The Economy: Gota’s Enemy Number One

By Ameer Ali –
All good things must come to an end. Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s victory over LTTE and limited victory over Covid-19 are fast turning into just sweet but distant memories. A new enemy and one about whom Gota and his power cartel has very limited knowledge, and with no effective weapons to fight with, is threatening to drown him, his regime and the country into the sea of economic scarcity, hunger, malnutrition, starvation and even death. It is pointless to fight an election and grasp more power when the economic edifice is crumbling.
True, this enemy no.1 is not the creation of Gota but came from outside along with Covid-19. Corona virus hit mostly the elderly, but the economic virus is hitting every one. With an expected fall of 4.9% in global GDP over the next two years, which is equivalent to $12 trillion, according to IMF’s revised forecast, every country except China is in trouble. China’s expected growth of 1% however, should also be accepted with caution, because that country has a history of massaging data for ideological and political reasons. GDP of mighty US is expected to decline by 8%, neighbouring India by 4.5% and Japan by 5.8%. Although the fall is the lowest for emerging economies in Asia, even they will remain stagnant for at least another two years. By the second quarter of this year, almost 300 million jobs have been wiped out. In short, the world is experiencing the worst economic recession ever. Given this gloomy scenario what chance does tiny Sri Lanka have to swim against the tide?
The question is what should be done at least to minimise the pain? It is foolish to depend on the Central Bank to pull out a magic. Because, the problem is not in the monetary arena, but in the market arena. Every country in the world has gone to the printing machine as a first resort, and economies are flooded with liquidity. The conservative Central Bank has also done the same, yielding to pressure from the Presidency. Without increasing supply in the commodity market more and more liquidity can only lead to hyper-inflation. That will be worse than the cure. Government is now turning to the fiscal side and tightening the screws. Ms. Gopinath, the Chief Economist of IMF advises that, “Countries will need sound fiscal frameworks for medium-term consolidation, through cutting back wasteful spending, widening tax base, minimising tax avoidance and greater progressivity in taxation in some countries.” Is that enough for Sri Lanka? This fiscal tightening in the midst of scarcities will be a killer to ordinary consumers, because of rising prices and increase in cost of living. As consumer spending falls, businesses will suffer, unemployment will increase, household income will fall, and government revenue collection will fall. It is going to be a vicious circle.
This is why supply side needs a boost at any cost. It will take at least another two to three years, if not longer, for the external market to reach its pre-Corona capacity. With limited room for exports, supply side must target the domestic market. If domestic production and businesses can survive for the next three years by managing to recover at least their variable cost, fixed cost will be kept safe to work overtime when the tide turns favourably later. Therefore every impediment that blocks full expansion of the domestic market must be removed. This is entirely in the hands of Gota, and not in the hands of the Central Bank or Treasury.
In several of my earlier pieces I have emphasised the point that economic recovery should be a collective effort involving every community in the country. Any policy or measure that keeps communities divided and disunited is a criminal offence against the economy and the country. This is lesson number one that should be learnt from the experience of 1970s.
There are influential segments advising and supporting the President that do not want this unity. Those elements consider that certain communities are dispensable and therefore could dispossessed. It was on that basis for example, they were urging Gota to appoint in a hurry a Task Force for Heritage Management, which immediately went into dispossessing lands from Muslim farmers in Pottuvil, in the name of archaeological excavations to preserve Buddhist ruins. Is this the priority of the nation today?
To defeat the number one enemy military and its weapons are useless. The priestly segment that is advising Gota is a burden to society, and to use a Marxian terminology, it is part of a class of social parasites. Religion does not feed, clothe and shelter people, it does not create productive employment. On the other hand, the priestly class lives and thrives on society’s economic output and income. The crying need of the time therefore is economic survival, and any impediment that disrupts economic output in any part of the country by any section of the population must be removed forthwith. This is a fundamental truth that the regime must understand. Unfortunately, the heat of an election is accentuating disunity and obstructing recovery efforts.
Economy is Gota’s enemy no.1. If he fails to defeat it, he would become peoples’ enemy no.1.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business and Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
GATAM / June 26, 2020
The economy has defeated Gota and his fellow Nazis already.
Madamulana Clan is on its last legs.
leelagemalli / June 26, 2020
Gatam,
Medamulana camp is well at looting – this was proved by
Mahinda Rajakshe – divinaeguma account and the facts droped down by former CJ … MR to have stolen over 5000 millions of Tsunmai funds
Basil Rajakshe – this man is beyond all ethics and morals – the land property caught in the Gamapa district – was just partly investigated… ” the simple question would have been.. who was the owner if not Basil family ? this simple question was neglected by the mediation of SIRISENA the most stupid man in srilanken politics.
Namal Rajapakshe- CSN channel and the money grabs were caught in the act, by the investigation, however, MR and SIRISENA together with that bp Wijedasa never let this be further investgated.
Gotabaya Rajakshe – Most known AVANGARDE theft, MIG purchase theft ( 7.4 millions of US dollars) and stolen money from the govt for building MONUMENTs…. making up over 30 millions of rps- with his president, any allegation became null and avoid.
leelagemalli / June 26, 2020
At the time SIRISENA was in that seat, economists and other experts explained him this on and on, but his reactions were ” scratching his own ears and back side- instead of responding or behaving pro actively – all because the bugger did not get what was being discussed or talked “:
Now it is even worst with Nandasena – he does not know even the 0.000000000000% of what SIRISENA did – so it will be like waiting looking at the sky until PIGS MIGHT fly if anything would turn out to be positve under the LEADERSHIP of GR and the bunch of his brothers thugs.
leelagemalli / June 26, 2020
Dear Dr Ali,
Economy was already in a sluggish state at the time his brother was defeated by various forces in 2015.
In that govt, their vocal coach – school drop out aka WIMAL BURUWANSE made it very clear, if MR’s secretary to Ministry of finance would continue the way they had been upto, there would be no future to this country. These men leaving their professional knowledge aside, were still the insiders to that govt. That uneducated man, Buruwanse spilled the bean and revealed the very truth.
Few months after the public statements made by WW, then president MaRa thought of calling an early election – can you imagine???????????????????????
, it was 2 long years ahead of the his tenure. Misleading the very same audience filled with various kind of grass eaters, it was annouced, it is worth holding elections for a new govt because they were very sure of getting over 2/3 mandate and walk to the same manner MUGABE of Zimbawe state did.
With all these being the recent history, gullible filled srilanka seems to be not caring much about the future of their young generations, but let them be further caught by the same bunch of thieves. Those saffron clad men stay stand still in today s context as if they are practising ” shock theory”.
Eagle Eye / June 26, 2020
leelagemalli,
“Economy was already in a sluggish state at the time his brother was defeated by various forces in 2015.”
This is rubbish. Economy started to grow after Rajapakshes eliminated LTTE Tamil terrorism that ruined the economy over a period of three decades. Economy was growing around 7% in 2015. ‘Jadapalana’ Government’s ‘Royal Gang’ advisers ruined the economy and by 2019 the economic growth went down to around 2%. All MPs of Unpatriotic National Party, the so called ‘Opposition’ led by Sambandan and Muslim MPs who protected the Government should take the blame for pushing the economy in to this downward spiral.
If Mahinda Rajapakshe won the Presidential election in 2015, political stability could have been guaranteed to private investors. Gamarala ruined that opportunity.
leelagemalli / June 26, 2020
Economy started to grow- My gosh ? Loans and discount poured into the country and to the pockets of the Rajakashe family/henchmen/ making the simple men wealthy people.. ( but how many families ?).
The poverty levels of the real day srilanka …
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBf7WGMHTQk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZaL1tiZdiE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA3Wfk2-myQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igfBy_dKvBg
how ? Were there any kind of increase of the jobs during that epoch ? And please come with the facts.
Economy was seen as grown since WANDIBATTAYA Ajith Kabral doctored the documents.
Sure, if funds would flow in to a country by varioius means, the per capita would go up… that is also the case in Angola though their inflation rates are over 52% .
But for a nation whose school literacy is over 92% should necessariy be comparable with that of a Black tribal country ?
old codger / June 26, 2020
Dr. Ali has spoken the truth. “Religion does not feed, clothe and shelter people, it does not create productive employment. On the other hand, the priestly class lives and thrives on society’s economic output ” It is time Sri Lankans woke up to how they are being taken for a ride by politically ambitious miscreants hiding behind the Buddha’s robe. These unscrupulous messiahs have now become self-proclaimed experts on everything from glyphosate to fallopian tubes, not to mention archaeology and the strategic significance of Trinco. The gullibles who take them seriously don’t have the backbone to correct them.
Dr. Ali ,I am sure will come in for a lot of abuse for stating the obvious.
old codger / June 26, 2020
Gota has been taken for a ride by his “intellectual” hangers-on. These self-proclaimed Viyathmaga experts are clueless when faced with a real crisis. Gota shouts at economists, but what was he himself doing when his brother spent borrowed money on useless vanity projects?. If those loans had not been taken, would the economy be in such a mess?
As Dr. Ali says, the government is shooting itself in the foot by allowing rabid monks to harass Muslims. Like it or not, Muslims control the economy far out of proportion to their numbers. From the biggest garment exporters to the smallest kade, Muslims use their innate skills to make a go of it, unlike the lethargic majority. Sadly, in many places, minorities are not given a level playing field. To allow nut-cases to harass Muslims is utmost stupidity.
leelagemalli / June 26, 2020
Old C@
See immediately after they returned to power they gave concessions to the business men with their taxes.
Now the very same men shamelessly impose the same taxes to be collected with effect from July
And with huge price reduction in WORLD oil market., srilanka is one of the few countries that have not given the concession to the people. Name of COVID crisis, they saved or wasted them for their own.
There is no PROPERLY held cabinet, but FAKE cabinet similar to that of 52day govt of Sirisena/MR, does nothing but mislead the nation and they the looters are at their usual modus operandi regarding wastes.
So how can ECONOMY ever be recovered ????????????????????????????????ß
Ajith / June 26, 2020
The economy is the greatest enemy for the country, but economic status of Mahinda Family is the greatest opportunity. However, Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalists now have a challenge in its close relationship with Kauna Amman who himself told Sinhala people that I killed more Sinhala than Covid-19. It is not the only murder but he attacked the Daladha Maligawa which is the heart of Sinhala Buddhists and Arangala Monks murder in a bus. How long Mahinda family can cheat with lies. All srilankans are proud because of our cricket. Another Mahinda Golaya after 10 years accuse of national cricket victors as corrupt.Is it the way we do politics? Government servants are threatened by the Mahinda family now. Mahinda is now defending Karuna by accusing that Sajith’s father Premadasa gave arms to LTTE. Yes, every one knows he gave arms to LTTE to fight Indian army who is attacking Sinhala people from the East with former North East Chief Minister Varatharajah perusal. Later, Premadasa was murdered but Mahinda celebrated his murder with crackers.
Atu / June 26, 2020
Dr Ameer
Are you trying to say defeating economic enemy is only his responsibility? Isn’t that is the responsibility of all professionals in all sectors? This is the problem of Sri Lanka. When the match is lost, it is the captain’s fault. You should know the captain is only good as the team. This is why every professional should wake up from their slumber and work hard. GR will facilitate them with resources. The nation should be happy that they got a progressive president. Imagine if Mithree remains in power one more year. Your blame should be directed to lethargic professionals. Write something how professionals should behave. You know better Dr Ali. In Australia, ( your home now) PM has nothing to do with economic decision making. He is just a messenger of the professionals’ decision by facilitating to do the job. Just imagine what would have happened to GR in Sri Lanka if he faced a similar situation when PM Scott Morrison faced 60 billion Australian dollar estimation error done by the Australian Tax Office. Did you write an article blaming Scott? Be fair. You should be ashamed of misusing your expertise.
Eagle Eye / June 26, 2020
Shall we get rid of all Buddhists monks, Christian Clergy, Hindu Poosaris, Muslim Imams?
“Religion does not feed, clothe and shelter people, it does not create productive employment. On the other hand, the priestly class lives and thrives on society’s economic output and income.”
leelagemalli / June 26, 2020
Who are buddhist monks ? How do you define them ? I learnt it in Daham School, going by Dhamma padaya….and that is why I feel very unfair whenever I read news being aird from our motherland.
Are they buddhist monks or BUDDHGAMA monks ? Mahawansa was never subjected to any revisions. Yet to kneel down any rogues wearing SANGA costumes should go out of the average mind set. Just learn to respect good monks that hold on to true buddhim should be promoted.
Maedagoda Abhayathissa is known to be a MUDALALIya hidden behind sanga costume. For some reasons, the vicious men are now in silent mode. But next days we can see them running naked smearing their own excreta. … this is the nature of Rajapakshe politics.
Buddhist monks would not care much on promotion of racism and extremism, because buddhism as taught by LORD BUDDHA – solely beased on ” NON-VIOLENCE”.
Ajith / June 26, 2020
Eagle Eye,
A wishful thinking. We should get rid of those Monks, Clergy, Hindu Priests and Muslim Immams and those political leadership who bring the fundamentalism into politics. The respective Monks to Immams is to guide the people with the principles of Lord Buddha’s teaching about do’s and dont’s such as don’t hurt others, don’t rob others, always be honest, respect the people, help to needed etc. Politicians have no duty to protect religions or faiths. Politicians have the duty to implement the rule of law and justice to all. Politicians are servants of people, not masters of people. So, they don’t need luxury life.
The problem: Is it possible? Not in Srilanka for another century.
Native Vedda / June 26, 2020
Eagle Brain Dead Blind Eye
“Shall we get rid of all Buddhists monks, Christian Clergy, Hindu Poosaris, Muslim Imams?”
What a brilliant idea!!!!
Please refer to this cartoon by Awantha Artigala.
https://www.facebook.com/Awantha.artigala/photos/a.580926191924881/4540524309298363/?type=3&theater
Plato / June 26, 2020
……The priestly segment that is advising Gota is a burden to society, and to use a Marxian terminology, it is part of a class of social parasites…..
Dr. Ameer Ali, you have got to the bottom of the crisis that maligns this nation,beginning 1956.
Sir. John Kotelawela was the first to sound their danger to SWRD. Bandaranaike in 1956, so much so the latter was even killed by one Buddhist Priest..
JRJ, the no nonsense politician had them under a leash.
The Rajapakses have now taken them aboard in their political journey.
As the Economy takes a nose-dive, the days are not far away when President Gota would say:Save me from my enemies and deliver me from my friends!
Rajash / June 26, 2020
the famous phrase “it’s the economy stupid” used during Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign comes to mind
Kuviyam / June 26, 2020
The country’s economy is a more complex subject. It is connected with ethnic unity, Productivity, Economic management, and well-planned away of utilizing the natural resources and more than using experienced educated professionals to plan and develop the economy GOTAS lacks all these parameters He knows only how to be Vindictive and promote his favorite army men and refuses to listen to advice. Foreign investors are reluctant to invest. After COVID 19 Tourist and hotel industries are badly affected. So it is foraign employment. Besides corruption among the politicains are at peak. China is waiting like hawk yo give loans. Using military arms will not solve economic criis. Even of GOTS gets two-third majority it will NOT solve the economic ciis
