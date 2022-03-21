The Most Attractive Cities For Your Europe Trip

Winter destinations in Europe are in demand, so for the end-of-year holiday. No matter what we look for, no two places are the same, each destination has something special, but in winter, the atmosphere becomes magical. Unlike other seasons, winter can completely transform a city, a resort, or a village. The short days and the snow offer the opportunity to enjoy the winter sports, hot tea at the fireplace, walks through the Christmas fairs and on the streets covered with big snowflakes. Take a look at the top of the most beautiful destinations in the white season.

Hallstatt, Austria

Some destinations in Europe seem detached from fairy tales during the winter when everything is covered in snow. Hallstatt is such a town, surrounded by the white-clad Alps, located on the shores of Hallstätter See . What makes Hallstatt so special is the combination of its exceptional scenery, surrounded by the Alps, and the charming 16th-century alpine houses. As the city is small, it doesn’t take you long to get through it. But it is guaranteed that you will stop very often to admire the view that lies in front of you. Hallstatt is the ideal destination if you want a relaxing and peaceful holiday where you can appreciate the natural beauty of winter. Take the road to Hallstatt Skywalk, above the town for a 360-degree panorama.

Bad Reichenhall, Bavaria, Germany

This is a perfect holiday setting by the stove. The small town at the foot of the Bavarian Alps is a place to relax just by looking at the scenery. It is located at an altitude of 473 meters, and it is very close to Salzburg. The Rupertus Philharmonic and Spa ideally complement the offer, along with typical Bavarian cuisine.

Snow-capped mountains and glistening lakes dominate the landscape. It is not for nothing that in 2001 this city received the “Alpine City of the Year” award. You can also visit the salt flats of Berchtesgaden with the salt museum. “Hall” is a word that refers to the notion of “salt” in German. The names of some localities that are near the salt deposits contain this word (For example, Bad Reichenhall – Bath Rich in Salt; Hallstatt – Salt Settlement). The Berchtesgadener region awaits its tourists with six ski areas: a total of 47 kilometers of slopes, a ski pass system, a maximum altitude of 1800 meters, and 29 cable cars.

Prague, Czech Republic

When I say a city with a hundred towers, a queen of cities, or a city of gold, I am not talking about a fairytale city, but a jewelry box not so far away from us. The city which written records have survived since the 9th century, the Czech capital, Prague.

Located in the heart of Europe, Prague offers both the feeling of home and the hustle and bustle, as well as being of great historical significance.

If you haven’t been to Prague yet, you’ve probably heard a lot about it before, and I’m sure it’s only about positive things! Plenty of tourists visit it every year, as you will find an attraction on almost every street corner – be it a fabulous building, a bridge, a church or a castle.

It’s one of the most charming cities in Europe, even in winter.. In the summer months, the Czech capital is invaded by tourists, but Prague is just as convincing in the winter. It is an architectural city with a rich culture and a unique atmosphere when everything is covered with a “light snow dust” under the blue sky. The city knows how to live at maximum rates, and when night falls, take shelter in local bars and taste the many varieties of beer. Don’t forget the city’s Christmas festivities . Here you will feel the festive spirit.

Rovaniemi, Finland

Are you looking for a destination that inspires the spirit of Christmas beyond the Christmas fairs in the big cities? Then you might want to visit Santa Claus directly! Rovaniemi is a small town in the Lapland region of Finland and is located near the village of Santa Claus.

The visit to Santa's Village will take you through a magical and fairytale experience. You will have the occasion to meet Santa Claus, send your loved ones a letter stamped with Santa's symbol, and admire Arctic animals in their natural habitat. You must also visit the Arktikum Museum to learn more about Lapp culture and life and enjoy a hot drink in the ice igloo at the Arctic Park. You can also take part in many fun activities. Here you will find both a husky farm and a reindeer farm, which can accompany you on a sleigh ride. And let's not forget Santa's Amusement Park, where you can even participate in creating Christmas decorations under the guidance of the elves. If you want relaxation, you can stay in a comfortable cottage with a view. Here, you can relax by doing any activity you wish, as well as reading a book, enjoying a hot chocolate. You can have a relaxing time admiring the winter landscape too.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is a suitable destination in winter for several reasons. First of all, the weather here is warmer than in other destinations so that it won’t be a problem spending time outdoors. Secondly, in winter there are far fewer tourists than in the rest of the year so that you will have a less crowded holiday. The only thing missing is the beaches, but it’s hard to get bored in Barcelona even without sand.