The Silent Threat: How The Aruwakkalu Landfill Project Challenges Our Nation’s Integrity

By Isham Marikar –

The Clean Nation Movement, a political initiative birthed in 2018 following the public uproar against the Clean Puttalam protest, continues to champion the fight against the controversial Aruwakkalu sanitary landfill project. This so-called “solution” to waste management is neither sustainable nor constitutionally sound, raising serious questions about governance, accountability, and the future of our environment.

The project proposes to transport garbage from across Sri Lanka to Puttalam, blatantly violating the constitution. According to the law, solid waste collected within a local government area is the property of that local authority and must be managed within its jurisdiction. This massive waste transport scheme not only undermines the principles of decentralized governance but also burdens Puttalam with environmental hazards it does not deserve.

Broken Promises and Misplaced Priorities

In 2019, the Clean Nation Movement took this issue to all presidential candidates visiting Puttalam. Each promised to stop the project if elected. However, those promises proved hollow, as the landfill’s construction progressed unabated.

We personally met with Dr. Chanthana Aberatna, now the Minister of Local Councils and Provincial Councils, who assured us of a solution. Despite this, no action was taken, forcing us to reconsider our support for any political party. Even in 2024, similar promises were made with no tangible outcomes. Officials visiting the Aruwakkalu site have hinted at handing over the project to a Chinese company, with operations expected to commence by September 2025. If true, this will signify another chapter of neglect and exploitation of Puttalam’s resources.

Clean Sri Lanka: A Vision Misaligned?

The Clean Nation Movement, spearheaded by Muslim youths in Puttalam, was instrumental in shaping the Clean Sri Lanka concept adopted by the NPP government. This vision aimed to build a nation free of corruption, poverty, inequality, injustice, and environmental degradation.

Shockingly, despite these ideals, the Clean Sri Lanka Task Force excludes any Muslim representation. How can a government claiming to champion equality and diversity overlook the very community that inspired this initiative? The lack of representation in the cabinet, judiciary, and critical decision-making bodies raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to inclusivity.

Environmental Violations and International Obligations

The Aruwakkalu landfill project is perilously close to the sea, raising significant environmental concerns. Leachate from the landfill could contaminate marine ecosystems, violating international agreements such as:

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS):

* Article 192: Obligation to protect the marine environment.

* Article 194: Requirement to prevent and control pollution from land-based sources.

* Article 207: Mandates states to avoid leakage or contamination from waste disposal.

The Basel Convention: Emphasizes proper hazardous waste management to prevent environmental harm.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Particularly SDG 14 (Life Below Water), which seeks to prevent and reduce marine pollution.

Despite these obligations, the government has failed to conduct a thorough Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or explore alternative waste management strategies.

A Larger Context of Neglect

The government’s decision to ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement on December 23, 2024, demonstrates its global environmental commitments. However, such commitments ring hollow when domestic policies contradict them. How can Sri Lanka be a champion of marine biodiversity on the global stage while pursuing projects that harm its own coastal ecosystems?

Additionally, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) aims to implement disaster minimization and crisis management strategies under the 2030 Agenda. Yet, the Aruwakkalu landfill project flies in the face of these objectives, undermining disaster mitigation efforts and endangering coastal communities.

A Call for Action

The Clean Nation Movement calls upon the government to halt the Aruwakkalu landfill project and conduct a scientifically robust, independent EIA. Alternative waste management solutions must be prioritized, including decentralized systems, enhanced recycling efforts, and community-driven initiatives.

Furthermore, the exclusion of Muslim representation in key government bodies and initiatives like the Clean Sri Lanka Task Force must be addressed. Inclusivity is not just a moral imperative but a practical necessity for building a nation that thrives on diversity and collective effort.

Conclusion

The Clean Nation Movement will continue to fight democratically and relentlessly against anti-nature projects that threaten our land, people, and future. Sri Lanka deserves leadership that upholds the principles of environmental sustainability, inclusivity, and justice.

*Isham Marikar can be reached via isham@live.com