

Payments

Finally, we wanted to mention that online casinos have numerous accepted payment methods as a way to suit the wishes of players from all around the world. Some of the most commonly accepted methods are Visa/MasterCard/Maestro credit and debit cards, Skrill, ecoPayz, PayPal, Paysafecard, etc. In the recent period, more and more casino sites are accepting cryptocurrencies because they are fully optimized for online use and every transaction made with them (deposit or withdrawal) is instant.