The Death Of A 17 Year Old In Allipitti Justice Cannot Be Silent

By Raj Sivanathan –

The fatal shooting of a 17 year old youth in Allipitti Jaffna allegedly for failing to stop a vehicle at a police checkpoint has shaken the Northern Province. Beyond the immediate grief of a devastated family the incident raises deeper questions about proportionality accountability and political leadership.

A minor is dead. That fact alone demands careful and transparent scrutiny. In any functioning democracy the use of lethal force by law enforcement must meet the highest threshold of necessity and proportionality. Failure to stop a vehicle is a traffic violation. It is not in itself a capital offence. The critical question that now confronts authorities is simple. Was deadly force the last and only option available?

If it was not then serious institutional reform is required.

Allipitti is not merely a location on a map. It is part of a region that has endured decades of war displacement militarisation and psychological trauma. Trust between communities and state institutions has historically been fragile.

When a young person is shot by police in such a context the impact reverberates far beyond one village. It reopens anxieties about power accountability and the value placed on Tamil lives.

The North has worked painstakingly to stabilise itself after conflict. Economic discussions now centre on connectivity tourism fisheries technology and investment. Yet social stability is the foundation upon which all development rests. Without public trust in law enforcement and state institutions progress remains vulnerable.

Moments of crisis test leadership. Communities expect their elected representatives whether in Parliament Provincial structures or local government to speak with clarity and responsibility. They need not inflame tensions and must not politicise tragedy. But neither should they retreat into silence.

At minimum responsible political leadership requires expressing condolences calling for an independent and transparent investigation ensuring legal and institutional support for the affected family and monitoring procedural compliance.

Silence creates suspicion. Measured advocacy builds trust.

The North faces a quieter but equally serious crisis. Youth migration continues at a steady pace. Birth rates are declining. Economic pressures weigh heavily on families. Road accidents claim lives with alarming regularity. Social stress and uncertainty shape the aspirations of young people.

Every preventable death compounds this demographic strain. A 17 year old represents potential education labour leadership parenthood and innovation. When such a life is lost it is not only a family tragedy but a societal loss.

This incident must not be reduced to emotional outrage alone. It should trigger structured reform. Modern policing standards globally emphasise de escalation before force strict firearm engagement protocols use of non lethal alternatives special caution where minors are involved and independent oversight mechanisms.

If these standards were followed the authorities should demonstrate this transparently. If they were not corrective measures must be immediate and visible. Justice must not only be done. It must also be seen to be done.

This is not about anti police rhetoric. Law enforcement officers operate under pressure and risk. However professional policing and public accountability are partners in maintaining democratic order.

Development in the Northern Province cannot be measured solely by infrastructure projects or investment summits. Sustainable growth requires social confidence institutional credibility and the protection of human life.

If young people feel unsafe unheard or expendable economic strategies alone will not secure the region’s future.

The loss of a 17 year old in Allipitti must become a moment of accountability and reform not another headline that fades without consequence. The North cannot afford further erosion of trust. Its future depends on justice stability and the protection of its youth.