The Covid Endgame & Digital Colonialism: Cyberwar Simulacra In An Upside Down World

By Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake –

The greatest transfer of wealth in human history took place during Covid-19 lockdowns with Covid masks and Personal Protection Equipment. The rest of the world was impoverished.[i] But the tipping point is here now: Two years of Covid ‘panicdemic’ and WHO staged ‘Permanent Emergency’ has shown us that ‘the Emperor has no clothes’, comprehensively.

In the ‘West’ versus the ‘Rest” face-off, which the Covid-masked new hybrid trade and cyber Cold War looks like, the Rest has come out on top—having bested the West.

The Euro-American Empire is almost done and dusted; its legitimacy shattered as the Truth leaks out: The Gain of Function (GoF) research-based, Covid virus and vaccine bio-warfare project (partly subcontracted to Wuhan labs), to digitalize, govern and control, the world, its wealth, populations and migration with a CV-Mask, while taking down “emerging economies’ and ‘China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is coming apart at the seams. (2)

By now, it is not a secret that Moderna’s mRNA injection was a United States (US) Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program to manufacture ‘vaccines’ at ‘warped speed’. Nor is it a secret that the same company holds patents on some Cononavirus sequences.

All the Data shows that Covid-19 was mild in the Global South, particularly Asia and Africa, which has beaten the virus without ‘vaccines’ despite poverty and poor health care systems.

Rather, Covid-19 appears to have decimated and divided the ‘First World’ despite and arguably because of its advanced biotechnology and Big Data-dependent Health Systems and mRNA injections and global human genome maps. Not to mention over-consuming, co-morbidities-intensive, hyper-digital lifestyles.

The Global South has outperformed the so-called “advanced” techno-cyborgs of the West on Covid-19. So too it seems the other Emergency, CoP-26, a.k.a. Climate “Emergency” and Anthropocene discourse (Agenda 21), meant to bend the Rest to the corporate agri-business and energy agenda of the West, to enable “Green-washing” of big and dirty oil companies and their rebranding as captains of clean, green renewable (LNG) energy technology as part of Climate catastrophe ‘Disaster Capitalism’.

The boot is now on the other foot! The West will have to eat humble pie and learn how to fight Covid-19 from the “Rest”—the colonized and denigrated Third World—Africa and Asia, with its teeming masses. Covid-19 has also deeply divided ‘First World’ societies and economies (Euro-America and its NATO, QUAD and AUKUS allies), where democracy seems increasingly a farce for the rich and connected to perform. The Covid-19 ‘panicdemic’ increasingly looks like a disease of the “First world” although it was supposed to target ‘minorities” everywhere.

In Africa fewer than 30 per cent are ‘vaccinated’ but Covid deaths are few, and so too, in much of Asia with its huge populations. This, despite the Hunger Virus unleashed by the World Health Organization’s (WHO), criminal Lockdown policy recommendations that have caused mass impoverishment.

Indeed, it increasingly appears that the mass rollout of inadequately tested and trialled Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections have done much of the damage to Euro-American populations as the numbers of Vaccine Adverse Events (VAE), Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (AED) cases mount. Covid-proofing with leaky gene-therapies simply has not worked in the rich West. The next pandemic would be of the ‘vaccine’ injured.

Simultaneously, Democratic Rights and freedoms are being stripped fast and loose with the Covid-19 mask at hand in so-called “advanced” Western Democracies, as vaccine mandates and passports kick in amidst massive protests on the streets and in the Courts.

The US and Europe with their vaccine cards, bio-politics and digital surveillance are hardly beacons of Democratic Rights, Liberty and Freedoms these days, and certainly cannot lecture anyone on Social and Economic Justice, Rights or Equality. Just remember Julien Assange languishing in Belmarsh Prison for exposing the war crimes of the Empire.

Vaccine and mask mandates have taken “Divide and Rule” to a whole new level.

Clearly, the Covid-19 narrative to legitimate snooping on one’s own citizens and cover-up ‘Digital Colonialism’ under the guise of protecting Society and Community while destroying our COMMUNITY, RELIGIOUS AND SOCIAL LIFE and digitally hacking our brains and bodies with lockdowns and injections is not working.

“Society must be Defended’ was how the brilliant Philosopher and Historian of ideas, Michel Foucault, who died of AIDS, which he also knew was invented in a Lab (just like the Fall Army Worm that destroyed crops and food security in Africa and Asia not so long ago), ironically glossed the Orwellian bio-warfare program. Indeed, it is quite clear that ‘society’ and communities as Social Scientists know them had to be Destroyed and Digitalized in order to be defended, masked, surveilled and controlled by Big Brother. This irony has however been lost on a great majority of acquiescent social scientists as pop psychology and therapy has displaced social and communal life and indigenous healing systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, or Unani.

Digital Colonialism and Hollow Independence: Wither the Self-Determination of Peoples

Wither the Imploding Empire that won’t go ‘quietly into the night?

Postmodernist and social theorist Jean Baudrillard argued that a simulacrum is not a copy of the real, but becomes truth in its own right: the hyperreal. We have lived two years of Covid hyper-reality.

Of course, Pax Americana and its NATO-AUKUS imperialism is not dead yet and evidently refuses to go ‘quietly into the night’ as Asia led by China and ASEAN rises once again as the global growth centre. Rather, Joe Bidden is on the warpath with America’s old Cold War rival, Russia, while Stoking a New Cold War with China, having concocted AUKUS to encircle both while egging on the EU part of NATO to fight Mr Putin in Ukraine. But this kite will not fly!

The Pax Americana was always a Hot War; partaking of coups, assassinations, staged terrorist attacks and riots as regime change operations like the “Jakarta Method”, and proxy wars in the Global South, while a Cold War prevailed in the Global North. It is in this context, that strategic Sri Lanka perched in the middle of the Indian Ocean, governed by dual American citizens of the Rajapaksa family, is an outlier in the Global South with almost 70 per cent of its population vaccinated.

Sri Lanka sits at a chokepoint among Indian Ocean Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOC) and is in the crosshairs of the new Cold War’s vaccine Geopolitics. The US citizens who rule this post/colony are desperate (like India’s Modi) for a vaccine victory following self-inflicted economically devastating Lockdowns and attendant millionaire migration and brain-drain to the West amid the pandemic of corruption.

Simultaneously, South Asian ethnoreligious Diaspora networks in AUKUS countries have been Weaponized to advance the economic and security interests of the Deep state and against the interests of those of us actually living and working in the Global South at this time.

Hence, the West is still pushing the Covid-19 and CoP 26 Climate Catastrophe narrative to enable Disaster Capitalism and ensure Global Governance through Digital Colonialism; Euro-American Corporate Captains and Hedge Funds like BlackRock that got huge chunks of the “bailout” continue to asset strip the Global South.

Booming stock markets are an indicator of the asset stripping and massive wealth transfers going on everywhere as people are impoverished. the current surge in the stock market amid mass impoverishment and what Oxfam terms the ‘Hunger Virus’ amid spiralling inequality look like something out of Ripley’s Believe It or Not—a “phantom market,” as a Colombo Stock Exchange analyst put it.

What is increasingly clear is that the Euro-American Global Reset project for Full Spectrum Dominance (FSD), is headquartered between Geneva (where the DAVOS/ WEF clique and various UN agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), that funds and controls Trade Unions that have been promoting economically and socially devastating Covid-19 Lockdowns hold sway), and Washington with its military business intelligence, research, and media industrial complex that President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously warned U.S. citizens about in his farewell address in 1961.

Novak Djokovic is the latest Celebrity victim of the Global Governance dream project of the Deep state Military Business industrial complex in tow with the DAVOS clique. Djokovic was rendered a spectacle by Australia’s judicial system and puppet Prime Minister who had earlier rushed to dis France (which is competing with and waging a high stakes battle for its share of the Indian Ocean with the Anglo-Old Commonwealth’s Pakkha Sahibs), for AUKUS.

After all, Djokovic’s defiance of Australian Vaccine Mandates advertised on pacifying Global Sports Media channels cannot be tolerated in Vaccine-card carrying Covid Democracies!

It is not a secret that the world’s top ten wealthiest doubled their wealth last year.

US digital giants, known as GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft), aside from Big Pharma are the biggest beneficiaries of the Covid-19 global wealth transfers and re-set: Indeed, big Pharma funded WHO’s Covid-19 Pandemic would not have been possible without Digital Colonialism, which it has in turn deepened.

‘Digital nomads’ along with BPO or Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) have also enabled business-intelligence agents’ game global and local (social) media narratives around the world while promoting the “Permanent Emergency” to destabilize, distract and digitalize communities. Online the message is surveilled and controlled, while the reality is encased the Covid-19 ‘Infodemic’ and numbers game.

Concealed in this cyber simulacrum is truth and the big picture. The Permanent Covid and Climate ‘Emergencies’ have enabled a Pandemic of Corruption and unprecedented division of societies and communities, Divide and Rule amid digitalization. Simultaneously, many are so distracted with mask-policing of their neighbours that the looting of national wealth by corrupt politicians and Digital Corporates passes unnoticed.

A Hollow Independence and lack of Self-determination

The Covid-19 project, an Over the Horizon (OTH) operation for Full Spectrum Dominance (FSD) and re-colonization of the Global South appears to have turned core principles of the United Nationals System, as well as, the Natural and Social Sciences on their heads.

Founding principles of the UN and International State System, particularly the principle of the Right to Self-Determination of colonized Peoples, National Sovereignty, Territorial integrity and Policy Autonomy in National policy-making has been abrogated with the “Covid-19 Emergency” and ‘Climate Catastrophe’ narrative.

This is evident particularly in the social sectors (Health, Education, Culture), as the Right to self-determination for post/colonial countries that includes POLICY AUTONOMY have been attenuated with the so-called Global Covid Emergency and Climate Emergency narrative, and the push to Digitalization amidst heightening cyber-wars.

After all Article 2.7 of the UN Charter explicitly states that: “Nothing contained in the present Charter shall authorize the United Nations to intervene in matters that are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of States”. However national policy autonomy seems to be in abeyance as global emergency narratives and Covid-19 Lockdown prescriptions and “vaccine’ mandates cause great harm by unleashing the Hunger Virus as Jeffrey Sacks and a host of distinguished economists have shown.

So too have core principles in Social Science research and analysis, such as, the fact that ‘local context’ and regional and country-specific qualitative and quantitative Data and Analysis matter for appropriate policy-making have been ignored by local and global experts under the WHO’s and other UN agencies and Washington Consensus, Global Crisis, Pandemic and Climate Emergency narratives. Meanwhile, global biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations and GAFAM profit from marketing of their products including PCR tests that are now obsolete and Covid-19 injections with WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

The mounting plastic and biotech environmental catastrophe that the Covid-19 project represents including PPE, endless PCR test and kits, injection vials etc. continue to be overlooked. Once again Sri Lanka has become a dumping ground of many “donors” obsolete PCR tests machines, medical and biotech equipment, not to mention expiring Pfizer “vaccines”.

In the context, Sri Lanka’s recent February 4 ‘Independence Day celebrations’ with military displays in this context was a hollow spectacle : National policy, data and information systems are increasingly controlled (and hacked as was the National Medicines Regulation Authority (NMRA), Database on the Sri Lanka Government Cloud), by external actors that dominate the English language global media narrative, cyber, and digital and social media networks.

However, “All that’s solid melts in the air’: The paper money castles of Euro-American Hedge Funds like Black Rock which backs India’s Adani and Ambani may disappear no sooner the Undersea Data Cables (UDC) are clipped or taxed to end the inequality pandemic and financial wealth transfers, that keep stock markets hi. After all, we cannot eat or breath data, even in this era of data fetishism in the Information Economy!

Finally, since the US has printed USD 9 Trillion as “Covid Bailouts” in the past two years and is the most indebted country on the planet, the Trillion Yuan question now is: how long will it take for the US dollar to crash as the chickens come home to roost and the masks come off? [IDN-InDepthNews – 28 January 2022]

[i] The Top 1% of Americans Have Taken $50 Trillion From the Bottom 90%—And That’s Made the U.S. Less Secure: https://time.com/5888024/50-trillion-income-inequality-america/

[2]The big emerging economies are the BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.