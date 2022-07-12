The Prime Minister’s Resignation

By Nihal Jayawickrama –
The Speaker of Parliament announced to the nation on Saturday night that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had informed him that he would be resigning from office on Wednesday 13th July. Following a meeting with party leaders held earlier that day at his official residence, the following course of action was announced:
(a) The President and the Prime Minister will both resign on Wednesday 13th
(b) The Parliament will elect one of its members as the new President.
(c) The Speaker will serve as Acting President until the new President assumes office.
(d) An All-Party Government will be formed under a new Prime Minister.
This proposed course of action could lead to serious detrimental consequences in the governance of the country at this critical stage in the lives of its people.
Constitutional provisions
The Constitution states that if the office of President becomes vacant prior to the expiration of his term of office, whether by resignation or otherwise, the following steps should immediately be taken:
1) Parliament shall elect one of its members to serve as President for the unexpired period of the President vacating office.
2) Such election shall be held as soon as possible after, and in any case no later than one month from, the date of occurrence of the vacancy.
3) The election shall be by secret ballot and by an absolute majority of the votes cast.
4) During the period between the occurrence of the vacancy and the assumption of office by the new President, the Prime Minister shall act in the office of President and shall appoint one of the Ministers to act in the office of Prime Minister. However, if the office of Prime Minister is vacant or the Prime Minister is unable to act, the Speaker shall act in the office of President.
Under the Constitution, upon the Prime Minister ceasing to hold office by resignation of otherwise, the Cabinet of Ministers stands dissolved (Art.49). Upon the dissolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Secretaries to Ministries cease to hold office (Art.52). Since the number of Ministries and the subjects to be assigned to such Ministries is determined by the President in consultation with the new Prime Minister (Art.44), the Ministries too, presumably cease to exist and departmental heads assume sole responsibility.
Simultaneous resignations
The party leaders appear to have decided that the President and the Prime Minister should both resign on July 13th. How is that to be done? The Constitution states that the Prime Minister resigns his office “by a writing under his hand addressed to the President” (Art.47). The President resigns his office “by a writing under his hand addressed to the Speaker” (Art.38). If the Prime Minister’s resignation letter is received by the President before his own letter is received by the Speaker, the President is still in office and is obliged to appoint a new Prime Minister. If, on the other hand, if the Speaker has already received the President’s resignation letter before the President receives the Prime Minister’s letter, the latter would be obliged, instead of attempting to resign, to take his oath of office before the Chief Justice as Acting President (Art.40). The absurdity of this requirement of party leaders, apparently made with no consideration of the Constitution – the supreme law – requires no further comment.
Resignation of the Prime Minister
If the President and the Prime Minister were to succeed in resigning at a pre-arranged exact moment on July 13th, and the Speaker were to be sworn in as Acting President, the country would be faced with an anarchic situation where there would be no Ministers, no Secretaries and no Ministries. The Speaker (as Acting President) could, of course, appoint a new Prime Minister, determine the number of Ministries in consultation with that new Prime Minister, and appoint new Ministers and new Secretaries. However, since the election of the new President by Parliament has to occur “as soon as possible”, this new government of the Speaker in his capacity as Acting President may have a life span of only a week or two and will be immediately replaced by a new government appointed by the new President.
Critical issues affecting the life of the country
According to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, “the island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week, and the Debt Sustainability Report for the IMF is due to be finalised shortly”. If that be so, is this the appropriate week for the Prime Minister to resign, leaving unresolved the critical issues that affect the lives of people which require urgent attention, and thereby cause the immediate collapse of the government leaving no Ministers or Secretaries, including the Secretary to the Treasury? Would not the sensible course be for the Prime Minister to remain in office (as Acting President and Head of the Government) until Parliament elects a new President and he or she proceeds to constitute the so-called and hitherto unattainable “All Party Government”?
Latest comments
Champa / July 12, 2022
During our evening talks at home, my elders said that during the JVP insurrection in 1971, the then PM Sirimavo Bandaranaike took refuge in a foreign ship until it was safe to resume office.
Protesters, who were against politicians and officials stealing from public coffers, have become thieves in no time. All who occupied government buildings, official and private residences should be prosecuted for mischief, vandalism and theft.
leelagemalli / July 12, 2022
Dr Jayawickrama,
thanks for your short analysis. This will help to all that spread lies, but lies. Srialnkens, in general, get easily misled by blatant lies. They just believe, things could work as they just feel is right.
You talk about an anarchial situation – but those who watch TV screens all these two days, even little ones would not take long to realize that no LAW AND ORDER is respected in the country by those ARAGALAYA youth. Just imagine, the manner they monkeyed in the presidential pools and the manner, how some plunderers stole the valuble parts that belongs to that offical residence.
In the same time, there are thousands lining up to go and enjoy the two places- Araliya gaha mandiraya (temple trees ) and Janathipathi presidential residence. What is there to make jokes about these historical buildings ? Those uncivilized youth behave like small kids in kindergartens.
The message these transport these days is beyond all ethics and morals. At the begining, I thought Aragalaya youth would be exemplary. No I was caught by some videos only.
davidthegood / July 12, 2022
Champa, The 1971 JVP insurrection was an attack on police stations to take charge, even though the leader Wijeweera was in Jaffna prison at that time. It was not a direct attack on PM Sirimavo, like today’s Gotagohome. She could return as the protestors were shot by the forces to fall into the trench graves they had dug themselves. Beauty queen Manamperi was being buried alive while still breathing and the soldier who shot her to completion, was jailed. He died while in prison, of a heart attack one year later. The youth protestors in the south never became thieves but in their large numbers, ended up in mass graves becoming a missing generation. Wijeweera lived until President Premadasa’s 1988/89 university closure issue and it’s solution.
Mahila / July 13, 2022
So was presumably, Gota in SLNS Gajabahu??!!
Champa / July 12, 2022
Dr. Nihal Jayawickama
Thank you for your article.
How could a temporary acting President who has no mandate rule the country? Besides, a temporary acting President has no powers to appoint a Cabinet of Ministers or call for elections. Only the President can call for elections. What is more dangerous is the temporary acting President cannot function as the Minister of Defence or the Commander-in-chief of Tri Forces. What if there is a terrorist attack? In order to defend the country, the tri forces must get the orders from the President, and President only.
Even if Ranil becomes the acting President, he will face the same conundrum.
Champa / July 12, 2022
The resignation of the President will lead Sri Lanka to anarchy where there is no reversal. Therefore, it is imperative the President remains in office. It doesn’t matter where he is, he should remain in his position. It doesn’t matter how long it will take the protesters-turned-out-to-be-thieves out of the President House and other places, the President should remain in office. This is not about Rajapaksas. In any case, the Rajapaksas will never get another chance. This is about our beloved motherland. Leaders come and go. But, the democratic institutions and democratic practices should remain.
The Prime Minister should also remain in office. If the President resigns, to whom will the Prime Minister hand over his resignation? They both should remain in office until the next Presidential and Parliamentary elections.
Sri Lanka has a great history of electing leaders through democratically held elections every 5 years. Never was there a vacuum and if there is one, we don’t even know how to get out of it. The constitution provides guidance how to govern a country. Follow the constitution.
I urge all senior politicians who have studied Social Studies at Grade 10, PAUSE BEFORE YOU ACT.
Mahila / July 13, 2022
Champa?
whereto??
1 Foot FORWARD and the OTHER FOOT BACKWARDS??!!
How can this happen and govern a country??
This is not a question, whether you are making Bandkka or Vambattu curry for lunch?? More serious
eeakdavi / July 12, 2022
Both President and Prime Minister should resign forthwith. Both are utterly untrustworthy. Anything else is too dangerous. Yes this is a situation completely unforeseen by the Constitution. Such things do happen rarely and a commonsense approach should prevail – that’s the only logical approach and public opinion (and the the Supreme Court) will go along with that.
The Speaker or an appointee of parliament as temporary president should appoint a cabinet in consultation with all party leaders.
We should expedite the next election. There is no point wringing ones hands in panic; this is what has to be done.
Nathan / July 12, 2022
… this is a situation completely unforeseen by the Constitution.
I totally agree.
The best remedy, however unconstitutional, has to accommodated.
SJ / July 13, 2022
“There is no point wringing ones hands in panic; “
Whatever happens, it is the public that will be wringing their hand in despair for some time to come, even after the elections..
Mahila / July 13, 2022
Eeakadevi,
Happy to note that you have a “voice for the Supreme court of Sri Lanka”?
/
Mahila / July 13, 2022
(Part I)
Eeakdavi,
Happy to note that you have a “voice for the Supreme Court (SC) of Sri Lanka”? Public Opinion???
The SC does not deliver the justice on Public opinion??!! Nowhere in the world does that happen??
SC delivers judgement based on the Facts of the case and Interpretation of existing laws.
Do you know what happened, when an erudite (thought he was) Justice, “cheap as chips” and chief of all, with a well-known reputation of “Gedera Yana Gamang deliveries of satisfaction”, based on his wish (Personal and not countries desire) delivered his judgement based on public opinion of the ‘Yodayo’ of SL???
HELPING HAMBANTOTA tsunami usurper and “Rogue” was acquitted, with no criminal record whatsoever and became to be the Executive President of Sri Lanka (SL) in 2005??!!
Where is SL now??
That guy didn’t learn any lesson at all and continued to practice his practice of being a rogue and robbing, but emboldened to become the Looter and masquerade the Head ALI BABA AND 40 THIEVES??? Looted the country to the ROOT?!!!
Today that country is economically and structurally destroyed and begging for the days meal and
Mahila / July 13, 2022
(Part II – Contd.)
fuel and waiting for a “Hand Out from IMF and well-wishing Donors” to feed citizens and exist??
So with all the misery you say you have undergone, realisation does not seem to have dawned??
Illiteracy, in a country in a country with free education for almost 90 years and still does not know how to learn a lesson??
You are not alone, because the last president 2015-2019 is also same view??
Why do Sri Lankans continue to elect Nincompoops and idiosyncratic ignorant egoists to position!!?
When they continue to do the same mistake over and over again, they deserve the ‘SEEKING’ and that will be only MORE MISERY? SEEK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE IN PLENTY?!!!
Hate to see people suffer, but there must be limit to this lunacy and resultant suffering?
Oh God, when will that happen to Sri Lanka??
Champa / July 12, 2022
The US Ambassador for Sri Lanka who aided, abetted and funded the protesters who tried to oust the democratically elected Sri Lanka’s President through harassments, intimidation and threats should be declared persona non grata and expelled from the country.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs should direct his Ministry to send Notes Verbales to all diplomatic missions and international organizations of their duty to respect the Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 which stipulates, “It is the duty of the one receiving immunities and privileges to respect the laws of the receiving state. It is also their duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that state. The premises of the mission must not be used for any other purpose than those outlined in this treaty, or by other rules of international law.”
leelagemalli / July 12, 2022
Champa,
May I ask you any source supporting your thoughts ? You as a RUSSIA-lOVER, .. Putin Lover… I dont think you would just talk for cross purposes. ?
“”””The US Ambassador for Sri Lanka who aided, abetted and funded the protesters who tried to oust the democratically elected Sri Lanka’s President through harassments, intimidation and threats should be declared persona non grata and expelled from the country.”””””
Do you think that foreign missions would be able to do so with ARAGALAYA youth ?
Why do you make every effort to spread fairytales for no reasons ?
Myth believers dominated SRILANKA thought it was US and other foreign countries elected GOTA as the president ….
Now again, today, they say, Gota s VISA to US was rejected.
Paradox – is not that so ?
ramona therese fernando / July 13, 2022
Ayoo Champa! Never mind what the US is/isn’t up to…….the truth is, our people are suffering and starving due to the policies of the R’s, and now Ranil is protecting them so no one will look at his bond-scam dealings.
/
Mahila / July 13, 2022
Champa,
Unfortunately, there is no EP to direct Gamini Luxman to do that?? So wait till the exalted person is elected in about 2 months’ time??
You say temporary President according to the constitution of SL is not good enough!!
Now do you understand why that provision is there in the constitution, to ensure that there is NO POWER VACCUM!!??
Hopefully!!
Positions in government and respect to be attached to positions, based on individual, tastes, likes/dislikes of each and every citizen??!!
/
Mahila / July 13, 2022
Champa,
In SL, case, we elect “SCUMBAGS” FOR ESTEEMED POSITIONS with well know defects??
Probably SL is devoid of good men and women to take up these positions, thank the culture??!!
In the USA that is why you have a VP too to ensure seamless transition in such situations!!??
That is why USA is an emancipated, intelligent, prosperous country of Opportunity, which SL is because SL citizens prefer uneducated rascals instead of educated and cultured???
If there any of them left – yes definitely quite a few of them – they languish in the Opposition, not in position of POWER??
That’s according to the emancipated voters of SL who are the “know all’s” and architect of this mess?! 6.9 million Majoritarian SB voters who installed them in power, because in the quest to elect a suitable leader, they forgot what the person who they are voting did in 2005 to 2014 – more specially 2008 to 2014!!! Killing, Murder, assassination, rape and manslaughter??? Because the Majority who got this treatment were from the minority community of Tamil Hindus/Catholics and Muslims
davidthegood / July 12, 2022
Dr.N.J., Why not suggest to these powers that be, to totally scrap this presidency which has not done anything worthwhile, but always created only unnecessary issues and unwanted expenses. Mrs. Bandaranayake was only the Prime minister during the 1971 JVP insurrection and there was no president. Mr. Jayawardena continued to live in his own home without expenses and even had free breakfasts for visitors. This family wanting to be royalty through robbing the nation is not acceptable even worldwide as of today. This is the time to abolish our failed power hungry presidency.
/
Mallaiyuran / July 12, 2022
This could be the weakest argument Dr. NJ might ever have put forward in his lifetime after he graduated from JSC or HSC. Sadly, to save Evil Emperor Ranil, he is following the path of that evil. Few questions though:
1). Is this an incident that the party leader suddenly woke up in the morning and decided to appoint a new President and PM or is it Protesters have overthrown the Prime minister’s (May) and Presidential authority (July) and by that effect the President relinquished his authority to the Speaker? Is there a provision in the constitution guiding the president how to escape & resign in case of a rebellion in the country? Is there any provision in the constitution prescribing if the Protestors have any authority- ability to dictate how and when the president should leave? The reality is, as soon as the president tried to escape through the Airport, he lost his authority to rule the country. A leader can hide temporally, but can he rule from a country where he escaped to save him from his country’s court and immigration? Come on Dr, come to senses and interpret a constitution that when a leader can draw authority from it to rule the country he calls, his one too.
Mallaiyuran / July 12, 2022
2). Protestors wanted the PM and president to leave office in March. To save his position, the president sacked the earlier PM, who was elected by people. At least that is what the president said. He said his heart was heavy because he dismissed the PM, who was his elder brother. At that point it was illegal dismissal, unless DR. NJ wanted to accept that the PM did not resign to satisfy any constitutional need, but the protestors removed him from office. Dr. NJ, there is no legally appointed PM in the parliament now. What is going on in Diyawanna Lake Palace is only coaxes and balconies. The 225 bastards have no authority to do anything for the country by any constitutional provision! Period!! Please do not cook up something as a constitutional requirement to uphold Evil Ranil’s illegal appointment.
/
3). Evil is not a DeFacto or elected or appointed Prime Minister yet as he was never confirmed in the parliament by majority. Further protesters insisted PM and EP’s resignation only to constitute an interim government and abandon the current EP based constitution and follow up on that for a clean slate. The 225 Donkeys pretended that they were bringing 21A, 22A, 23A, 24A… to fool protestors but now have lost all chances. (They will not easily vacate the Diyawanna Lake Palace because they do not want to lose the free lunches, gas to do shopping in fish market & their pensions as well.) From where Dr. NJ is trying to insert his ideas into the protestors-initiated government change as it is only Party leaders’ decision?
/
4). Any murky matters related to parliamentary procedures must be related with Westminster and solved, according to the present constitution. That is something the constitution is clearly saying. For that simple issue, why is Dr. NJ saying that there are some conflicts in the constitutional provision for PM and EP to resign at the same time, so protestors cannot ask for that? The protestors want the government to go to hell. They can ask not just the PM & EP, but the 225+1 donkeys to hell on the same flying shuttle. They are demanding that they want representation in the interim parliament to steer it to the proper direction towards a new arrangement. In that case how the presidential authority and constitutional authority is going to recognize the apolitical protestors inside the parliament and making decisions? What was the purpose of Dr. NJ, hiding that whole pumpkin in the plate of rice?
/
5). Dr. NJ argues that the “World Food Programme Director” has made an appointment with Evil Ranil so Ranil should not resign. Please explain to me, as an administrator for a long time in SL government, what is the importance of the Evil sitting on the PM Chair while the IMF releases the “Debt Sustainability Report”. I have an honest question for you, Dr. NJ, do you understand what matters a politician attends and what an administrative civil servant attend? I tell you (I know that is rude) “Come on Dr. You have passed life to make jokes and laugh with kids. So, I could not laugh with you at these silly, senseless jokes you are making. Sorry!
/
Come on!!! The current constitution does not include present day scenario. It was never envisioned that any Lankan government would covert with alternate global powers to the huge extent that the Rajapaksas did. First time in Lankan history!
In light of the autocratic despotic gambling of country resources, a new democratic system must be established immediately! Yes, it won’t end the plethora of hardships brought on by the R’s too soon, but it will be a good start towards normalizing government functioning.
–
Once we become normal, places like the IMF will surely give us the necessary funds to build up our society to modern levels. The more Gota and Ranil keep stalling the process, the more they will keep away. IMF has said that they are willing to come to a deal with the government….they really feel that Gota and Ranil would have left by now.
Ajith / July 13, 2022
We talk about a constitution that itself was a failure which lead the country towards the bankruptcy and which lead all the pillars of democracy such as President, Parliament and Judiciary to fail for electing or selecting criminals (murderers and corruptors).
/
Mahila / July 13, 2022
Naman / July 13, 2022
If the Parliament selects corrupted MPs for the Posts of President/PM/ cabinet posts,
ARAGALAYA should NOT APPROVE them to hold these posts. Select only the uncorrupted MPs to these POSTS.
