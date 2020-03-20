The Road Safety 2020 World Series: The Effect Of Coronavirus On Sport

The road safety 2020 match was set to be a star-studded matchup between some of the worlds greatest cricket players to raise awareness for the growing issue of road safety. But with the current state of the Covid-19 outbreak, the matchup was short-lived with only four matches being played. Though this is set to be postponed until a later date, there are many wondering, just when this will take place. In this article, we will be looking into the Road Safety world series and the effect Covid-19 is having on the sporting industry.

The First Four Matches Of The Season

The season got off to a flying start on the 7th of March with the India legends winning 151/3 against the West Indies Legends. This was a flying start for the Indian team and saw them in good stead to come out on top this season. They then went on to win the 3rd match of the series against the Sri Lanka Legends 139/5. However, despite this flying start, this has been put to a stop due to the current state of the Covid-19 outbreak.

When asked about the rescheduling of the tournament Tendulkar had this to say

“The rescheduling of this series held to create awareness about Road Safety is unfortunate yet the right set. We all hope and pray that the spread of novel coronavirus is contained.”

Despite this statement, there is no definitive date for the rescheduling of the tournament. This is just one of the many events on a long list that have been affected by the current state of Covid-19 and this shows no sign of slowing down.

The Effect Of Coronavirus

As Covid-19 continues to take hold of the global population, measures are being put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. With this, comes the cancellation of numerous other international sporting events such as Formula 1, football and other cricket matches. However, as the spread shows no signs of slowing down, there are many wondering whether the effects of the virus will be felt on the Olympics. Though there are no plans to completed postpone or cancel the Olympics, the international Olympic committee has ruled out staging the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors. This is to be held in July with athletes from all over the world taking part.

Below, there is a list of some of the sporting events that have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak thus far:

The London Marathon has been rescheduled to October 4 th due to the outbreak

due to the outbreak All major cycling events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future

Boxing events and qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics have all been moved or postponed

Football has seen the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League all be postponed for the near future.

Formula 1 has postponed a number of its races on the schedule and has had the first few races of the season rescheduled

In addition, golf has seen the masters and players championship all be postponed for the time being.

In addition to this, several major sporting events from all around the world have continued to see cancellations. This is showing no signs of slowing down and could lead to several other cancellations of sporting events.

The Future Of The Cricket Season

With this, comes a number of cancellations for the cricket season as several championship matches have been postponed or cancelled. However, with a wide range of opportunities to bet on events that have not been cancelled as well as the odds for the Olympics, many are still taking part in online betting. This is promising for many at this time as many are remaining in isolation until the virus is contained. However, with more and more cancellations for sporting events, this could all be due to change. Some of the events that have been postponed in the cricket calendar are as follows:

Pakistan super league

All South African Cricket Events

Zimbabwe and Ireland postpone six-match men’s series

Pakistan and Bangladesh postpone one fay international and a test match.

Australia Vs New Zealand internationals and Twenty20 matches have been postponed.

India and South Africa international series with South Africa has also been postponed

Also, many other events within the cricket calendar have been postponed as a precautionary measure not only for the safety of the players but also the crowds that are looking forward to these matchups. Though there are very few confirmed dates at this time, fans of the sport can look forward to a jam-packed season when the virus has been contained.

With this in mind, the changes that are being made to combat Covid-19 are being made with a heavy heart as organisers, as well as fans of the sport, are all suffering as a result. Therefore, minimalizing this disruption as much as possible is the main aim for many that are looking to control the virus and return to normalcy.