The former Small Club World Cup of football

Throughout history, there have been many football tournaments that are no longer played. One of the most interesting instances of this sport is the former Small Club World Cup.

It was a competition that was held a total of 13 times between 1952 and 1975. Normally it consisted of a round-robin competition contested by four teams. Most of the time the participants were domestic teams. However, a few national squads were also invited to take part in this instance.

Guests from South America and the rest of the world

All editions of the Small Club World Cup were held in Venezuela. Because of geographical reasons, most of the teams who participated in this championship were from South America. However, the team also invited squads from Europe which performed greatly.

Some of the teams that participated in this competition during its history include:

Real Madrid;

Millonarios;

Corinthians;

São Paulo;

Barcelona;

and the East German national team.



The predecessor to the Intercontinental Cup

Because European teams still took part in the Small Club World Cup, many people considered this championship as a predecessor to the Intercontinental Cup. In fact, it could also be stated that it is a predecessor to the more modern Club World Cup.

Out of the 13 editions of this tournament that were played, Spanish teams were the most dominant ones. This is because teams from that part of the world won the competition a total of five times. Two of them were won by Real Madrid, and the others were won by Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona, and Valencia.

Of course, South America also showed its presence in this competition. Teams like São Paulo and Corinthians also won the competition a couple of times.