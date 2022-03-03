The Top 6 Tourist Spots to Visit in Sri Lanka

source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sigiriya,Sri_Lanka.jpg

The Top 6 Spots to Visit in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka may be a little island in the Indian Ocean but that’s the only small thing about it

The country, formerly known as Ceylon, boasts an ancient civilization, golden sandy beaches with their swaying coconut palms, mountains, and tea plantations.

While visiting the island, you’ll see colonial architecture from the days when the Portuguese, Dutch and English ruled and even perhaps get a better insight of the country’s turbulent history of genocide. You’ll also see lots of elephants, some of which participate in local festivals and, if you’re lucky, perhaps a leopard or two at a wildlife sanctuary.

Sri Lanka stands among the top wellness travel destinations this year and here are 6 places you must visit:

#1. – Hikkaduwa

The small, seaside city of Hikkaduwa is north of Galle, along the southwest coast of Sri

Lanka. Favoured by tourists who are looking for a slice of sand and a chilled-out time, the town is packed full of cheap guesthouses, tourist shops, and many cafes and restaurants.It may have lost a little of its beauty since the tourists started arriving here in the 1970’s, but if you want to spend a few days near the sea, this might be the spot for you.

#2. – Ella

Located in a beautiful setting with forest-covered hills, sweeping valleys, and picturesque tea plantations, Ella is a lovely place to spend time. The journey by rail from Kandy is iconic and will take you cruising along in a colorful carriage up through the lush, verdant hills. Ella itself may be small, but if you enjoy relaxing in the peace and quiet of nature, it’s definitely well worth your time. Make sure to hike to some of the nearby waterfalls and temples, as well as to the top of Ella Rock for incredible views.

#3 – Anuradhapura

Anuradhapura is an ancient sacred city that was established around a cutting from Buddha’s fig tree. Dating back to the third century BC, Anuradhapura was established by an order of Buddhist nuns. This magnificent city of palaces, temples and monuments flourished for 1,300 years but was abandoned after it was invaded in the late 10th century. Much like Peru’s Machu Picchu, locals were aware of it but not many others until it was “discovered” by Europeans many centuries later. These fantastic ruins have since been excavated and are accessible for the public to enjoy.

#4 – Bally‘s

Located in the heart of Colombo, the country’s commercial capital, this is one of the largest and oldest casinos in Sri Lanka. The establishment houses a variety of different games, including over 99 tables of blackjack, baccarat, poker among others, along with live music and dancers to keep you entertained while you play. On the other hand, you can also play all your favoruite games from your hotel room. Comparison sites check for all the best Sri Lanka online casinos that have a lot in common with their land-based counterparts.You can enjoy a large variety of titles, along with generous welcome bonuses and read thorough reviews on each operator.

#5 – Yala National Park.

Yala National Park is a wildlife sanctuary about 150 miles from Colombo. It has the highest density of leopards in the world, so chances of seeing them are very high. Although leopards are the main attraction here, they are followed closely by elephants, sloth bears and crocodiles. The park is divided into five blocks; some of which were zoned to hunters until Yala became a national park in 1938. Ensure you make time to visit the very informative visitor center at the entrance of the park for insightful displays about the area.

#6 – Mirissa

If you’re looking to holiday in a tropical paradise, Mirissa just might be the answer to your dreams: swaying coconut palms, beautiful golden sand beaches, days spent rocking away in a hammock. It doesn’t get much better than this. This crescent-shaped piece of paradise is famous for having the most stunning sunsets and sunrises in Sri Lanka. There are no luxury resorts to mar the landscape, so it’s just you and the beach during the day while the pace picks up at night. Mirissa is the largest fishing port on the south coast and is a good place to go dolphin and whale watching.