The Lost Revolution

The Aragalaya or the Sri Lankan spring has reached its climax in the last week by booting out the remaining Rajapaksas who were holding the all-powerful presidency. The initial reason for the spontaneous uprising by the people of Sri Lanka happened due to the lack of essential items and rampant corruption in the ruling party.
The corruption of backdoor deals, kickbacks of every government contract and the white elephant projects that siphoned the wealth of the country where only a handful of people profited.
The people’s revolution was spontaneous and the primary goal was to have the country liberated from the Rajapaksas as at one point by nepotism and the family appointments, they controlled 70% of the country’s budget in various ministries.
The rampant corruption is not isolated to this regime as this is an ongoing phenomenon for the last 70 years from successive governments in power and the participants. I personally came to know a businessman who once told me that Mangala Samaraweera was the only MP that he has not seen looking for any kickbacks and he was happy to work under his ministry.
The uprising also has a message for every corrupt government MPs that they were not done with Rajapaksas and each and every MPs who supported and prop up the family are responsible for the current bankrupted state.
Each MPs were paid about Rs. 250,000.00 Per month along with the duty-free cars and multiple permits which is a lucrative business for many. When almost the entire Sri Lankans regardless of their income or status or even the jobs (be it an ordinary clerk or a doctor in the hospital as one of my colleagues wake up at 4AM to go stand in the petrol queue) were forced to stand in the lines for the essential needs from fuel to go to work and food to eat to survive. The Medicines are also being rationed and milk for the babies are nowhere to be found.
Has anyone seen any of the MPs or ministers have to stay with the public in the same lines where multiple people have died staying in the lines with starvation and dehydration?
The collective responsibility is squarely falling on the entire current parliament and there is no escape from that. No excuses is sufficient enough to escape from this carnage they have created. However, after the Aragalaya have succeeded in removing the President and the Prime Minister from the Rajapaksa family none of those MPs who prop up the Rajapaksa family is ready to take the responsibility.
Instead, they are trying to elect an unelected but nominated through the loopholes in our constitution to be the interim president. Ranil Wickremesinghe was equally responsible for the country’s current state of affairs as under his watch, he let the investigation of Rajapaksa’s slip away knowingly or unknowingly. During his tenure as Prime Minister Srilanka lost hectic amount on the bond scam showed how inept leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is. In the period, he never accepted the responsibility for any misdeeds.
Ranil is not transparent as talks with the IMF has bombshell requirements that they expected the government to fulfill which including;
1. Privatization of State enterprises that are losing money
2. Outright sell the Srilanka airlines
3. Minimize the cabinet size and the staffs
4. Reduce the defense budget
5. Move away from Tourism dependent economy
6. Bring back the Bribery commission that was abolished by Gota
7. Drastically cut the state’s employment force
8. Independent Central bank
9. Structural changes to the many State corporations mean many layoffs are in the making
10. Tax withholding system for the people and businesses.
The current parliamentarians have no clue as to what is on the table with the IMF negotiations as when the meetings are over, all will have a rude awakening.
While the talks of horse trading are going on with supposed to be millions of rupees are going to be paid to MPs, at the end, it will be a LOST REVOLUTION if we can’t take home the harvest. Everything will be back to SQUARE ONE. Of note that One of the conditions by IMF is to stop printing the money which was started by Rajapaksas, however our current president continue to print money to this date as the treasury is empty.
Unless we collectively make decision to appoint an outsider with no vested interest in politics and have proven track record as leadership who is acceptable to all sort of people and capable of forming a unitary government for a period of 2 years to straighten up the economy, minimize the state expenditure and be transparent as well as follow the rule of law, we are not going to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Rajapaksas will have the last laugh.
I have suggested that an outsider like Kumar Sangakkara can be nominated to become MP based on the loopholes we have in the constitution and elect him as the interim President who in turn can use the professionals in the field of economics and finances to formulate an exit strategy knowing well that SRILANKA IS WAITING FOR A HAIRCUT that will wipe many people’s life time earrings.
a14455 / July 19, 2022
Why do you want to appoint Kumar Sangakkara? What experience does he have in the governance of a bankrupt country? Do we want to go from the frying pan to the fire? Does he know anything about Finance. ok the man has a law degree , but he has never practiced a day in a court room .
Sri Lanka will get a hair cut weather she likes it or not. no matter how much people dance in the streets and burn state property. IMF will most likely withdraw altogether if she cannot come to a solution with the creditors of which only China has shown some willingness.
2 years for decades of war and mismanagement!!!. My Dear Sir let me tell you that you are delusional. It may take a lot longer depending on how quickly our people realize the reality.
and at what point do you think the rioting populace will turn on Kumar and burn his property?
senthil nada / July 19, 2022
Dear Unknown , Sri Lanka will need few generations to recover from this mess. In order to set the stage for recovery will take few years. The two years I proposed was placing the right people at the right position ( meritocracy and not appointed by influence ).
A path to leadership is both inner and outer journey.
Inner Journey is where the person has deep sense of their values, a narrative that is unique to them, and the courage to act on their values and recognize the right and wrong, recognize every potentials around him, in the country and out side the country and act on data driven not inner instinct driven or Psychic reader driven.
The outer journey connects the leader to the out side world, to understanding the place of their leadership in this time of extreme change, and to use wisely the power and resources that are at their disposal and bring the necessary changes to the system.
They do not need to know economy or finances but simply honesty and transparency, respect the rule of law and appoint the right people to the right position.
It will take decades before Sri Lanka break even.
Bangladesh is an example where Sri Lanka can learn a lot but what is lacking here is a leadership that has vision.
Naman / July 19, 2022
I am waiting for the day, when parliamentary Election is held under a new set of rules and regulations such as the newly elected MPs will be honest civilised educated & capable individuals who are mainly interested in the welfare of the country and themselves. Their job will be non-pensionable & without perks. President and PM will not be getting official residence.
Election should follow after the new constitution is passed
Kalay / July 19, 2022
Naman You brought a very good point. Get rid of all the government quarters and rest houses. This should give Government billions of rupees to buy food and fuel. Invite all Sri Lankan who has gone over seas to buy with their dollars. Only person who need a official resident is the President and Prime Minister for security reason. They do not need a palace but a comfortable secure house. Even the peon to top civil servant gets a house. This is bizarre. The British started this because that all their white workers came from UK they need a house. Now we do not need that. Stop the colonial rules and regulation and make practical ones that will serve every citizen.
Kalay / July 19, 2022
Senthil:
225 criminals will cut a deal to get everything back to where it was. Money talks. I strongly believe that Ranil will become the President. If that happens we are back to square one. In Tamil they say Vathalam(Evil) goes back to drum stick tree. Yes, MPS will be happy that money is pouring into their bank account but the common people go back and break their back to make a living. That is what I am afraid of. We need a vibrant young Sinhala leader with open minded and inclusive person. I do not know much of Kumar Sngakkara but he will not make it. All 225 devils know themselves and do not want an outsider because he will not fill there bank account. The best thing to do is go for a presidential election. I know they do not have fuel and food. In 3 months hope for the best. We want to elect a new president for next 6 years. As soon as the that election is over, parliamentary election should take place in 3 months. This way we start with a clean slate. Sinhala people should be taught and brought not to hate the Tamils. Keep the racist Buddhist Monks away from the government and pass a law stating religion is not part of the government.
