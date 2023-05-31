The record-breaking Antonio Carbajal

Antonio Carbajal is a retired Mexican professional footballer who is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of Mexican football. As many punters have already attested, betting in Kenya is the best on 1xbet.co.ke, which also features excellent wagers on Mexican football too.

He was born on June 7, 1929, in Mexico City, Mexico. During his career he played on various squads, including:

Club España;

León;

and the Mexican national team.

He began his career in Club España, where he played from 1948 until 1950.

The Five Cups

One of the nicknames that Antonio Carbajal received during his career was "El Cinco Copas". This is a Spanish phrase that translates as the "Five Cups". The reason why he was given that nickname was because during his professional career he played on five different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

The goalkeeper played in all FIFA World Cup editions between 1950 and 1966. In the 1962 tournament he was crucial in helping Mexico to claim their first victory ever in a tournament of this kind. This achievement came in a match against Czechoslovakia.

In total the Mexican keeper played 48 matches for the national team between 1950 and 1966. In the latter year, Carbajal set an incredible record, as he played in his fifth FIFA World Cup as a professional footballer. This record would be tied 32 years later by Lothar Matthäus.

Becoming a manager

Antonio Carbajal retired as a footballer in 1966. He had three different spells with Mexican team León. He was also an assistant coach on the Mexican national team between 1979 and 1981.

However, what really stands out of Carbajal's coaching career is that he had a very long spell with Mexican squad Atlético Morelia. He coached that team for more than a decade, between 1985 and 1995. During that period he coached the team during a staggering 440 matches.

