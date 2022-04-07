The Curse Of Lasantha Is Upon You Gota

By Suranimala –

“A deaf man recounts that a blind man saw a lame man run very fast” ~ Old Jewish Proverb

The proverb is similar to 6.9 million Sri Lankans who believed in Mahinda thrice. Twice in 2005, 2010 and again in 2019. That aura is gone. They accept they were fooled. Hell hath no fury like a people scorned.

When Mahinda introduced Gotabaya as his nominee for President in 2019 people chanted “Hail Gotabaya”. They remembered the walking paths. They remembered the refurbished Dutch Hospital, Independence Arcade, et al. Gotabaya forgot that there were Ministers before him who were given enormous resources to build their images. Some for projects that would benefit the people and some for vanity. Gotabaya was vanity personified. How many Sri Lankans walk clad in Tracksuits and Nike shoes outside Colombo? But that’s only a smidgeon of what has to be said here.

“Who is Gotabaya? Who is Nandasena? He is someone who murdered and robbed. He murdered anyone who checked on him. He would have murdered all if possible. He was narcissistic, a coward without power but not an ( read tabloid ) editor”. A daughter of one he murdered filed an action against him. “Isn’t that the right thing to do?”said someone who is no longer living. Welcome Nandasena, welcome to your team from Tripoli Market and their bosses. The time is nigh. Oh, you will not understand that. The clock is ticking.

Remember your words to that BBC interviewer?

You went further. “I will hang him”, you said of Fonseka. Only a fool would say such. Did you think that you would rule forever?

Shuffling the deck of Ministers will not do now. The 69 lakhs are after you and your family. Just desserts Gotabaya. They use the language of Mahinda’s Medamulana, on you at every street corner. And on the rest of your family too. Pardon me but the language must be familiar fare to you Gota.

When Mahinda thrust you on the people, he must have known what you were capable of. You yourself said that you were the fool in the family. Therefore, Mahinda must be equally culpable. If anyone, an Appuhamy or Banda believes that Mahinda did not know who was behind the killings of Lasantha, Ekneligoda, Thajudeen, Jesudasan, Nimalarajan, Lalith and Kugan, not to forget the Easter Sunday massacre, well now they do. Also two innocents riding a motorbike for the bike to be dumped in the Attidiya marsh, a retired Army soldier who supposedly wrote a letter that he killed Lasantha, they surely must be brain dead to believe such a trail will be lost forever.

When one sanctions murder the clock starts ticking. I know of some cases where the killers were convicted after twenty years. But time is not on your side now. This hatred now apparent will not go away. None of your family will ever regain the lost glory. I wrote prior to you announcing your candidature that some day a murderer would be President of Sri Lanka.

Let me warn you. The lower rungs of the Police and Army will stand with the people.That day is not too far. Step down NOW. The time to slink away is gone.

The ill gotten gains running to billions of dollars will be hounded. There would be no Ranil to save you and your extended family. Nor a Sirisena. The hatred towards the family is apparent on every street corner. International media is highlighting the peoples anguish. The Rajapaksas are International pariahs.

So where do we go from here? One way is to abolish the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and go back to the 19th. Gotabaya, according to the 19th will noy have even the powers President Sirisena had during his term. But, the Rajapaksas are nothing without Constututional power. Will he accept that?

They could all slink away to Dubai or somewhere else. What would happen to the loyalists? The Nidos kara Nidahas Karayas?

Sri Lanka cannot go through anarchy. Does the Paksha’s have an iota of feeling for the country? The Buddhist Clergy they pushed to follow their divisive style of governance? One family has brought this country to depths never seen before.

Let sanity prevail. The people want the Rajapaksas done with. That is a given. Cool heads after the ouster of the family are needed to bring back order. Elections, as early as possible will allow the people to place their faith in a fresh leadership.

If Sri Lanka is to turn to a truly practising democracy, respected by the World Order, the Rajapaksa ill gotten gains must be unearthed, confiscated and the law applied. The mood of the people will not allow anything short of that. Any leader to follow will not have the support of the masses to govern if he/she does not do that.

Before I wind off, let me quote Gota.

“Who is Lasantha? He is just another man. Why are you asking me about one man?”

One mans curse is upon you now. Eat your words.