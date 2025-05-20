The NPP Government & The Importance Of Timely Conflict Resolution

By Lionel Bopage –

The NPP government needs to take a more proactive approach in effectively managing and resolving conflicts that occur within the country. The JVP just celebrated its 60th anniversary on May 14. Its leader reflected on the movement’s history of struggle and resilience. Two days later, the police intervened to disband and break up a protest outside the Ministry of Health in Colombo and arrested several participants for allegedly disrupting hospital activities. The graduates have been protesting against the state recruitment procedure, demanding a merit-based system as the University Grants Commission (UGC) had recommended. The protest was organised by the ‘Allied Health Science Graduates’ Union’.

Any government is responsible for maintaining social order and stability, and for the new NPP government, this should be of utmost importance. However, adopting the same strategies and tactics that the previous government, led by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, used to suppress legitimate dissent and protests is not the answer. With what it has learnt from the past, the NPP should have taken a better approach to address the grievances that led to this conflict.

By engaging in timely discussions with the relevant parties, the government can prevent escalation of conflicts into violence and chaos. And such a process will ensure that the promises made during the presidential and parliamentary elections are kept and that the society runs smoothly.

The government needs to maintain the rule of law by establishing the necessary frameworks for the peaceful and equitable resolution of disputes. This will guarantee that individuals and groups pursue justice through legitimate legal channels rather than relying on self-help or vigilante measures. Besides that, the government can help settle disagreements peacefully by mediating and facilitating talks.

Violations of rights, whether perceived or actual, frequently precipitate disputes. Nevertheless, in critical situations, this does not substantiate the authorisation of police forces to operate without oversight under the guise of preventing political interference in their operations. During colonial rule, the primary objective of security forces was to suppress dissent and opposition to the elites in society. Their responsibility was to protect the privileges and interests of the ruling class. In light of the recent events in the country, the NPP’s capacity to confront the colonial tactics employed against political opposition and dissent has been called into question.

Moreover, conflicts may be initiated to destabilise and overthrow a government that is not to their liking. However, it is the responsibility of a government, such as the National People’s Power (NPP), to safeguard the democratic rights of both individuals and communities. To protect these rights, conflicts must be settled fairly. Therefore, the NPP government cannot simply remain passive and allow the security forces to act without oversight.

In addition, the government appears to have put off making the arrangements required to deal with several significant issues. Over the past several months, the implementation of the NPP political agenda has demonstrated a lack of productivity and effectiveness, especially when compared to the UNP government led by Mr JR Jayewardene in 1977. Following the acquisition of a 5/6th majority in the parliament, his administration quickly passed many important pieces of legislation and began implementing broad reforms to the government. Among those were repealing the Criminal Justice Commission Act, establishing a neoliberal economy, and adopting the Constitution of 1978, which established an executive presidency and has been amended more than twenty times since.

This is not an attempt to diminish the importance of the NPP government’s endeavours to combat corruption, waste, and poor governance. Nevertheless, the government and its leaders have failed to efficiently refute the numerous public accusations that have been levelled against them. For instance, a few appointments the government has made since assuming power appear to go against the platform the NPP presented during its election campaigns.

The NPP will be seen as a failure if the country’s economy gets worse again. Despite the many constructive efforts made by NPP leaders, it is crucial to continually emphasise the importance of resolving past conflicts, particularly the ongoing national question, which has been exacerbated since independence, by ruling elites and various nationalist political and religious forces. Unresolved conflicts have often led to economic disruptions, while prompt resolution of disputes has fostered stable environments that support economic growth and development. Addressing these issues will also promote social cohesion and unity.

By encouraging dialogue and addressing grievances, the government can help build trust among the diverse communities living on the island and reduce future social tensions. The sooner conflicts are resolved, the better it will be for the government and the more positive the outcomes will be for society.

It will be great if the “peoples” of a country work together to secure fairness, justice, and peace for everyone, utilising peaceful, legal, and civil negotiations. It is always tragic when events do not unfold as anticipated by codified laws. Consequently, it is more logical to amend those laws to encompass these circumstances and devise ways of finding effective solutions.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon the NPP government to promptly resolve disputes to guarantee the preservation of order, the protection of human and democratic rights, and the advancement of society in a holistic manner.

“We are strong enough to accept mistakes,” said the President in his speech at the JVP’s 60th anniversary celebrations. We sincerely hope that the NPP has the courage and determination to address the rising social tensions and fulfil its promise to create ‘A Beautiful Life and a Thriving Nation’ for the people of Sri Lanka. If not, there is a risk that anarchy could reemerge in the streets and neighbourhoods across the island.