The Lowly Sinhala Language In An Era Of Misguided Nationalism 

By Lasantha Pethiyagoda –
I write this after a relatively new brand of nationalism called “Sinhala-Buddhist” has not just taken the nation by storm in recent months, but ensured vast political success and unparalleled divisions among communities in the multi-cultural land we once knew as Sri Lanka.
Once the almost exclusive domain of career politicians whose backgrounds were in law, economics or the general arts, it is now full of “personalities” from bogus religious and shady business backgrounds lending their voices and secreting their veiled and often dubious agendas for public consumption under the rubric of “politics”.
If one watches with any regularity, a televised musical competition or listens to some “trendy” radio programs, one will be bombarded by speakers who had never set foot outside the shores of the island, adopting all sorts of queer Western accents, most notably a pseudo-American variety when they try to speak in English.
Sinhalese are perhaps the only ethnic group in the world who are ashamed of their mother tongue. My reference here is only about the minority of the Sinhalese who are highly urbanized and highly Westernized, mostly residing in the suburbs of Colombo with a smattering in major towns. Most citizens do not get an adequate education in English and rarely use it in public as almost all official transactions in most of the country are conducted in Sinhala only.
Tragically, those children of betel chewing Sinhalese who become very rich, like specialist doctors, manufacturers or supermarket owners etc. send their own children to “international” schools where one of the promised outcomes is school-leavers who can attend any foreign (read English-speaking Western) country for further education.
For these highly urbanized and Westernized or pretentious Sinhalese, “Sinhala“, their native language is something very lowly. A “Lowly language” only their maids and drivers would know and speak, but not them. However, the newly-rich referred to above, try to speak their broken English to their “sophisticated” children who in turn are ashamed of their parents’ poor performance. They are so ashamed of Sinhala, that they love to boast either that they do not understand Sinhala or they find it very difficult to talk in Sinhala. Some of them go to the extent of having an accent when they do speak “Sinhala”. Most of these Sinhalese are the products of Sinhalese ancestors who had for generations before, lived in villages as simple peasants.
Sinhala has been the medium of instruction in all schools in Sri Lanka including Colombo and suburbs, before the so called “International Schools” sprang up in Sri Lanka a couple of decades earlier.
Much before that, “well to do Sri Lankans” had the privilege of studying in the English medium before the official language acts in Sri Lanka scrapped the English medium from schools altogether, except in a few Christian missionary schools. Therefore, most of the urban men and women in Sri Lanka now in their 70s and 80s had their entire education in the English medium, if they were the products of schools which taught in the English medium and not the vernacular or nominally bilingual ones.
It is to be noted that there were Central Schools which taught only in Sinhala. Such ladies and gentlemen who studied in the English medium, can definitely boast that that they have difficulty in either understanding or speaking in “Sinhala”, if they want to. BUT they wouldn’t. Those ladies and gentlemen of that era did not have any inferiority complexes and could well manage both English and Sinhala or Tamil.
Thus one finds that teachers of urban private or elitist schools are often told by the parents of year one students, that their child could speak and understand only a few words of “Sinhala” thanks to the maids at home. The few words the child could speak were in fact broken Sinhala, and the parents were so proud that their child could speak only very fluent English. A similar conversation could have been heard among motor mechanics’ families in migrant receiving countries like Australia where parents were entirely mono-lingual but their children grew up in an exclusively English-speaking cultural environment.
Some people in Sri Lanka believe that it is not necessary to know Sinhala at all other than to communicate with their domestic aid. They pretend that they only know English and that they find it very difficult to communicate in Sinhala. These are people who have studied at least for 12 years in Sinhala in their respective schools whether they were in prestigious private or public schools. These are the men and women who teach their children not to speak in Sinhala, and to treat Sinhala as a lowly language fit enough only for the domestic aid.
While the French, the German, the Italians, the Spanish, the Portuguese, the Dutch, the Chinese, the Japanese, and the Russians for example are proud of their own language and only speak their native language, this minority of the “Sinhalese” believe that they should only speak in English. Although they hardly understand why, it is the colonial subservience foisted by the British that has seeped into Sri Lankan culture. Sri Lanka has remained weak and vulnerable to exploitation for centuries and reflects this mentality.
While it is acknowledged and accepted that English is a must as it is essential to engage in commerce, technology and knowledge transfer and routine professional activities, it is woeful that Sinhala has been so down-graded by the so called exceptional categories in society. There is also now a class of “professionals” who did not benefit from teachers of good English who also strive to marginalise others who have a superior command of English purely on the basis of their inferiority complex and jealousy.
Latest comments
SJ / January 13, 2021
The Sinhalese are not in bad company.
There is another group that lives next to them which is even more at ease with English.
*
If you go to a supermarket in Colombo you will find imported items with English labels carrying a sticker with text in Sinhala to identify the product. Why? Many a buyer is at home with Sinhala. To the Tamil it is fine as long as the label carries English.
*
Your complaint concerns a new rich class, which thinks that the way forward is via English.
There are many Tamil intellectuals contemptuous of education in Tamil, reason being that will not help to find a job abroad.
Among South Asian diaspora communities the Bengalis, Panjabis and Malayalis among others predominantly speak in their mother tongue to the children. Tamils increasingly tend to speak in an alien language, but piously send the children to weekend classes in Tamil, Karnatic music and Bharathanatyam. By the time the children grow up they forget what they learned during their lost weekends.
*
I am sorry to say that we are locked in a colonial mindset. I have touched a raw nerve or two by saying this earlier; but that seems to be the case.
/
Rajash / January 13, 2021
The issues exists with the Tamil dialect in Tamil Nadu as well. Tamil words and English words are mixed randomly in conversation.
The explosion of big multinational IT companies in Chennai is one contributing factor. Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Team and private VPNs enable meetings with international participants that are held in English.
My Indian friends from Chennai tell me that Sri Lankan Tamils speak high quality Tamil. Very much so in Jaffna and during the LTTE time. The LTTE Radio station broadcast in very high quality Tamil.
However in Sri Lanka there is no IT parks and concertation of big IT multinationals or other big outsourced operations.
The pollution of the Sinhala language with English is due to the kids of “new rich” of the Rajapaksa era. These kids of the new rich from rural areas want to show off. Go to any 5star hotel/bar/restaurant/ you can see this breed in action. Very revolting. They speak broken English/Sinhala and they don’t how to conduct themselves.
They are corrupt rich of Rajapaksas and thing they can demand anything.
Mind you even in my student days 60s and 70s even Royalist and Thomians & other colombo school kids prefer to speak in broken English and not in their native mother tongue.
/
old codger / January 13, 2021
The main problem in our monolingual education system is the cultural bias it gives the recipients. A Sinhala only educated person generally believes that this country hosted one of the world’s greatest civilizations, and most get offended when they are told it was only peripheral to India. A much touted myth is that Europeans were living in trees when we were building stupas. There is a very narrow world-view among these people. A school principal once asked me why the Sinhala kings didn’t generate hydro- electricity!
The education these people receive has to be more liberal and broadbased, shedding all the myths and prejudices now included. But the present setup suits the needs of some people, so this may be asking for too much.
/
Buddhist1 / January 13, 2021
“Sinhala” as its used in the country today it refers to people who speak the language and the language it self. In my opinion Sinhala as it refers to the language there is no Racism or bogus proudness displayed in it. However, when we use Sinhala or Sinhalese referring to the people who speak then Racism raises its head.
The reason for Racism to raise its head are due to politicians wanting to divide and rule the population there by get their votes and the other is one community not interacting with the other communities. If all citizens have the opportunity to interact with the other communities then the politicians power to use Racism as a tool to get votes will not stand the test of the day.
This could only be done by changes in our education system. Its going to be a gradual change even if the education system changes today, but it would be a strong foundation towards a united unified Sri Lanka with no Racism. All schools should have all streams (Sinhalese/Tamil/English) and students should be given a chance to follow their studies in any language they like. There should be no segregation of schools based on religion and no separate religious subjects be taught in schools.
/