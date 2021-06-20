The Justices Have Done More Than They Realise

By Kumar David –
I am not sure whether Court of Appeal Judges Karunarathna and Gurusinghe appreciate that their judgement in the Shani Abeysekera appeal case has done more for the country than strike a blow for justice and the rule of law. The judgement came at a time when people were despondent. The universal theme in conversations in all circles and social classes was: The country is going to the dogs; it’s hopeless, Sri Lanka is finished; there is moral leprosy at the top; democracy is corroding day by day. A few days ago I had a science-based piece on Black Holes. Commentators couldn’t restrain their wit and inquired whether I was writing about Sri Lanka!
Here is a mordent paragraph form their Lordships’ 14-page judgement:
“It is my view (Bandula Karunarathna J. with Gurusinghe J. concurring) that on account of the unusual and extraordinary delay in lodging the first complaint, despite every ability to do so, demonstrates very strongly that the allegations against the suspect Shani Abeysekera are a result of falsification and embellishment and a creature of after-thought. On account of the said unusual and extraordinary delay, the complaint has not only lost the benefit of the advantage of spontaneity, but also smacks of the introduction of a fabricated, false version and an exaggerated account or concocted story involving a set of collaborators or conspirators, to unduly cause prejudice and harm to the suspect Shani Abeysekera, for collateral purposes. Not only that the said delay has not been satisfactorily or credibly explained. It is crystal clear that the statements given by the said witnesses in 2020 are contradictory to statements given by them in 2014”.
Judges are very careful how they frame their statements and strictly limit their conclusions to the case and facts at hand. I have watched by father and grandfather; a judge will not generalise beyond the case. The public however will place any judgement in the context of the prevailing social and political circumstances; in this instance public attitudes to the former AG, the new AG, the AG’s Department, the IGP and senior officers of the CID, and public cynicism of the regime’s attempts to manipulate law enforcement. A few weeks ago five judges of the Supreme Court held that about 30 provisions of the Port City Bill were incompatible with the Constitution – a world record? People then could not avoid inference that the regime was playing fast and loose with devious legislation, and now with law enforcement. Someone asked me: “Is this a drama to show the EU that our judiciary is independent?” No, the two cases have done so much damage to Gotha; this is most unlikely.
Two months ago I took the initiative in Colombo Telegraph to pronounce that the tide had turned; that Gotabaya, the presidential cabal, the government and the Double-Paksa regime, were all in retreat. Then two weeks ago I asserted more confidently that people were fed up with the President (Gotabaya Fatigue I think I called it). The subsequent slide has come faster than anticipated. There is hardly one pro-government Editor in the media, Ministers fight in public like dogs at a garbage dump, the SLPP Secretary and Petroleum Minister brawl while packs of MPs line up like mongrels behind each imposter. Another weary pack declares “If Basil were here this cock-up would have been averted” – the obvious implication is that Gota has screwed it up. The people, some in the opposition and the law courts are gaining in strength from each other’s mounting confidence.
I now feel bold enough to make a third prediction regarding this mad hatters’ tea-party. Public anger will spill on to the streets, defiance of regime misconduct will intensify and as the economy worsens – this is unavoidable – demonstrations will flash out within months. Will Goths shoot? Well, shooting Sinhala Buddhists is not as simple as shooting bloody Demalas! And I am also convinced that neither our people, nor India, nor America will let the Paksas impose a military dictatorship on Lanka. Sincerely, I am looking to the future. But who will take burnt-out Gota’s place – Mahinda is past his usable shelf-life, Ranil a spent old fart, Sajith is no more than a greenhorn podiyan. Anura Kumara? But the people don’t want to give him a chance yet. So an outsider? Maybe.
Latest comments
Sugandh / June 20, 2021
Firstly I wonder what Prof. KD has reminded as his predictions were actually predictions from a crystal ball of sorts or were conclusions based on thorough observations of actual events on the citizenry’s end!!!
Secondly, the idea that the judiciary is riding the wave, whichever way the wave is turning is not comforting!
Thirdly, agreed that the statements made by the Appeals court judges on granting bail to Shani Abeysekera went above and beyond that warranted for granting bail but also it far exceeded in the predictability of the judgement in comparison to the Judgement of the Supreme Court on the Port City Bill; the constitutional offences of the Port City Bill were widely discussed in the country resulting in the uproar prior to the judgement. Hence, the judgement against those 30 provisions wasn’t so gargantuan as either the tide turning or the suddenly seething morality of the judiciary.
Fourthly, the third prediction is worrisome in terms of all the possibilities and unknowns. In my own understanding of our citizenry, I don’t think it’ll come to that. Out citizenry is vastly not one of resolve! Much of our citizenry itself rides the wave whichever direction the wave turns.
Dilshan / June 20, 2021
Outsiders. Who is there No one. I think that a vaciwill haunt the country for a long time.
Thanks Ranil Srisena bungling in 2015 to 2019.
Thero is searching but will he end up finding another Sinhala Buddhist chauvinist who will mess up the country even more
leelagemalli / June 20, 2021
Thanks very much erudite prof. Once again another good analysis.
“The universal theme in conversations in all circles and social classes was: The country is going to the dogs; it’s hopeless, Sri Lanka is finished; there is moral leprosy at the top; democracy is corroding day by day”
This is very right as of today, even school going children would question what happened to the hopes kept on the current leadership.
Please watch the video below, Prof. Ananda Jaywickrama is making it very clear that ORGANIC manure to be introduced while the economy is in all-time unexpected situation is the biggest mistake.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EFbnF2DXPo
Gota et al may have good hopes, but no country so far has beena ble to replace inroganic with “organic manure. It is a long process which would take any govt 10-15 years. Lack of expertise in WIYATH MAGA has fooled the leadership.
MyView / June 20, 2021
….But who will take burnt-out Gota’s place ….
This unfortunately is the big $64000 (or our local Rs.2,000,000) question. Yes the sea is bleak but worse is that there is no hope yet in the horizon.
Let us .. hope till Hope creates from its own wreck the thing it contemplates….(Shelley).. that something will turn up. After all we are called a “Blessed Isle”.
Anyway morning sun follows the darkness of night – Nature will help us like Covid Xpress Pearl and other disasters to evict the RRs. Be patient till then.
