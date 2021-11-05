The Indian Bar Association Vs. WHO: Ivermectin & BCG

By Manuka Wijesinghe –

The Bar Association of India is suing the Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been promoting emergency use authorized Covid-19 vaccines globally. WHO’s Saumiya Swaminathan, is being sued for denying the effectiveness of an affordable and readily available drug, Ivermectin, and depriving Covid-19 patients of timely and effective treatment, causing innumerable deaths and manslaughter.

While denying that Ivermectin may treat Covid-19 patents, the WHO has also denied that the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin BCG vaccine provides broad protection against Covid-19. Originally developed against Tuberculosis (TB), the hundred-year-old, patent-fee and affordable BCG vaccine offers broad protection and sharply reduces the incidence of respiratory infections, while also preventing infant deaths from a variety of causes as numerous studied have shown. Experts from many countries note that the BCG vaccine trains the immune system to recognize and respond to a variety of infections, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.

*This map from the medical journal Plos Medicine displays BCG vaccination policy by country. Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. Yellow: Tte country now has a universal BCG vaccination program. Blue: the country used to recommend BCG vaccination for everyone, but now does not. Red: the country never had a universal vaccination program.

Although there is significant evidence that patent-free, BCG vaccine provides broad protection against Covid-19 as numerous studies have shown and vitiates the need for mRNA vaccines, this information has been concealed from the public. Rather, inadequately trailed Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are being promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is funded by big Pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, and various governments.

Ever since the WHO’s so called Covid-19 pandemic was announced talk about randomized trials being needed for the 100-year, tried and tested, affordable BCG vaccine to determine its re-purposing and effectiveness against Covid-19 was part of the discourse. But this has not happened. On the other hand, relatively un-trialed mRNA gene therapies never before used in mass vaccination campaigns were promoted by the WHO with “Emergency Use Authorization.” Pfizer was the first to receive WHO authorization.

The long term impacts of mRNA vaccines on children, a particularly vulnerable group as their immune systems tend to be hyper-sensitive, and their interactions with other vaccines that children in Sri Lanka receive are entirely unknown at this time. Hence, serious questions arise about the island’s Covid-19 health policy and medical ethics at the Ministry of Health (MOH) and associated doctors’ organizations that are promoting mass mRNA-based vaccinations.

Who in the MOH, GMOA, SLMA and the NMRA whose database was erased so that we do not even know the expiry dates and contents of vaccines, is responsible for ordering so many vaccines? Should these not be re-sold to other countries that may need them? Why are Sri Lankan children effectively ’guinea pigs’ of big pharmaceutical companies which have not completed phase 3 trials of their vaccines?

No Health Emergency in 2020, but spike in deaths in 2021 after Mass Vaccinations

In 2020, there were a mere 204 Covid-19 deaths in Sri Lanka. However, the WHO and many Sri Lankan doctors’ organizations and unions called for the lockdown of the county and school closures on the pretext of saving the health system. Indeed, in 2020 there was a 10 percent reduction in the mortality rate in the country compared to the previous years, but schools were shut down for much of the year.

Data from the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) shows clearly that there was no health emergency in 2020, but debt trapped Lanka, following questionable WHO advice, rushed to purchase and vaccinate its population in 2021 with expensive, inadequately trialed and tested vaccines!

After the militarized mass vaccine roll out, deaths spiked in 2021 with many prominent and less well known people dying of so-called Covid-19 related symptoms., including the former Finance Minister, Mangala Samaraweera and media tycoon, Mr. Kili Maharaja who got the vaccines.

However, there have been no questions raised as to why so many people who took vaccines have died. The Sri Lanka health authorities do not maintain a Vaccine Adverse Events Reactions Reporting System (VAERS) which should be maintained in a situation of mass vaccinations with inadequately trialed gene-therapies.

Legitimate questions arise as to the extent to which the spike in deaths in Sri Lanka in 2021 was caused by vaccine adverse reactions. There appears to be a lack of research, evidence-based policy making and due diligence with regard to understanding the risks that vaccines may pose to the health and well-being of the island’s population too in the mad rush to vaccinate following global media hype and big Pharmaceutical companies funded WHO “expert” recommendations. Have Sri Lankans been rendered guinea pigs of big Pharmaceutical companies who did not carry out Phase 3 vaccine trials in the Global South?

Vaccine Geopolitics

Sri Lanka, one of the most vaccinated countries on the planet continues to maintain travel restrictions, although vaccination is supposed to return freedoms! It is clear that there is another, economic and political agenda behind the Covid-19 narrative, lockdowns and vaccine rush in the island at this time.

Many countries with critical leaders, and health policy makers have delayed vaccination and sought to balance the Risks versus Benefits of using inadequately tested Covid-19 vaccines. Inadequately trialed and tested vaccines may have long term negative impacts on the health and well-being of the population particularly children who have their lives ahead of them.

Strategically located Sri Lanka, in the cross hairs of big power rivalry and vaccine geopolitics, with a WHO and Big Pharmaceutical industry colonized health system, has beaten Australia and India to vaccinate its population although Low Income Countries (LIC) , in the Global South have vaccine rate of just 2.8 percent according to the WHO at this time.

Finally, there is mounting evidence that both the SARS Covid 2 virus that causes Covid-19 and the gene-therapy injections were developed in US and Chinese laboratories through “Gain of Function” (GOF) research collaborations, also funded by Dr. Tony Fauci and the National Institute of Health (NIH), via the Eco Health Alliance, New York. Gain of Function (GOF) research renders pathogens more deadly when they move from host to host. Indeed, Moderna, was set up as a US Department of Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) project and holds several Corona virus patents.

Sero Surveys in several states of India have established that almost 60 percent of the population has been exposed to CV-19 and developed anti-bodies. Why are Sri Lankan authorities, following WHO experts and rushing to flood the country with unnecessary Pfizer vaccines purchased at high cost when the country likely has herd immunity?

As Professor Nyasa Mboti of Free Town University, wrote: “by its own admission, WHO seems to have declared Covid-19 a pandemic in order to avert a Covid-19 pandemic. This seems illogical. You cannot be in a pandemic that has not YET started and you can only avert a crisis that has NOT YET taken place…The current global coronavirus crisis is proof that global agencies such as the WHO can actually cause irreparable harm. Perhaps their global roles need to be called into serious question.

The Sri Lankan health authorities, rather than boasting about the numbers vaccinated, should be rather embarrassed about its failure to do Due Diligence while rushing to vaccinate people without a study of adverse effects. Neither have they taken into consideration a pandemic of corruption based on questionable World Health Organization ‘advice” and experts, funded by Pharmaceutical companies that are making massive profits out of vaccine sales.

Is this not a case of Fools rushing in where angels fear to tread?!