The People Surge On Their Own

By Kumar David –
The people have damned all Lanka’s gutless, visionless, hopeless political parties and surged out. The spontaneous gush is cross-class, multi-ethic and omni-faith. (Of course, individuals may belong to this party or that). The government is corrupt, dysfunctional and tottering; Sajith and the SJB have flopped; the JVP is busy sleeping, the TNA with excruciating precision chose this moment to bum Gota and alienate itself from the mood on the streets. As always in such circumstances mass response unfolded with textbook exactness; spontaneous protests will not stop. Let me enumerate the likely responses of the regime. In ascending order of likelihood there are four tactics it will try – variations within each and a mix of options is what will actually unfold. For clarity let me put down the options separately.
* Gota will resign now or offer to step down at the end of his term without contesting again, conceding that his chances are hopeless. This is most unlikely; which Paksa will ever abdicate!
* Between now and the next election-cycle, processes will start in parties and parliament to abolish the executive presidency and give Lanka have start afresh after 2024-25. A referendum can be held if pundits and courts deem it necessary. The people will endorse it by a landslide.
* Sell Mother Lanka into harlotry and kow-tow to the Chinese, Indians, US, IMF, Saudis and the devil incarnate to attract funds, give economic concessions and improve the regime’s electoral prospects. This also gives Mr Ten-Percent an opportunity for additional foraging! But with the internal system collapsing will external promises remain cashable?
* Spontaneous mass anger together with agents-provocateurs and incitement will be used by the regime to launch a palace coup, cabinet reshuffle or some such stratagem. Emergency, extended curfew and social media and Internet cuts are an admission that the regime has gone belly-up and indicative of dastardly moves to come. A combination of options three and four is a tested strategy in other countries.
Defeating the subterfuges of the Rajapaksa Brotherhood is the principal task facing the country. First a little bit of history. In July 1917 (the July Days) the working class of Petrograd swarmed out on the streets ready to seize power, but this was premature for two reasons: (a) The peasantry, the great majority of the people was not ready to overthrow the Provisional Government (Kerensky Regime), and (b) the army had not disintegrated at the Front nor was the Petrograd Garrison ready as yet to place itself at the service of the Petrograd Soviet led by the Bolsheviks and Chaired by Trotsky.
The genius of Lenin was that he did not hesitate for one moment to throw in the Party and place it at the head of this spontaneous pre-revolutionary mass movement. By bold intervention the Bolsheviks took control of the direction of events. By no means am I suggesting that Lanka is in a pre-revolutionary whorl, not at all. The task facing us is to restore and affirm democracy, but the quintessential task of leadership is similar. The JVP if it ever were to wake up, could attempt to throw itself into leadership of the spontaneous protests, take control, expel agents-provocateurs, coordinate with other groups and see Lanka through to the reassertion of democracy. The next election is a footnote. But it has taken the opposite view and sees in the protest movement a black-hand, a conspiracy. Here is a quote from Colombo Telegraph of 3 April (Rajan Philips) “The JVP cautioned against protest campaigns that cannot be traced back to a recognisable and accountable organiser or group.” While acknowledging “the people’s right to organise their own protests against the worsening economic crisis,” it warned of “dangers lurking in a protest movement that has no accountability”.
Remember, in reverse chronological order, the defeats of Aung San Suu Ki, the Arab Spring and Salvador Allende and their leadership shortcomings. Remember Mandela, Uncle Ho, Gandhi and their indispensable leadership roles. The obstacle the JVP-NPP is encountering is that it has blown its credibility by taking a long and peaceful siesta. Repeated warnings fell on deaf years, don’t I know! I see increasing social media traffic infuriated with both the NPP and SJB for “wearing nice suits and firing blank-shots in parliament” without lifting a finger to coordinate the people’s movement. It won’t be easy for either to win back credibility, if ever they can. Things are moving fast and opens up the option of a SLPP-SJB led Liberal & Democratic Transitional Government, mere Cabinet reshuffles, a wider national government etc, but only till the next election. Perhaps L&DTG will assuage – that is pacify – the public for a while and buy time to complete the next election cycle. The much better option of course is full and proper constitutional dissolution of parliament at once, fresh elections and a repeal of the executive presidency. And after that? Your guess is better than mine!
Latest comments
chiv / April 4, 2022
KD, people are fed of with all parties and politicians, so it really doesn’t matter who said what at this time. And don’t rush to take victory lap on what you said about TNA meeting Gotha. No one has blamed or will blame TNA for the current situation. People are aware if at all it was TNA (especially Sumanthiran) who kept raising corruption, deals, judiciary and many others pertaining to whole country. As lawyer he even appeared cases involving family members.Out of all options a military controlled regime is the only possibility. I do not think people are going to be satisfied with any cabinet reshuffle or current politicians being around especially Rajapaksas. Mafia Family doesn’t look like, they will leave on their own.My concern is whoever takes up, will they be able to reverse situation ??? I strongly doubt.
Dinuk / April 4, 2022
Come on KD. There were protestors supporting the IMF and US Citizen Basil Rajapakse and Minister of Economic Disaster going to Washington with a begging bowl.
IMF is the Endgame of the US backed plan for Gota’s Democracy all party National Government of corrupt politicians that is said to be the solution in the name of Fake DEMOCRACY!
Since the ISIS claimed Easter attacks and Sri Lanka rejecting the MCC and SOFA the island has been subject to Hybrid Economic War to send it to IMF and Washington with the begging bowl. All the rating agencies, and Sovereign Bond traders who hold Sri Lanka’s debt work with the Washington Consensus and target small STRATEGIC countries like Sri Lanka and Lebanon. The social media organised protestors are also part of the de-stabilization project to send Basil to Washington.
old codger / April 4, 2022
Chiv,
Yes, blaming the TNA is wrong. It was exactly the time to catch Gota, at his most vulnerable. They did get some concessions, including a stop to military land seizures. But all that is up in the air till the dust settles.
leelagemalli / April 4, 2022
TV channels (Hiru, Derana and Swarnawahini) also well known as “Pachwahinis” – and their owners being close to Rajapakshes fooled the majority of this country.
They knew that general knowledge of the average is far below than appeared to be. MAHINDA Rajaakshe the dog of the nation – never focused on the real grievances of the majority.
All these were not overlooked but media mafia which is multiple times powerful than drug mafia, mastered the fake public perception about Rajapakshes.
Be them Island, DM, Mawbima, Lankwadeepa are all the same. They worked for Rajakashes. Their deals continued their mutual activities in order to fat their pockets.
chiv / April 4, 2022
Rajapaksas sure holds the record for bringing a newborn/infant out on the streets, protesting against them.(reportedly, just a few days old). SAD
old codger / April 4, 2022
“Sell Mother Lanka into harlotry and kow-tow to the Chinese, Indians, US, IMF, Saudis and the devil incarnate to attract funds,”
Well, why not? We have proved ourselves incapable of governing ourselves. Let someone else do it.Of course they’ll exploit us, make us work harder for less money, impose unfair taxes…. It goes with the territory. But if we integrate with India, things might work better. The Sinhala Kings weren’t really independent. We should push for a currency union to stop forestall clowns like Cabral. Sign CEPA immediately. Include professionals as well. That will reduce the horrendous cost of specialists and drugs. Why should a PCR test cost 6000 bucks when it’s only 1500 in India?
Lay an undersea cable to connect our grids together.
Forget national pride. What good is it when we are reduced to beggars, standing or dying in queues for everything from parippu to petrol?
“This also gives Mr Ten-Percent an opportunity for additional foraging!”
Seriously, who expects Basil to be even in the country after today? He’ll probably be back home pumping gas.
