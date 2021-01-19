The Potentiality Of More Decisions To Come In National Interest

By Jehan Perera –
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced that the government will be entering into an agreement with the Adani Group based in India to offer them 49 percent of the shares in a joint venture company. This joint venture will include Japanese government financing and will manage one of the terminals in Colombo port. The entry of Adani Group into Colombo port has been opposed by a wide coalition of organisations ranging from port workers and left political parties to nationalists and civil society groups. These groups have little in common with each other but on this particular issue they have made common cause and even held joint protests together. The main thrust of their objections is that control over the East Terminal of Colombo port will pass into foreign hands and result in an erosion of Sri Lankan sovereignty.
The cause for alarm among the protesting groups may be fueled by the observation that one by one, the ports of Sri Lanka are being utilized by foreign powers. In particular, China has entered into Sri Lanka in a big way obtaining a 99 year lease in the Hambantota port that it constructed. The Hambantota port in its early period showed it was economically unviable in the absence of Chinese cooperation. The burden of debt repayment induced the previous government to enter into this agreement which may become unfavorable in terms of national sovereignty. There were protests at the time of the signing of that lease agreement too, though not as effective as the present protests regarding the change of management in Colombo port which is led by the very forces that helped to bring the present government into power.
In addition to the Hambantota port, control over the South Terminal in Colombo port and a section of the harbor has been given to China through one of its companies on a 35 year lease. In both cases, large Chinese investments have helped to upgrade Sri Lanka’s capacity to attract international shipping lines to make use of the port facilities. The Hambantota port in particular could benefit enormously from Chinese ships that traverse the Indian Ocean the Middle East and Africa. Instead of making refueling stops elsewhere along the way, such as Singapore, they could now come to Hambantota. However, with these investments would also come a Chinese presence that could cause concerns among international actors that have geopolitics in mind. It may be that these concerns are finding expression in the opposition to the Indian entry into Colombo port.
Rational Analysis
It will not only be Sri Lankans who are concerned about the Chinese presence in the country’s ports. As Sri Lanka’s nearest neighbor, India too would have concerns, which are mirrored by other international powers such as Japan. It might be remembered that when Japan’s prime minister visited Sri Lanka in 2014, there was a diplomatic furor that a Chinese submarine entered Colombo port unannounced even to the Sri Lankan government and docked there. With its excellent relations with China that go back to the 1950s when the two countries signed a barter agreement exchanging rice for rubber, most Sri Lankans would tend to see such Chinese actions in a benign light. In recent years China has emerged as Sri Lanka’s largest donor and its assistance is much appreciated. However, India’s relations with China are more complex.
The two countries have massive trade links, but they have also gone to war with each other due to territorial disputes. Even at the present time Indian and Chinese troops are in a stand-off on their disputed Himalayan border. In this context, India would be concerned that the Chinese presence in Sri Lankan ports could eventually take the form of an overall strategy to encircle it and use this leverage to India’s disadvantage. Sri Lanka’s location at the bottom of the Asian continent gives it a strategic importance in the Indian Ocean that goes beyond any possible India-China rivalry. The recent visit of US Secretary of State to Sri Lanka included an acerbic exchange of words between the US and Chinese representatives on that occasion and an open call to Sri Lanka to take sides, or not to take sides. As a small actor in itself, Sri Lanka would have no interest in getting involved in international geopolitics and has a longstanding policy of non-alignment and friendship with all.
More than anyone else, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be aware of these geopolitical issues. As Defense Secretary during the years of war with the LTTE he was a key member of the government team that obtained wide ranging international support for prosecuting the war. Today the president’s key advisers include those with military backgrounds who have special expertise in geopolitical analysis and who have spent time in leading military academies in different parts of the world, including the US, China and India. This contrasts with the more parochial thinking of political, nationalist and even civil society groups who have come out in opposition to the agreement that the government has entered into with the Indian company to manage the Eastern Terminal of Colombo port.
Geopolitical Imperative
President Rajapaksa was elected to the presidency in the context of the security debacle of the Easter suicide bomb attacks and with the expectation that he would provide clear cut leadership in protecting the country’s national security without permitting partisan interests from becoming obstacles. In his meeting with the representatives of the trade unions opposing the handing of management of the Eastern Terminal to foreign hands, the president is reported to have said that geopolitics had also to be taken into account. As many as 23 trade unions representing the Ports Authority, the National Organisations collective and a number of civil organizations have joined the formation of a new national movement named the ‘Movement to protect the East Container Terminal’.
One of those political representatives at the meeting, leader of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP), Pubudu Jayagoda is reported to have said, “When trade unions met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (13), he told them about the broad geopolitical factors in play. This is reminiscent when the unions met former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe a few years back. The unions told Wickremesinghe what they told Rajapaksa––the ECT could be operated by Sri Lanka in a profitable manner. Wickremesinghe told the union representatives, ‘You are talking about the port, I am talking about geopolitics’.” However, former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe may not have had the necessary political power to ensure that his vision prevailed and failed to ensure the implementation of the agreement.
By explaining his decision in a straightforward manner, and carrying it out, President Rajapaksa has shown leadership in its constructive sense. By ensuring that India is given a presence in Sri Lanka’s most important port it will reassure our closest neighbor, as well as Japan which has been Sri Lanka’s most consistent international donor, that our national security interests and theirs are not in opposition to each other. Second it takes cognizance of the reality that about two thirds of Colombo port’s shipping is due to transshipment with India, and thereby ensures that this profitable business continues. Third, it will give Sri Lanka more leverage to negotiate with India regarding key concerns, which includes Indian support to Sri Lanka at international forums and in providing guarantees for the unity of the country in the face of possible future threats. Vindicating the need to ensure devolution of power to satisfy ethnic minority aspirations and permitting the burial of those who die of Covid remain to be done.
Latest comments
sitrep24 / January 19, 2021
Here’s the problem, nandasena goes to india bends over (on all fours like a dog) and signs over the Colombo port to the indians. Then it comes home and turns into warcriminal defence secretary and boasts to the people that he will not sign over the port (after the fact that he has already done so; the lies which are believed by the foolish 69 lakh people). Then the modasena transforms into a village idiot and goes to china with his sinhala beggar envoy to sign over what resources are left to the chinese, then it returns home and tell the 69 lakh fools he didn’t do so which is subsequently due to the nature of the 69 lakh fools believed.
.
sri lanka is suffering due to the ban on imports, rising cost of living, economic hardships, insecure racist policies (such as cowardly breaking monuments and forced cremation), failed response to the pandemic, extrajudicial killings. The baby burning government of nandasena is an absolute failure; and the the ones who should be held responsible for it (apart from nandasena and his government) are the extremist sinhala buddhists who voted for this village idiot.
/
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / January 19, 2021
The potentiality of some more decisions to come in the National interest raises more suspicions in the eyes of the public as well as that of the international community. This has to be determined in the light of the visit of Dr.S.Jaishankar and the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. While Dr.S.Jaishankar was in Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister made a statement in Parliament that no section of the Colombo Port will be given to India and that Minister Sarath Weerasekera also made a statement that India has no right to dictate terms on Sri Lanka. Moreover, the demolition of the Mullivaikkal monument in the Jaffna University took place after Dr.S.Jaishankar left Sri Lanka. There were contradictory statements between the Sri Lanka’s officials and the Vice-Chancellor of Jaffna. Moreover, Minister Sarath Weerasekera’s statement that the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord which paved way for the passing of the 13th Amendment was no longer valid, raised concerns in the eyes of the international community. The issue is whether there will be threat to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These are matters for scrutiny.
/
old codger / January 19, 2021
So Jaishankar’s visit was to lay down the law and not to talk about
pious cooperationn on Buddhism. I wonder what the great patriots Weerasekara and Weerawansa have to say?
/
Eagle Eye / January 19, 2021
/
Fahim Knight / January 19, 2021
Choice of words in relating the truth to the public matters without bias.
Selling and leasing ..
which is the truth ?
================
A none political person or persons of repute must educate the public.
We humans forget soon , we expect tomuch too soon.
We humans have a great weakness which is prejudise and is also extremely self destructive and also destroys everyone else and everything that encircles us and it makes as all a heard of willing sheep to wolves , only because of our lethargy to investigate , findout all sides before concluding what is the truth.
We had a war for 30 years , while sincerely regretting what happened at the end of the war and never condoning those actions by a segment, which happens in every war , every where.
Something every community must remember, as a bitter lesson and never to let our religous and racial emotions drive us to another war , in peace , willing to be patient and engaging in productive dialogues with oppossing camps is the most wise approach always.
Fighting a terrorist war for 30 years is not a joke.
It not only destroyed inncocent lives , but destroyed the country’s economy , prevented development and ofcause burdened the country with huge debts.
/
Buddhist1 / January 19, 2021
National Interest or 10% interest of Mr.10%?
/
GATAM / January 19, 2021
Another foolish decision. By allowing Indians into Colombo Port, Colombo port and the city will become bombing targets of war in the geopolitical game between China and India, etc.
Needlessly SL has got into the midst of their war.
Now China will also want another port.
Give Trinco port to Saudi and Pakistan to balance things out. Otherwise SL’s nonaligned policy is also a joke.
/