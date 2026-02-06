The Second-Year Surge: Breaking The Shackles Of Sri Lanka’s Deep State

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” — Socrates

The second year of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s administration represents a historic inflection point, based on many references and widely discussed in many forums. Having secured the mandate of a generation, the government now faces the grueling task of converting electoral legitimacy into institutional reality. This is the year, as some people refer where the “honeymoon” of rhetoric ends and the friction of deep-seated systemic resistance begins. To bridge the gap between the status quo and a prosperous, sovereign Sri Lanka, the administration must dismantle eight existential threats that seek to stifle the nascent recovery.

At the heart of this struggle is the invisible war within the state machinery. An entrenched bureaucracy, long accustomed to the spoils of the old guard, has become a fortress of inertia. This is manifested in two ways: active sabotage by those loyal to the previous order, and the “Fear of the Pen”—a paralysis born of legal uncertainty that freezes vital decision-making. To break this, the government must move beyond mere oversight and implement a radical digitization of authority, stripping “gatekeepers” of their power to obstruct. Simultaneously, the regime must solve the Sovereignty Paradox: it must fulfill international fiscal obligations without appearing as a mere vassal of the IMF. Sri Lanka requires a transformative economic vision that replaces the “Begging Bowl” with a production-based engine of growth, asserting its identity beyond the confines of a debt-restructuring roadmap.

The social cost of stabilization is reaching a breaking point. Punitive taxation, while fiscally necessary for short-term balance, is currently a double-edged sword that risks a permanent “hollowing out” of the nation’s intellectual capital. If the administration fails to recalibrate the tax burden for the professional class, it will find itself ruling over a stable ledger but a depleted workforce. Furthermore, in the global arena, Sri Lanka’s strategic geography must be wielded with a “stiff backbone.” The nation cannot afford to be a pawn in the geopolitical tug-of-war of the Indian Ocean; it must instead position itself as an indispensable, neutral hub that prioritizes national interest over superpower alignment.

Ultimately, the survival of this reformist project depends on tangible momentum. The public’s appetite for promises has been replaced by a hunger for “quick wins”—high-profile anti-corruption convictions and visible relief in the cost of living. If implementation remains weak, the old system will not merely survive; it will regroup and reclaim the state. The second year is not just about policy; it is about the uncompromising will to enforce change before the window of opportunity slams shut.

The Threat of the “Deep State”: Neutralizing the Invisible Saboteurs

In Sri Lanka, as focused & widely discussed in many forms, the so-called “Deep State” is often misunderstood as a secretive cabal, but in reality, it consists of mid- to senior-level bureaucrats who have, over decades, perfected the art of managing political leaders while preserving the informal economic networks that enrich them. These networks—built on permits, commissions, kickbacks, and opaque administrative discretion—have become deeply entrenched, and any attempt at clean governance is seen as a direct threat to their livelihood and influence. This entrenched power structure presents one of the most formidable obstacles to meaningful reform, because even well-intentioned policies can be delayed, diluted, or subverted through bureaucratic maneuvering. For a reformist administration, such as that led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD), addressing this challenge is not merely about enforcing ethical behavior; it is about fundamentally restructuring the way government functions to remove opportunities for discretionary manipulation.

The solution lies in Digital Structuralism, a paradigm that embeds transparency, accountability, and enforceable rules directly into the architecture of the state, rather than relying on the moral commitment of individual officials. By fully implementing a comprehensive E-Government framework, including digitized procurement processes, automated permit approvals, and electronic revenue collection, the state can drastically reduce the capacity for officials to extract rents or stall decision-making for personal gain. Each transaction becomes automatically recorded in an immutable audit trail, making discretion—and the corruption it enables—effectively obsolete. Central to this approach is the full operationalization of the Digital National Identity Card (e-NIC) and the National Payment Switch, which together ensure that all financial, administrative, and legal interactions between citizens and the state are traceable, accountable, and auditable. This digital backbone allows the government to enforce compliance, detect anomalies, and proactively identify attempts to circumvent regulations without resorting to arbitrary human intervention, raids, or selective enforcement that can themselves be exploited by corrupt actors. Beyond mere enforcement, the system creates a culture of predictable accountability: officials know that delays, misreporting, or concealment will be visible and actionable, while citizens gain confidence that government processes are fair, consistent, and transparent. In essence, Digital Structuralism transforms clean governance from an aspirational ideal into an operational reality. It removes the Deep State’s ability to operate in the shadows, ensuring that the pursuit of efficiency, fairness, and public trust is built into the very fabric of the state. For Sri Lanka to move beyond symbolic anti-corruption campaigns toward genuine institutional reform, this structural, technology-driven approach is indispensable. By making transparency systemic rather than dependent on personalities or political will, the administration can finally break the invisible chains of the Deep State, allowing reform to be sustained, scalable, and resilient against entrenched resistance. The implementation of these measures marks a decisive shift: clean governance is no longer a moral plea or a rhetorical promise, but a tangible, enforceable, and permanent feature of how the state functions.

Bureaucratic Paralysis: Breaking the “Fear of the Pen”

Again, widely focused & discussed, one of the most persistent and damaging obstacles to effective governance in Sri Lanka is the phenomenon widely described as the “Fear of the Pen.” Across ministries, departments, and public institutions, many competent and honest officials remain immobilized, not because they lack capacity or motivation, but because they have witnessed predecessors suffer severe consequences—sometimes deserved, often the result of political vendettas, retrospective blame, or shifting power dynamics. In such a culture, inaction becomes the rational strategy. Files linger unresolved, approvals are deferred indefinitely, and responsibility is quietly passed to others, all in an effort to avoid the personal and professional risks associated with signing decisions. This paralysis is not benign. It undermines public service efficiency, slows policy implementation, disrupts essential service delivery, and creates systemic bottlenecks that compromise national development goals. The cumulative effect is a state apparatus that appears reactive, hesitant, and incapable of decisive action, even when reforms are urgently needed to stimulate economic growth, improve social services, or implement structural modernization.

Addressing this challenge requires a multi-dimensional approach that targets both the root cause of fear and the structural incentives shaping bureaucratic behavior. At the heart of the solution are Legal Safe Harbors, statutory protections that shield officials from personal liability when they act in good faith and strictly adhere to transparent, pre-defined procedures. By embedding this legal safeguard into administrative practice, the government reduces uncertainty, reassures officials, and empowers them to make timely decisions without hesitation. Safe Harbors provide a clear and enforceable guarantee: as long as procedures are followed, public servants are insulated from arbitrary punishment, retrospective scrutiny, or politically motivated accusations.

However, protection alone is insufficient if it is not paired with a robust system of accountability. To ensure that officials exercise their newfound freedom responsibly, the government must implement real-time performance monitoring through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and digital dashboards. Every ministry, department, and implementing agency should be evaluated based on measurable outcomes—project timelines, regulatory approvals, expenditure efficiency, and delivery milestones. Delays or failures that occur without valid legal, regulatory, or environmental justification are flagged immediately, triggering review and corrective action. By linking legal protection with outcome-based accountability, the system redefines professional risk: officials are no longer penalized for acting decisively, but inaction, negligence, or avoidable delays become the true threat to their careers. This shift transforms bureaucratic culture, replacing the corrosive “Fear of the Pen,” which rewards passivity and stagnation, with a productive “Fear of Inefficiency,” where responsible, timely action is expected and recognized.

The broader impact of these reforms extends beyond the bureaucracy itself. By creating an environment in which officials can operate confidently, efficiently, and with reduced fear of arbitrary repercussions, government operations become more predictable, transparent, and reliable. Citizens and businesses experience faster service delivery, clearer regulatory processes, and a government that is capable of executing policy at the pace required by a rapidly changing economic and social landscape. The Safe Harbor and KPI framework also incentivizes innovation within the public sector. Officials are encouraged to propose and implement solutions, experiment with new approaches, and optimize processes, knowing that their actions will be measured by results rather than punished for perceived risks. Over time, this cultivates a culture of disciplined initiative, performance-oriented administration, and accountability, strengthening the foundation of modern governance.

Ultimately, breaking the “Fear of the Pen” is not merely a bureaucratic reform; it is a strategic imperative for Sri Lanka’s broader development agenda. It aligns the incentives of the public service with the nation’s reform priorities, accelerates policy implementation, and ensures that government decisions translate into tangible, citizen-centered outcomes. By embedding legal safeguards, performance monitoring, and accountability mechanisms at the core of the public administration, Sri Lanka can overcome entrenched paralysis, create an agile and effective state, and demonstrate that clean governance can coexist with efficiency and decisiveness. This transformation lays the groundwork for a public sector capable of delivering meaningful economic growth, social development, and sustainable progress—fulfilling the promise of reform not only in intention but in visible impact for every citizen.

Economic “Autopilot”: The 2026 Productivity Roadmap

Sri Lanka’s economy has historically oscillated between periods of crisis management and temporary stabilization, relying heavily on short-term measures such as emergency borrowing, externally imposed fiscal discipline, and ad hoc policy interventions. While these measures may prevent immediate collapse, they do not create sustainable growth or build resilience into the economic system. The challenge, therefore, is profound: how can Sri Lanka escape the cycle of reactive governance and crisis-driven policy, and instead generate self-sustaining economic momentum? As critics widely indicated in many forums, the economy on “autopilot” is one that grows through its internal engines—productivity, innovation, and value creation—rather than through repeated external interventions. Achieving this requires a paradigm shift from stabilization to transformation, where policies are designed not only to stabilize but to structurally embed growth drivers across sectors.

The NPP government’s 2026 Productivity Roadmap represents this shift. At its core is the concept of value addition: moving beyond the export of raw commodities and low-value products toward higher-value, knowledge-intensive outputs. Take cinnamon as a prime example. Sri Lanka currently exports raw cinnamon at modest prices, capturing only a small fraction of the global market’s potential. By incentivizing domestic processing into cinnamon oils, extracts, and nutraceutical products, the country can multiply the value extracted from the same resource, create new industrial jobs, and strengthen its position in high-value global markets. Similar strategies apply to tea, spices, coconut products, and other agro-industrial commodities, where downstream processing and quality certification can significantly enhance export revenues while reducing reliance on intermediaries and middlemen.

Equally critical is the technological transformation of production, particularly in agriculture, which remains the backbone of rural livelihoods and economic stability. The Smart-Agri 2026 initiative, powered by the CROPIX National Data Platform, represents a leap forward in creating a data-driven, technology-enabled agricultural sector. CROPIX integrates satellite imagery, real-time crop monitoring, soil health data, and global market intelligence into a single platform accessible to farmers via mobile applications. This reduces information asymmetry, allowing farmers to make evidence-based decisions on crop selection, timing, input use, and marketing strategies. By providing climate risk forecasts, pest alerts, and yield projections, CROPIX empowers farmers to increase productivity, reduce losses, and capture higher prices for their produce. Initial projections suggest yield improvements of 20–30% within the first year, alongside reduced input wastage and more stable rural incomes. Importantly, this system transforms farmers from passive price-takers into active economic agents, capable of competing in domestic and international markets with minimal reliance on intermediaries.

The Productivity Roadmap also emphasizes industrial modernization alongside agricultural innovation. By promoting technology-enabled manufacturing, digital integration, and skills development, the roadmap ensures that both rural and urban sectors contribute to sustained growth. For instance, small- and medium-sized enterprises can access real-time market data, quality standards, and supply chain analytics, enabling them to expand production, improve competitiveness, and create jobs. This approach creates a virtuous cycle: increased productivity fuels higher incomes, domestic consumption grows, and reinvestment in industry and services strengthens the broader economy.

By embedding productivity into the economy itself, the NPP government reduces vulnerability to political cycles and external aid. Growth becomes self-sustaining, driven by the internal engines of innovation, skill, and efficiency rather than temporary fixes or foreign-directed policies. The 2026 Productivity Roadmap, therefore, represents a comprehensive blueprint for transforming Sri Lanka from a reactive, crisis-prone economy into one that operates on autopilot: resilient, efficient, and capable of delivering broad-based prosperity. Its success depends not only on policy design but on disciplined execution, real-time monitoring, and the alignment of incentives across government, private sector, and rural communities. In effect, the roadmap lays the foundation for an economy where sustainable growth is embedded structurally, enabling Sri Lanka to thrive independently of external shocks, temporary political cycles, or short-term crises.

Ending the “Begging Bowl”: Capital Sovereignty

Sri Lanka’s economy has long been trapped in a destructive cycle of dependence on foreign loans—a pattern often described as the “Begging Bowl” mentality. For decades, new borrowings were used not to invest in productive capacity but merely to service the interest on previous loans, creating a perpetual cycle of external dependency. This dependence has steadily eroded national sovereignty, limited policy autonomy, and constrained the government’s ability to implement bold reforms. It has also reinforced a mindset in which short-term survival through external assistance replaces long-term strategic thinking, leaving the nation vulnerable to global financial shocks, political conditionalities, and the influence of foreign powers. Breaking this cycle requires more than debt restructuring or temporary relief—it demands a decisive shift toward capital sovereignty, an economic philosophy in which Sri Lanka prioritizes (i) domestic production, (ii) industrial backward integration, and (iii) the retention of value within national borders.

The challenge is most visible in sectors that should be self-reliant but remain structurally dependent on imports. The garment industry, Sri Lanka’s largest export earner, is a stark example: despite generating billions in export revenue, the country imports nearly two billion dollars’ worth of fabric annually, exporting only finished products while surrendering critical upstream value to foreign suppliers. This dependency undermines competitiveness, reduces domestic employment in high-value activities, and leaves the sector vulnerable to external price fluctuations and supply-chain disruptions. Similar patterns exist across agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial sectors, illustrating that the nation’s wealth is leaking abroad even as it produces globally sought-after goods.

The solution lies in a strategic and systemic approach to capital sovereignty. First, the government must incentivize local production through (i) a combination of targeted tax relief, (ii) infrastructure support, and (iii) long-term policy certainty. By encouraging domestic textile manufacturing, Sri Lanka can transform a foreign-dependent sector into a sovereign industrial ecosystem, where inputs, branding, and value addition occur domestically. This creates jobs, retains foreign exchange within the economy, and strengthens national self-reliance. Beyond manufacturing, capital sovereignty extends to reclaiming control over branding and market power, which historically have been ceded to foreign entities. The global reputation of “Ceylon Tea” illustrates this challenge: while the brand enjoys immense international recognition, most of the high-margin value accrues to overseas processors and marketers rather than Sri Lankan producers. By developing locally owned, globally marketed brands, supported by a coordinated national marketing strategy, Sri Lanka can capture a far greater share of export value and retain decision-making authority over product pricing, quality standards, and market access.

Capital sovereignty also requires strategic policy alignment across sectors. Industrial planning must focus on backward integration, where domestic industries produce the materials and inputs they currently import, gradually reducing the need for foreign borrowing. Investment in research, innovation, and technology adoption is essential, enabling industries to compete globally while remaining self-reliant. The government must also cultivate a domestic financing ecosystem—through development banks, venture funds, and incentives for local investors—so that capital flows can be sourced internally rather than relying on external lenders. This approach fosters long-term resilience, allowing Sri Lanka to pursue ambitious development goals without compromising sovereignty or exposing itself to external pressures.

Finally, capital sovereignty is not just an economic imperative—it is a political and strategic one. Reducing dependence on foreign loans strengthens the country’s bargaining position in international diplomacy, giving policymakers the confidence to make decisions that prioritize national interests rather than external agendas. It also reinforces public confidence, as citizens witness a tangible shift from external dependence to internal empowerment. By embedding value addition, domestic control, and industrial self-reliance into the economy, Sri Lanka can finally move beyond the “Begging Bowl,” creating a sustainable, sovereign growth model that ensures the nation’s long-term economic independence, resilience, and prosperity.

*The writer, among many served as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia from 2006 to 2012 and was a Senior Consultant with the UNDP for 20 years. He was a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993). He can be reached via asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com.)

TO BE CONTINUED II