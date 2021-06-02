The Man Made Mess We Created

By Asoka Seneviratne –
After the war ended, both Rajapaksa and Ranil/Sirisena administrations went on a spending spree like a bunch of drunken sailors. True all governing parties are under pressure to show results and they could only spend if they would borrow. Borrow they did as you can see in chart below.
Per Macrotrends, our external debt in 1970 was zero. In 2000 it shot up to $9.3B. By 2010 it shot up again to $ 21B mostly due to war. By 2015, it doubled to $32 B when MR went on a spending spree and invested on non-rewarding assets including Hambantota airport, harbor and the rest. This was a mammoth blunder why because the leadership investment judgments were flawed. The borrowed million we squeeze out should have been spent wisely. During the following 4 years, by 2019 the debt increased by another 33% to $56B. This is only external debt not accounting for the million GOSL borrowed locally. Today our total eternal debt hovers around $ 70 billion and counting.
Finally chickens have come home to roost. SL is engulfed in a massive debt trap that we can’t afford to pay. To be fair, Gota inherited this fiscal mess. To his great misfortune, Covid hit and our problems quadrupled. Companies closed, obs disappeared and tax revenue tanked. We continue to borrow to keep afloat.
To add to all this economic pain, Central bank was robbed to the tune of $ 268 million. A silly investment on Greek junk bonds cost the public $6.6 million. By the way public servant who masterminded this silly deal is now a member of parliament. The MIG deal in 2006 cost an extra $6 million over the purchase price. Then last year another $ 83 million lost to people due to the famous sugar scam of which almost all that money went to a private individual while the average Lankans paid almost the entire $ 83 million to him via their daily sugar purchases. It was a double whammy as on one hand coffers lost $ 83 million and on the other people paid extra $83 million to buy sugar. That was gigantic gut punch. Then again the import duty scam at BMW cost another $ 84 million to the SL public. The grand total of all these losses to the SL public mounts to $ 530 million. This staggering amount is only what we know. This loot amounts to 0.5% of our GDP. Worse, nobody has gone to jail on any of these.
The total loss to our coffers – Sri Lanka public – should be a whole lot worse. These are only that went public thanks to a few brave MP’s and the somewhat free media thanks Sirisena/ Ranil duo.
God only knows that cost of toxic coconut oil to our healthcare system when everyday Lankans come down with terminal cancer. Imagine the misery in those families watching their loved one wither away with cancer through no fault of their own. This coconut oil scam should have been going on for a long time. Who is responsible? Where is our justice system? Why are leaders silent ?
Now slowly but surely China is making serious inroads into Sri Lanka, pretending to be our friends and dishing out as much money as we ask. Soon there will be parts in SL that we need to get a Visa from China to enter, or go to jail. Port city surely might bring some investments and benefit. But at what cost ? US and India are not going to allow China to dominate this vital sea route around SL. They will get involved. Three super powers involved in tiny SL for supremacy will bring a Lebanon like situation in SL. There will be fighting every day by clandestine groups.
Imagine the day, a born and bred Sri Lankan step into port city and some Chinese police kid tells him to get out, what will follow. There will be rebellion definitely from the southern youth, and right so? Did we fight; lose life and limb for freedom from European powers for 350 years only to be subjugated again by an Asian power?
The Chinese have gotten us right from where is hurts thanks to the gross mismanagement of our county in this millennia. Those who created this mess will be long gone when the future generations will be fighting guerrilla war to rid Lanka of China.
Could we have been better off with Suddha? One might ask.
Latest comments
Nathan / June 3, 2021
For those who are poor with #s and hence confused:
.
$ 9.3B, by 2000.
$21.0B, by 2010.
$42.0B, by 2015. (doubled)
$56.0B, by 2019. (33% increase)
.
The numbers add up.
/
Nathan / June 3, 2021
Could we have been better off with Suddha?
We would have been better off even with Prabha!
/
SarathP / June 3, 2021
Most of these debts can be repaid if we can compel Mahinda to bring back the $18 billion (according to Forbes magazine) that he has stolen or taken as bribes, mainly from China. But, first, the Rajapaksas must be overthrown, imprisoned, and forced to reveal and repatriate the money. Namal’s cryptocurrency, too. Chamal and Basil have also stolen millions.
*
Won’t be easy. The Marcos billions have still not been returned to the Philippines, after decades.
*
But worth trying.
/
Mahila / June 3, 2021
Sarath,
That is good idea and must be done.
US $ 18 Billion = 18 x 200.00 = SL Rs. 3.6 Trillion
However not for the next 3 years, before they could be changed (end of 2024)
When a new government is elected (Provided it is not Ranil W UNP/SJB) they may agree to prosecute the miscreants and that to finish it will be another 5-6 years to conclude and an attempt is made to repatriate.
Going by past trends 1995 US$ was SL Rs 45.00. 2021 the US $ is SL Rs. 200.00 a period of 25 years..
Devalued 4.5 times over as of now. The purchasing power of the US$ has declined a lot, resulting in higher loan repayments or we may be compelled to pay in Yuan.
So when the money, if, ever is repatriated by the so called patriots would have devalued 6 times from the US$18 Billion.
i would expect the SL Rs,, to devalue to SL Rs. 300.00, which equals US$ 12 Billion. Not 18 Billion.
However, if Gamini Lakshman is the Finance Minister with our present Foreign Minister, they may claim a well-earned victory, because according to their mathematics they would stand to gain SL Rs. 5.4 Trillion in payment! Gain of SL Rs. 1.8 Trillion, similar to the vote count at UNHRC in March.
/
Raj-UK / June 3, 2021
SarathP
Who will try? its like belling the cat.
Although I am a sceptic, I like to believe in ‘karma’ or the judgement day because that would be the only way justice will be served. However, considering that Marcos family enjoying the good life, Mugabe kicking the bucket happily when the time comes, as well as, others like Zuma enjoying retirement with ill gotten wealth, I have my doubts. Still, Gadhafi died in a ditch like a street dog, so I live in hope.
/
Naman / June 3, 2021
It is time for the QUAD Force (USA+UK+Australia +India)to provide human rights to the minorities.
/
Rajash / June 3, 2021
man made mess?
you mean Rajapaksas made mess
/
Truly Independent / June 3, 2021
An unbised article written in plain English with sufficient information. well done
/
Mahila / June 3, 2021
The question they will not answer however is how to pay in SL Rs. A loan taken on commercial interest in US$.
Perhaps China would be magnanimous and generous towards their greatest Rubber-Rice Pact friend in South Asia. Hope so.
/
SJ / June 3, 2021
“Could we have been better off with Suddha? One might ask”.
The Suddha is forever ready to take over, and arrived will a 480 million USD gift horse.
But has not given up on ACSA & SOFA.
/
RBH59 / June 3, 2021
Chinese efficiency is the supreme in the world but the way they do it is by borrowing the technology/Skill from abroad, either by joint schemes or other means. Us/we the borrowing money technology skill
And giving space and future generation pay continues borrowing goes sorrowing
Chinese think Don’t miss opportunities: time doesn’t come round again.
/
Ajith / June 3, 2021
“Could we have been better off with Suddha? One might ask.”
Who is Suddha? I think the author refers to British not any other country.
To answer this question we should know how the country was performed before British, Dutch and Portuguese and what would have changed not only in Sri Lanka and in other countries without Suddha administration.
Therefore, we have to look at our performance between the start of the rule up to now by Ceylonese or Sri Lankans or Sinhalese in a Single administrative structure in terms of rule of law, justice, corruption peace and economic welfare. Don’t blame on Suddha or any other for our failure.
/
Dilshan / June 3, 2021
Well presented in a short article.
What is the solution. How do we get put of it.
We all know the problem. How do we solve it. CT authors should indicate and probably lead to get the solution
/