The ‘Flower Seller’ Video & Sri Lanka’s Youth: Unveiling The Challenges

By Janakie Seneviratne –

The viral video, captured by Chinese tourists, depicts a youth from a disadvantaged background desperately trying to sell flowers, running for miles barefoot behind a tourist bus filled with Chinese tourists. The youth, panting and sweating, with pleading eyes, bravely endeavors to market his wares despite the challenging conditions. Is this the fate of our youth from the hills? Isn’t it a matter of shame that tourists from developed nations visit our country and witness the misery of helpless children and youth engaging in such painstaking vocations which can be both unique and surprising to them? Or can we simply ignore it by attributing it to their karma? However, underlying this experience is the stark reality of youth poverty.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For many, this video may evoke joy and admiration for the youth who tirelessly runs back and forth on the hill country slopes. However, it also serves as a catalyst for raising awareness and opening eyes to the struggles faced by disadvantaged youth. Delving into the root causes of this plight reveals a multifaceted issue. Economic disparities, lack of access to education, vocational training with marketable skills and opportunities, and systemic barriers all contribute to youth poverty and marginalization.

This video starkly portrays the challenges faced by young people in the upcountry of Sri Lanka, raising critical questions about the well-being and future of our youth. For decades, these issues have persisted, often perpetuated by the policies and actions of those in power. These are children who have dropped out of school, resorting to the arduous task of selling flowers to tourists to make a living. Some have been engaged in this livelihood for years, transitioning from childhood to youth. Moreover, they are often compelled to migrate to urban centers like Colombo in search of work due to the dwindling economic prospects in the tea sector. Consequently, they find themselves concentrated in the informal labor sector.

The role of government extends far beyond allowing young people to resort to selling flowers to tourists without even basic necessities like shoes. It’s a fundamental responsibility of any government to ensure the well-being and prosperity of its citizens, especially its youth. When young people are forced into such circumstances, it’s a clear indication of systemic failures that need urgent attention and rectification. It emphasizes the urgent need for proactive measures to uplift and support vulnerable segments of society. We have to remember that youth unemployment has been a primary cause of unrest in Sri Lanka previously. Alongside the limited job opportunities, many young individuals’ career aspirations do not align with the demands of the job market.

The youth represent a significant percentage of the population in Sri Lanka. In the year 2023, the youth population between the ages of 15 – 29 in Sri Lanka was approximately 5.125 million, constituting 23.6% of the total population. The Youth Unemployment Rate in Sri Lanka increased to 25.80 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from 22.40 percent in the first quarter of 2023. From 1992 until 2023, the Youth Unemployment Rate in Sri Lanka averaged 24.63 percent. (Source: Department of Census and Statistics – Sri Lanka.)

Despite Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, National Youth Council, and the fact that the current President, Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, once held the position of Minister of Youth, it’s alarming that youth issues are not given the serious attention they deserve.

Governments have a duty to allocate funds in their budgets for vocational and skills training, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background, have access to education and opportunities for skill development. Investing in affordable non-formal or formal training initiatives tailored to the needs of these youth can provide them with the skills and opportunities they need to break free from the cycle of poverty. Whether it’s vocational training, apprenticeship programs, or educational scholarships, there are various avenues through which we can empower these youth to build better lives for themselves.

Furthermore, addressing youth poverty requires comprehensive policies and concerted efforts from all levels of government, as well as collaboration with civil society organizations and the private sector. It’s not just about addressing the symptoms of poverty but tackling its root causes, including systemic inequalities and lack of access to resources and opportunities. This involves implementing measures to improve education and vocational training, creating job opportunities, promoting equitable economic growth, and ensuring social safety nets for vulnerable populations.

It’s essential for governments, civil society organizations, and communities to come together to develop and implement holistic solutions that uplift and support vulnerable youth. By doing so, we can transform their futures and contribute to the overall prosperity and well-being of the country.

Under a NPP/JVP government, it’s reasonable to expect a strong emphasis on addressing the challenges faced by youth, including those depicted in the video. Those decision makers have a track record of prioritizing social justice, economic equality, and the empowerment of marginalized communities in their policy platforms.

In their policy statements, a NPP/JVP government should outline clear measures aimed at uplifting youth resources and providing opportunities for education, training, and economic empowerment. This could include initiatives such as expanding access to vocational training programs, creating job opportunities in sectors with high youth employment potential, implementing policies to tackle poverty and inequality, and investing in youth entrepreneurship and innovation.

By prioritizing these measures, a NPP/JVP government could make significant strides in addressing youth poverty and creating a more inclusive society. These efforts would not only benefit individual young people but also contribute to the overall economic growth and social stability of the country.

In conclusion, let’s believe in the potential of our youth and give them their right to live in dignity.