The Cost Of Not Complying Can Be High

By Jehan Perera –
So far it appears that the implications of the resolution on Sri Lanka passed at the UN Human Rights Council last week against the Sri Lankan government’s objections have been taken with a pinch of salt. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena’s reaction to the passage of the resolution by a 22-11 margin was to take note that 14 countries had abstained and therefore a majority of countries had not given their support to the resolution. Two of the countries that abstained, India and Japan, are powerful and important ones to Sri Lanka, as indeed they are in the world, which makes them well suited to play a bridge-building role in the future within the UN Human Rights Council. The relative equanimity with which the passage of the resolution was received within the country as a whole would be on account of the upbeat assessment of the situation by the government. The majority of the population who voted the government into power continue to feel that it is looking after the national interest where this issue is concerned.
From the perspective of the general public whose attention is presently gripped by other pressing matters, such as the cost of living, the passage of the UNHRC resolution posed no significant cause for alarm especially as the government they have voted for has expressed confidence in having the support of a majority of countries. Further, the resolution itself carries no punitive sanctions. It provides recommendations about what the government should and should not do in terms of ensuring accountability for human rights abuses, preventing new ones from occurring, caring for war victims, increasing the space for civil society to work and reducing the role of the military in governance. There are no punitive measures mentioned directly in the resolution. Therefore the people believe the government when it says it can deal with the evolving situation.
However, there is a difference between domestic politics and international realities. The fact that there is no immediate adverse fallout from the resolution needs to be considered carefully. There are three serious problems that can arise in the future. First, the resolution specifies that Sri Lanka will be on the agenda of the UNHRC for the next one and a half years. As this body meets three times a year, this means that Sri Lanka be under regular scrutiny by the international community. It is liable to suffer reputational damage if critical observations against it are being constantly made which can impact negatively on the country’s attractiveness as a location for economic development projects. As the government is focused on economic development it would be in the national interest to make the Geneva process a constructive one that gives confidence to potential investors about the future of the country.
Serious Problems
Second, the previous UNHRC resolutions on Sri Lanka were limited to getting the Sri Lankan government to act in accordance with the recommendations of the international community. Even when the last resolution, which was co-sponsored by the former government, had accepted a role for foreign judges, it was the Sri Lankan government that was to be in charge of the special courts. The onus was on Sri Lanka to be the party to act and to be in charge. However, the present resolution gives the power to act and to be in charge also to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The significance of the resolution is enhanced by the fact that it empowers the High Commissioner’s office to look also at the present and ongoing situation in the country and not limit itself to the issue of war time violations and immediate post-war violations only.
This resolution gives the High Commissioner’s office the authority to set up a special unit to gather information and evidence on human rights violations taking place in Sri Lanka. That is to “strengthen [ ] the capacity of the Office of the High Commissioner to collect, consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, to advocate for victims and survivors, and to support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in Member States, with competent jurisdiction” (operative clause 6) and a budget of USD 2.8 million to implement it.
The possibility of punitive action is implicit in the fact that the recently passed resolution welcomes the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet which was released in late January this year set out facts from a perspective that indicates that Sri Lanka is heading in the direction of contracting space for political freedom, weakening of checks and balances in governance and increased conflict between ethnic and religious communities. The recommendations given in the UN High Commissioner’s report range from freezing of assets, travel bans and targeted sanctions against public officials suspected of human rights violations and referral of such cases to international tribunals including the International Criminal Court and an invitation to individual countries to take action under the principle of universal jurisdiction.
Constructive Efforts
Third, if Sri Lanka is seen as not complying with the resolution another sanction could be the loss of the European Union’s GSP Plus tariff concession currently given to Sri Lankan exporters. As the EU is Sri Lanka’s largest export market, the denial of the GSP Plus would have a negative impact on the country’s economy and on employment opportunities. When Sri Lanka lost its GSP Plus concession in 2010 due to allegations of human rights, it resulted in a loss of export revenues of an estimated Rs 150-250 billion till its reinstatement in 2017. Especially in a context in which there is an economic downturn in the aftermath of the first and second waves of the Covid pandemic, the loss of the GSP Plus needs to be strenuously resisted. One of the conditions of granting the GSP Plus concession is that human rights violations should cease and the Prevention of Terrorism Act should be replaced with a counter terrorism law that is in conformity with international standards.
None of these worst case scenarios need to come about if the government looks at the recommendations in the resolution and makes a good faith effort to implement them. In the run up to the vote on Sri Lanka in Geneva, a European ambassador said that regardless of the way the vote went, their relations with the Sri Lankan government would continue as before. This was followed by a discussion in which a balanced assessment was made of the problems of democratic politics worldwide where nationalist forces are getting increasingly powerful. In Europe, for instance, there are political parties that espouse nationalism against ethnic and religious minorities who are seen as interlopers. Those from the international community who are self-critical will have an appreciation about Sri Lanka’s own challenges of governance.
Sri Lanka’s encounter with nationalism has been central to its existence as a democratic polity. Sri Lanka has not been able to relegate nationalism to the margins as Western countries have done, and which many East European countries have still failed to do. This may explain the European ambassador’s affirmation of a continued constructive engagement with the Sri Lankan government regardless of the outcome of the UNHRC resolution on Sri Lanka. But the best answer will come if the government together with the opposition meets the Geneva challenge. It is encouraging that leader of the main opposition party, Sajith Premadasa, has made this constructive offer. Similar offers by leaders of the ethnic and religious minority parties and an acceptance of the same by the government are called for. We need to reform our polity to ensure fairness in governance not so much for the sake of Geneva or future Geneva, but to be at peace with ourselves to develop our country and its people.
davidthegood / March 30, 2021
Citizens need peace in natio and not UNHRC resolution. Government priority must be to comply with that and not a war of arrogance and ignorance in a show of slavery to China which cannot save. We don’t want the post world war two Nuremberg trials on our leaders leaving behind a sick history for future generations.
/
Siva Sankaran Sharma / March 30, 2021
One big mistake in the observation , in these European countries the interlopers are considered the new non European immigrants, mainly Muslim immigrants from North Africa, Western Asia and South Asia and not others. This is because these people largely do not want to assimilate nor want to obey the local laws . They come here largely as economic immigrants and refugees and once established, demand Islamic/Sharia law and want to dress differently, especially the women folk. They are supposed to have fled from these restrictions and laws in their own country or claim to but come here and start to demand the same restrictive laws and forms of dresses, that they are supposed to have fled from, to be reestablished in their host nations. Smacks of hypocrisy. This is why there is a backlash. Not refusing to assimilate or follow the local laws and customs. Definitely not against their own fellow European and national minorities like the Scots or Welsh in Britain or other national minorities in other lands. However, in Sri Lanka it is different, the state sponsored racism, discrimination and marginalisation is not against outsiders , foreigners or recent migrants but against the island’s own indigenous Tamils, who have a far older and ancient history than the Sinhalese and have the same rights to their own land like the Sinhalese.
/
Rohan25 / March 30, 2021
Mr. Jehan Perera, from when did the island’s native Eelam Tamils become interlopers and outsiders? From 1948? When the British gave power to the Sinhalese , who had managed to successfully hoodwink everyone , the British and Tamils , that once power is transferred to them , the island will be a truly democratic, multi ethnic, multi religious nation, where all its citizens will be treated as equals but in fact were scheming otherwise. Just like now. We are no interlopers or outsiders but truly native and have the same right as the Sinhalese.
/
RBH59 / March 30, 2021
Considering the neighbor countries Sri lanka has the majority due Pakistan and Bangladesh bridging
Integrity besides minority issues where Indian put sri lanka on increasing accountable remarks on front of the world but act as defenders.
/
chiv / March 30, 2021
Jehan, nothing to worry. Dinesh has told the world the UN resolution brought by UN is illegal and dosent bind Lanka. Thereby he also made sure, the 25 countries who supported and abstained were involved in an illegal act.. Mr. Sircular has promised to face the UN headon and beat them in their own game. Wimal and Gommanpilla will soon spearhead the attack. As promised by few here, small country will retaliate and push back U.S orchestrated regime change. ( I am confused, I was told one of their citizen was brought in ).China has promised to give unlimited loans but reinstaded that Lankans comply with their road to glory project. The 7 million or so are very happy with the outcome and eagerly waiting for elections to show their gratitude. Whether people like it or not Rajapaksas are here to say. Who said there is any sibling rivalry. GR told media people NO ONE should make the same mistake again of defeating big bro MR.
/
srikrish / March 30, 2021
Thanks Jehan, You concluded your article with a gem of a statement.
“We need to reform our polity to ensure fairness in governance not so much for the sake of Geneva or future Geneva, but to be at peace with ourselves to develop our country and its people”.
If only we could practice inclusive participatory governance, it is not a dream, but a practical proposition.
/
Eagle Eye / March 30, 2021
Cardinal Malcom Ranjith keep on insisting that those who were behind the Muslim Terrorist attack should be identified and punished.
Instead of forgiving and forgetting, Sinhalayo should insist that the Government appoint a Commission to find out those who were behind LTTE Tamil terrorist campaign against Sinhalayo and punish them.
/
GATAM / March 30, 2021
Not at all. Just fear mongering. UNHRC cannot enforce anything if SL refuses. It needs UN Security Council. No resolution against UN Security Council can be passed against SL thanks to China and Russia.
/
Eagle Eye / March 30, 2021
Investors do not care two hoots for democracy or human rights as long as the country has a stable Government so that they can collect their returns for the investments. What the President should do is to give the signal that Rajapakshes will be ruling this country at least for the next two decades and they will not allow minorities to play hell as happened in the past.
Before 2015 election Harsha bragged that foreign investors are waiting in the queue to come if UNP wins. Hardly any foreign investors came because there was no political stability. Independent Commissions failed to impress foreign investors.
—
“As the government is focused on economic development it would be in the national interest to make the Geneva process a constructive one that gives confidence to potential investors about the future of the country.”
/
upali1942 / March 30, 2021
Foreign policy drifting rudderless like the EVERGREEN stuck in the Suez. Its better for the Govt. to set its sails right.
/
Thiha / March 30, 2021
Since the majority voted for this government the punishment should be to the entire country. This is not an isolated incident. This is what has been going on in Sri Lanka for over 50 Years. The majority thinks it can go about murdering minorities burning and piledging their properties. Government after Government have managed to hoodwink and cover up the atroscites. There has never been any accountability. It is not only the minorities who get clobbered the youth also got clobbered twice. The blow back led to a genacoidal war. An entire generation of leaders were slaughtered by suicide bombers not to mention civilians. The violence and blood shed has gotten so bad that the inhabitants have become indifferent to it. The UNHCR is not actually capable of doing much. It is more akin to a toothless tiger. But this time it seems that the sheer buffoonery of the current lot of imbeciles finally made enough nations say enough is enough. It is unfortunate that all have to suffer but there has to be a reckoning.
/
punchinilame / March 30, 2021
Jehan “and therefore a majority of countries had not given their support to the resolution.”
So are not the 35 co-sponsors of the Resolution, without Votes, not within the Paksa`s sight. A visible and real dictators mentality is prevailing in its external affairs too. The monthly meet-the-villagers apparently is to cool Nanadasena`s
mental state?
/
leelagemalli / March 30, 2021
Dear Jehan,
.
The biggest problem is SLGO reacts as if they are blind and deaf. People would not have guts to protest against the barbarians either.
:
How that traffic police man punished the truck driver, went viral – proviing that SRILANKEN police would not care much so as Rajapakshe Brothers in leadership.
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVEUkDvzWOY
How can POLICE be better than the leadership ? is the question my colleagues from Europe questioned after watching it on the screens.
.
So they are all in the view, the UNHRC resolution passed on SRILANKA is not powerful enough.
–
In the DAYS to come, HUMEN FLESH would be freedly available in the MARKETs – is becoming a reality under the incumbent PRESIDENCY.
–
As for me, the very same policist should be punished ON THE spot, by giving him maximum possible punishment. So long nothing like that would be the case, SRILANKENs would never learn it.
/
leelagemalli / March 30, 2021
One law to Namal Baby on his return after visiting MIDDLE east, and another law is to normal citizens and srilankens with foreign passports ?
–
OCOL- is tragically violated by Rajapakashes themselves. It has turned out to be One country Rajapakshe L ( OCRL).
.
All these were very much known to the very same 69 lacks of PUNNAKKU eaters, but their total ignorance paved the way bitch s sons be back and ruin this nation.
/
Ajith / March 30, 2021
The cost of complying with UNHRC resolution is to the country but not to the Rajapaksa regime. Rajapaksa regime is not bothered about saving the country from economic disaster or instability or isolating the country from the democratic world. At this moment they only need of Buddhist Sinhala votes to continue with the genocidal attack on Tamils and Muslims in the North East. Their fake patriotism propaganda will work until the deteriorating economy bites majority of the Buddhist Sinhala. But this will happen very soon.
/
punchinilame / March 30, 2021
“At this moment they only need Buddhist Sinhala votes to continue with the genocidal attack on Tamils and Muslims in the North East. Their fake patriotism propaganda will work until the deteriorating economy bites the majority of the Buddhist Sinhala. But this will happen very soon.”
But the plan is, more accurately this factor has been taken into
account vis-a-vis the EC and how Voting figures will be juggled –
a common trend with any Dictatorial leader and his henchmen.
/
Naman / March 30, 2021
“Fairness in Governance”
What does this mean to a Sensible, reasonable Law abiding Sri Lankan citizen of any race or religion?
— Government Jobs not being given to the UNSUITABLES especially Friends, relatives, People who had carried out the illegal commands of ‘ any’pakshas.
—Differential treatments by the Judges to those are courageous to publicise against IRREGULARIES of the GoSL actions.
—Positioning of an enormous security and intelligence people in the North and East of SL, thereby threatening the minority existence and freedom[in effect an open prison]
— having the Chief Executives for Northern & Eastern Provinces with Police and Land powers. No need for Governors for the two PC. We do not need any other PCs in SL for time being to reduce the expences to the National coffers.
— Not promoting BBS/Sinhale/ wahhabism/ separatism
—Having a UNITED & not Unitary COUNTRY
— any others
/
punchinilame / March 30, 2021
“and therefore a majority of countries had not given their support to the resolution.”
So are not the 35 co-sponsors of the Resolution, without Votes, not within the
Paksa`s sight. A visible and real dictators mentality is prevailing in its external affairs too. The monthly meet-the-villagers apparently is to cool Nanadasena`s
mental state?
/
Naman / March 30, 2021
EE
How & Why the LTTE was formed ?
Is it the result of the “STATE TERRORISM” during 60s,70s&80s?
Is it the result of standardisation of the University Education?
Was it the Jealousy Sinhalese who doesn’t like the THRIVING minorities?
Had the Governments of SL practiced —SECULARISM,
—Multi cultural & Religious
— unbiased policing
—unbiased developments in the Country
we would be living better than the Singaporeans.
EE—> Why not get a genetic test to see where you originated from?
Is it in North or South India?
/
GATAM / March 30, 2021
Why did the 1939 riot happen then?
Whatever happened, whoever is right does not matter. Sinhalese won the war in 2009 and Tamils lost. That is an agreeable fact.
If thriving minorities was the problem, the final phase of war would have been fought in Colombo!! Sinhalese are happy as long as they are the rulers and Tamils are the ruled.
/
Buddhist1 / March 30, 2021
What the UNCHR via the resolution has asked is not wrong. All it says is for SL Government to take positive action to correct its Human Rights Violations. Isn’t that what every citizen of the country want?
/
Mallaiyuran / March 30, 2021
For a week the biggest political, economic, commercial, technical ……..news is about the one of the world’s biggest ship stuck in Egyptian sand and blocking the Suez Canal. World economy became like a child swallowed a toy. The interesting part was the massive engine of the ship could not be used to pull the ship out of the sand. There were many tugboats and excavators needed to release the ship out of the sand. That is a good lesson for watch Jehan PhD and Appe Aanduwa, which for years using its cunning Aappa Diplomacy to stick the ship in the sand. Now the ship engine & Aappa diplomacy which stuck the ship are not capable of pulling the ship out of the Geneva Ice. Unless Jehan PhD is willing to bring icebreaker to release the ship, but only depending on the engine, sooner or latter the ship will be blasted off and cleaned out of the canal. Canal will remain opened irrelevant of Aanduwa and Jehan PhD’s arrogance. 1945 UN and Human rights are older than Lankawe. They will prevail.
/