The Election Result & The Intelligentsia – A Response To Dayan Jayatilleka

By Mark Salter –
Greetings Dayan,
You conclude your latest piece with the suggestion that ‘the intelligentsia must recognize that only a social-democratic reformist program can save Sri Lanka, and in the global South, the only feasible form of social democracy is a progressive, pluralist populism fused with a moderate nationalism.’
Hardly. As is readily evident from the US to the UK, Brazil to India, populism, and in particular nationalist populism is precisely one of, if not the greatest political threat confronting democracies today. And while some form of appeal to patriotism (pace Orwell) as opposed to nationalism is certainly important in an increasingly globalized, identity-driven world, there’s precious little evidence of moderate anything in relation to either notion in either the new Lankan government or its chief opponents in the SJB. Depressingly, both sides spent the recent election campaign engaged in the customary, futile exercise of seeking to outbid each other in the Sinhala-Buddhist-nationalist stakes. The details of this are as well known to you as anyone, so it’s a little surprising to see your quickfire electoral analysis glossing over this recurring – possibly even foundational – feature of post independence politics
In this context, getting to a progressive, pluralist anything in Sri Lanka requires both vision and leadership. Vision regarding the contours of a just, genuinely inclusive polity based on the notion of equal, all-embracing citizenship, As opposed to the routine prevalent appeal to an exclusivist majority ethnic identity. Leadership, specifically meaning being prepared to promote ideas and policies that seek to take people beyond the comfort zones of established identities and habits, irrespective of crude political calculus of the popular appeal of such ideas. This Is precisely what several of the past initiatives you reject as failed cosmopolitan liberal projects have attempted to do: a case in point being what you inaccurately call the ‘Norwegian peace process’ – in reality a wholly Sri Lankan conceived and directed project in which Norway played a circumscribed, facilitative role.
Which brings us to Mangala Samaraweera, whose new ‘radical Centre’, project you dismiss on related grounds. (I’ll leave out a response to the – again inaccurate – neo-liberal jibe you as often casually deploy here). My aim here is not to tout this new initiative – I’ve no doubt Mangala Samaraweera can and will speak for himself on that count – but simply to highlight the way in which Mangala continues to emphasize the centrality of building an inclusive national identity to taking the country forward.
Is this a ‘popular’ political vision? Probably not at this point. Does progress towards a definitive settlement of the ‘national question’ crucially depend on a new generation of politicians assuming leadership in this area? Most definitely. Meaning, among other things, that those like yourself with the ear of the SJB leadership need to work double time to assist the main opposition party to make an ideological transition away from its current, outmoded outmoded ‘moderate nationalism’ (or ‘smart patriotism’, as you used to dub it not so far back) towards the articulation and promotion of a genuinely non-racial, inclusive Sri Lankanness.
There, indeed, is a worthy political project for the next five years for you!
Latest comments
Ferryman / August 11, 2020
Any political party embracing any articulation and promotion of a genuinely non-racial or non-religious, inclusive Sri Lankanness is doomed from the start. The only Srilankanness is a fuedal mentality so apparent when you see the adoration, the thronging crowds endow on politicians from behind steel pipe barricades, trying to hold their hands as if it is an honour, but the act quickly forgotten by the high and mighty. Also it is considered an honour or achievement when the politico carries your child for thirty seconds or touch the kids head. You can also gauge this from the fact that two murderers still in jail get first or second places in their respective electoral districts while many well known (but not accosted by law) criminals for various offences are successful to enter Parliament. This year with a new generation having a vote, it was expected that this servile attitude will not be seen and that better types will win, but sadly looks all is lost.
/
leelagemalli / August 11, 2020
Dear Mark,
–
promotion of a genuinely non-racial, inclusive Sri Lankanness will be dream in terms of srilanka so long Rajaapakshe ghosts would be proactive. Media mafia is mainly handled by that family also after MR was defeated in 2015. Any blant lies can become the head line news in the TV channels that work diehard for the Rajapskes. So that to turn out to be fake perception to the public is inevitable. People’s political literacy remains no differen too that of the ones in Somalia even if the writing literacies are reported to be comparable to that of a developed country. And people believe more in myths than anything else, looking at the manner so called buddhgama followers rushed to Kelaniya temple in order to worship ” fake relics” that was introdcued by a sodomite of a fake buddhist monk. Later it became clear that the relics were nothing but was a joke. Millions rushed to the temple being misled by the news. Nothing from the STATE media reacted yet clearing the doubts. That is how people are being treated by media in that part of the world.
/
Ferryman / August 11, 2020
A worthy political project for the next five years – unlikely – labour for 20 years.
/
leelagemalli / August 11, 2020
I think DJ’s style would not keep him unemployed forever. – recalling his recent past, we know how he changed his lelf and right if wanted to get posted. Not long ago, he was seen as lap dog of Rajapakshe Mahinda. And we have not forgotten, how he close he was with that bitch s son number one – Wimal Buruwanse.
/
rj1952 / August 11, 2020
Sad sorry shittiest of them all Sri Lanka by their cheap vindictive actions last week have shown off to the entire world as to what a breed of low petty-minded racists who by their prowess in voting have shown the world that they are the worlds biggest nincompoop jokers and today the Sinhala race is the laughing stock.
\
By voting into power a criminal family who had for the last many a moon being ruled by the IRC world’s best-known horuma boruma Rajapuka clan and their fellow breed of low life’s.?
\
In the world’s media, there’s many a joke being created and posted about the Yakko’s, now the late Udurawana is finally able to rest in peace.
\
The stock market has not reacted with any enthusiasm is still staggering around like an alcoholic drug-affected addict.
\
Nowadays they in the media they are highlighting as to the previously to win the election the freedom of the press denied media are now openly exposing on the numbers of the newly afflicted numbers.
\
If one scroll through the lists of winning MP’s there’s hardly a soul worth his salt.
Most of them have been in parliament with a chequered many a criminal doing and the newcomers are no better.?
/
rj1952 / August 11, 2020
This sad sorry shitty a Rajapuk creation very badly urgently needs change in its name –
The hour boru Rajapukistan.
\
Rhymes well.+
/
old codger / August 11, 2020
Interesting piece by Mark Salter. But in the present political climate, where perfectly innocuous words have acquired almost obscene meanings, is it possible to sell a “just, genuinely inclusive polity based on the notion of equal, all-embracing citizenship”?
“Norway” ,”Federal”, “multi-cultural”, have all been turned into dirty words in the popular mind, mostly by self-serving and ignorant clergy starting from the notorious Soma Hamuduruwo. Or if we go back even earlier, the inventor of Sinhala Buddhism, the so-called Anagarika
Recently, a senior Intelligence official complained in public about an increase in Muslim entrants to the Law College. Are Muslims not equal citizens?
However, even Ranil the so-called liberal has a lot to answer for, since his UNP opposition it was that scuttled CBK’s Package. CBK with her 62% Presidential margin (much more than Gota) might have settled matters without killing so many people on both sides.
/