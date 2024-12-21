The Optimistic Kingfisher – Children’s Natural History Guide

By Gayanga Dissanayaka –

Chris Devonshire-Ellis is well-known for his work in foreign investment, but he’s also a writer. Over the years, he’s contributed to music magazines, interviewing legendary jazz and soul musicians like Luther Vandross and George Clinton. He’s also authored several business books, expat stories about life in China, and even a travel guide to Mongolia. However, The Optimistic Kingfisher marks his debut as a children’s author, published by The Jam Fruit Tree Publications.

“The idea for the book came about when I had a few young Russian children visiting me in Sri Lanka. To entertain them, I started creating stories, and they loved them so much that they asked for them every night before bed,” Chris shared. “When the pandemic hit, I decided to revisit these stories, reached out to some artist friends to illustrate them, and eventually published them. The team at The Jam Fruit Tree Publications did an incredible job bringing these stories to life in print.”

The stories in Chris’s book focus on the wildlife of Sri Lanka, featuring animals, birds, fish, whales, and turtles. With its colorful illustrations, it essentially serves as a children’s guide to the island’s natural world. Chris highlights how children often have fears of creepy crawlers, so he wrote stories about insects, explaining which ones are beneficial and which ones to watch out for. The goal is to encourage kids not to be afraid of going outside and exploring the rich outdoor life Sri Lanka offers. It’s both educational and enjoyable.

The Optimistic Kingfisher is written from an adult’s perspective, intended for parents to read to their children at bedtime. Chris added some light-hearted jokes that may go over young kids’ heads but would amuse adults. The book also reflects the spirit of Rudyard Kipling’s works, like The Jungle Book. “There are three kinds of love in the book,” Chris explained. “First, there’s the love of Sri Lanka, introducing its beauty. Then, there’s the love of children, especially those from foreign countries visiting Sri Lanka. And lastly, it’s a love story about my dogs, Clemmie and Winnie, whose adventures are featured as well. It’s a love story for my dogs, Sri Lanka, and young children everywhere, and I hope readers feel that connection.”

Having moved to Sri Lanka over a decade ago, Chris feels deeply connected to the island. He purchased a bungalow in Unawatuna, explored the country, swam in the sea, and visited countless places. “I’m fortunate to have a large garden, redesigned by Geoffrey Bawa’s former gardener, complete with a beautiful pond. Many of the stories about flowers and birds stem from what I saw in that garden with the children. So, these stories come from a very personal, home-centered place,” said Chris.

Now partially retired, Chris finds writing children’s books more enjoyable than dealing with legal reports. Looking ahead, he plans to focus more on fiction and is considering a sequel to The Optimistic Kingfisher based on its reception. He also has ideas for books aimed at adult readers in Sri Lanka.

The title story, The Optimistic Kingfisher, is about a kingfisher that would sit on a jasmine branch overlooking Chris’s swimming pool at 9 a.m. Although the pool had no fish, Chris viewed the bird as “optimistic.” Another story centers around Clemmie, one of his dogs, who fell into a pond full of water lilies, mistaking the lily-covered surface for solid ground. These authentic, amusing memories inspired Chris as he developed each story.

“Once you switch into creative mode, the ideas just flow,” said Chris. “I like to write without distractions. I need quiet and solitude. My wife is patient, the dogs are kept away, and my phone is off. Jeremy Muller at The Jam Fruit Tree Publications was incredibly helpful, even though I was out of Sri Lanka at the time. We managed everything online. The publisher handled the layout, proofreading, and all the details, making the process seamless.”

The book also stands out for its beautiful illustrations of animals and nature. “Sri Lanka has a rich literary culture, so I encourage anyone who has a book inside them to write it,” Chris advised. “I had people asking when I was going to publish the stories, so when I finally decided to go for it, it was a lot of fun. Rediscovering these stories after so many years was a really enjoyable process.”

One of the key messages of the book is to help children overcome their fears of nature. Chris explained that while Sri Lanka’s wild creatures – whether fish, sharks, snakes, or insects – can seem intimidating, the book encourages children to learn more about them. The goal is to help kids understand that nature is full of wonders, and with the right knowledge, they can safely enjoy the outdoors. “The book is almost like a beginner’s natural history guide,” Chris said. “I want to inspire children to notice the birds, flowers, and animals around them and ask questions about them. Who knows, maybe one day they’ll grow up to be adventurous and continue encouraging others to appreciate nature.”