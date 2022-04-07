The Curse Of Lasantha Is Upon You Gota

By Suranimala –
“A deaf man recounts that a blind man saw a lame man run very fast” ~ Old Jewish Proverb
The proverb is similar to 6.9 million Sri Lankans who believed in Mahinda thrice. Twice in 2005, 2010 and again in 2019. That aura is gone. They accept they were fooled. Hell hath no fury like a people scorned.
When Mahinda introduced Gotabaya as his nominee for President in 2019 people chanted “Hail Gotabaya”. They remembered the walking paths. They remembered the refurbished Dutch Hospital, Independence Arcade, et al. Gotabaya forgot that there were Ministers before him who were given enormous resources to build their images. Some for projects that would benefit the people and some for vanity. Gotabaya was vanity personified. How many Sri Lankans walk clad in Tracksuits and Nike shoes outside Colombo? But that’s only a smidgeon of what has to be said here.
“Who is Gotabaya? Who is Nandasena? He is someone who murdered and robbed. He murdered anyone who checked on him. He would have murdered all if possible. He was narcissistic, a coward without power but not an ( read tabloid ) editor”. A daughter of one he murdered filed an action against him. “Isn’t that the right thing to do?”said someone who is no longer living. Welcome Nandasena, welcome to your team from Tripoli Market and their bosses. The time is nigh. Oh, you will not understand that. The clock is ticking.
Remember your words to that BBC interviewer?
You went further. “I will hang him”, you said of Fonseka. Only a fool would say such. Did you think that you would rule forever?
Shuffling the deck of Ministers will not do now. The 69 lakhs are after you and your family. Just desserts Gotabaya. They use the language of Mahinda’s Medamulana, on you at every street corner. And on the rest of your family too. Pardon me but the language must be familiar fare to you Gota.
When Mahinda thrust you on the people, he must have known what you were capable of. You yourself said that you were the fool in the family. Therefore, Mahinda must be equally culpable. If anyone, an Appuhamy or Banda believes that Mahinda did not know who was behind the killings of Lasantha, Ekneligoda, Thajudeen, Jesudasan, Nimalarajan, Lalith and Kugan, not to forget the Easter Sunday massacre, well now they do. Also two innocents riding a motorbike for the bike to be dumped in the Attidiya marsh, a retired Army soldier who supposedly wrote a letter that he killed Lasantha, they surely must be brain dead to believe such a trail will be lost forever.
When one sanctions murder the clock starts ticking. I know of some cases where the killers were convicted after twenty years. But time is not on your side now. This hatred now apparent will not go away. None of your family will ever regain the lost glory. I wrote prior to you announcing your candidature that some day a murderer would be President of Sri Lanka.
Let me warn you. The lower rungs of the Police and Army will stand with the people.That day is not too far. Step down NOW. The time to slink away is gone.
The ill gotten gains running to billions of dollars will be hounded. There would be no Ranil to save you and your extended family. Nor a Sirisena. The hatred towards the family is apparent on every street corner. International media is highlighting the peoples anguish. The Rajapaksas are International pariahs.
So where do we go from here? One way is to abolish the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and go back to the 19th. Gotabaya, according to the 19th will noy have even the powers President Sirisena had during his term. But, the Rajapaksas are nothing without Constututional power. Will he accept that?
They could all slink away to Dubai or somewhere else. What would happen to the loyalists? The Nidos kara Nidahas Karayas?
Sri Lanka cannot go through anarchy. Does the Paksha’s have an iota of feeling for the country? The Buddhist Clergy they pushed to follow their divisive style of governance? One family has brought this country to depths never seen before.
Let sanity prevail. The people want the Rajapaksas done with. That is a given. Cool heads after the ouster of the family are needed to bring back order. Elections, as early as possible will allow the people to place their faith in a fresh leadership.
If Sri Lanka is to turn to a truly practising democracy, respected by the World Order, the Rajapaksa ill gotten gains must be unearthed, confiscated and the law applied. The mood of the people will not allow anything short of that. Any leader to follow will not have the support of the masses to govern if he/she does not do that.
Before I wind off, let me quote Gota.
“Who is Lasantha? He is just another man. Why are you asking me about one man?”
One mans curse is upon you now. Eat your words.
Latest comments
Ajith / April 7, 2022
This is a lesson for 6.9 million voters. You made a choice to govern you by murders and robbers. You made this choice again and again. Knowingly or unknowingly this decision made 22 million people to suffer forever. Will you do it again?
/
lankan67 / April 7, 2022
Absolutely disgusting to see this man continue to use the Surnamila name. Lasantha’s family should find out who this person is and expose them. What kind of a disgusting person will use lasantha’s pen name. This person must be having some sort of issues.
/
nimal fernando / April 7, 2022
“What kind of a disgusting person will use lasantha’s pen name.”
–
Not as disgusting as the person who murdered him.
–
So, using Lasantha’s pen name because his voice is now buried and can’t speak for himself ……. is more disgusting than murdering him?
–
You have some Topsy-Turvy logic buddy ……… Do you stand on your head to relive yourself?
/
Jit / April 7, 2022
Suranimala is NOT the patent of Lasantha or anyone else, the name comes from Sinhalese history. BTW who are you working for? Did Gota send you here??
/
Jit / April 7, 2022
“….Who is Gotabaya? Who is Nandasena? He is someone who murdered and robbed. He murdered anyone who checked on him. He would have murdered all if possible. He was narcissistic, a coward without power but not an ( read tabloid ) editor….”
Spot on!! That is what he is!!
You know Suranimala, why the bloody Rajapaksha gang was cheer-lead into power again in 2019 and now the same people are on the streets looking for them? Just within 3 years?
It is a sad but just because of their own tummies…!!
Since 2005 our people only cared about their tummies while intoxicated with a fake patriotism propagated by this mafia gang. They didn’t give a s**t about social justice, democracy, right to protest or fairness of any social activist who were criticizing this R gang.
They didnt care when Lasantha was killed.
They didnt care when Sivaram was killed.
They didnt care when Raviraj was killed.
They didnt care when Sivanesan was killed.
They didnt care care when Prageeth was killed…..OMG …the list is so long……
BUT …….when the national wealth was sucked to the last drop by these world class pirates over a period of a decade and when all food shelves, petrol pumps, gas bottles, medicine…. begin to run dry, everybody wakes up…..
Martin Niemöller is proved right again and again…!! What a genius was he..!!!!!
/
chiv / April 7, 2022
Suranimala, I still have your saved article written prior to Presidential election, warning what to expect? I guess none of us expected this so early. In short people around the world who did not who Mr 10 % is now seems to to be knowing about the whole Mafia family. As I had mentioned, if there were any doubts about Rajapaksas in Geneva, there is none anymore. How can anyone forget some of Gotha’s uttering “who is Lasantha “, “I will hang him”, “whatever I say should be considered as orders”, you F pig, you F pig”, just like few who comment here. Thanks to 6.9 million SB .
/
MyView / April 7, 2022
….One mans curse is upon you now…..
No. Add the 259 of the Easter Sunday and it is the curse of these 260.
/
Thiru / April 7, 2022
Sinhalese people ignored Gota’s mass murder of Sinhala youth,
Sinhalese celebrated with kiribath and fire crackers, the genocide of many thousands of Tamils in Mullivaaikkaal 1n 2009, when Gota was at the helm of Defense and ordered the massacre of Tamil civilians.
Only now they realize his true colors – never too late: He must be held behind bars either in Sri Lanka or in the Hague.
/
soma / April 7, 2022
Suranimala should have cooperated with authorities to uncover these murders by confidentially disclosing his source.
–
Soma
/