The UNHRC Resolution & The Economic Consequences

By Eran Wickramaratne –
If the Government fails to manage the UNHRC resolution on Sri Lanka properly the economic consequences will be catastrophic
This government is stumbling from one crisis to another. Poor economic management, dismal management of Covid-19, and now to disastrous management of foreign diplomatic relations. The vote on the Sri Lanka resolution at the UNHCR showed how few friends we have retained. The lowest point in foreign policy management since the end of the conflict. The present resolution is heavily weighted towards the correction of the infringements of human rights of the past 16 months over the issues pertaining to the military conflict that ended over a decade ago.
The government has compounded its policy failures by appointing the wrong persons for defined tasks. The Covid-19 virus containment should have been led by health professionals and scientists from the outset. Our diplomatic initiatives should have been led by foreign policy professionals.
An urgent fresh appraisal is needed to minimise the negative economic consequences of the resolution. We must not risk legal battles in foreign jurisdictions, travel bans, economic and trade embargoes. The economic consequences will be catastrophic.
A fresh approach will require the implementation of human rights initiatives as identified in Sri Lankan commission reports, where investigations and accountability are dealt with by domestic mechanisms that meets the concerns of the international community. Arriving at the truth is an essentials part of the healing and reconciliation process. This coupled with a fresh diplomatic initiative could avert a further economic and financial crisis within the next couple of years.
We in the opposition will support a progressive fresh initiative in the interest of all our people.
*Eran Wickramaratne MP – Former State Minister of Finance
Latest comments
Black Lankan / March 24, 2021
Why not appoint Blind Eagle to lead the foreign policy pundits? As long as a small bunch of guys with lobsided views and beliefs run this country there is simply no hope. The loss at the UN is catastrophic. Just see the countries that supported SL. Oh what a pitty. All those countries are killers of their own people and corrupt to the core with no idea about human rights or human values. SL can simply forget about those rougue countries and find a way to move forward by including the minorities into the governance and respect fellow humans. Just believing a few blind racists and illiterate clergy will certainly destroy SL.
/
Naman / March 24, 2021
EW
You were once with the UNP which too is culpable of minorities bashing since Independence. SJB of Premadasa
has to come to terms with the great need of bringing discipline into ALL the Security Forces of GoSL. We need these forces to learn all three languages of the country and be respectful in dealing with the minorities as well as rest of the citizens in SL. Politically, I do understand that Premadasa has to agree to protect those officers who were involved in war crimes. In order to put the country onto the RIGHT tract we need to….
(1) The 20 th Constitution formulated according to the wishes of ALL Sri Lankan citizens. Need to make sure
Judiciary is not under Politicians ; Parliamentarians right to express their opinion and ask Questions on GoSL actions; Media Freedom;Minorities Rights; Independent Constitutional Council to have control on the appointments of government jobs at the higher level; Independent Bribery & Audit Commissions
Can both SLPP and SJB get the active support of Diaspora to bring peace and prosperity to Mother Lanka.
/
Svenson / March 24, 2021
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
Thiru / March 24, 2021
None of the Sinhalese leaders since independence (D S Senanayake included) understood or valued the concept: Unity is strength. Ever afterwards the subsequent leaders followed the same goal of establishing Sinhalese Buddhist hegemony over the island, and to this day they want a unitary state to complete their desire for Sinhalese Buddhist supremacy.
With that kind of attitude taken by the Sinhalese ruling class egged on by the racist Buddhist monks peace, prosperity and progress will be out of reach to all Sri Lankans.
Moreover there is no rule of law to achieve anything lasting.
/
hanchopancha / March 24, 2021
May 20th 2017 Colombo Telegraph
A Letter To The Public From A Retired Judge
By B.F.R. Somasighe –
Do please, Mr. B. F. R. Somasinghe send your phone contact to 0711551301. Thank you.
/
Ajith / March 24, 2021
Eran,
Forget about UNHRC resolution. UNHRC did not come to us but it is we who brought UNHRC. IPKF did not come but we brought IPKF. LTTE did not come but it is we who brought LTTE. We don’t need foreign policy but we need a well structured national policy. Both UNP and SLFP (SLPP) who took the power did not have or had a national policy to respect the rule of law, justice and humanity for every citizen and every child to feel that they belong to this island. What they did was to brought national policies to divide the people in order to enjoy their personal benefits. They misused and abused the power again and again to suit their family needs, not of every child of this island. If we have not killed those Tamil Sri Lankan children (LTTE is also a Sri Lankan) who surrendered at the end of the war or bombed hospitals and schools during the war or at least implement some of what we promised to do in front of our children we would not have to sell this land to China and India, we would not have to answer any international body. Why our Sri Lankan children do not ask these questions to their teacher or parents or Religious leaders? Do these teachers, parents or religious leaders and media tell the truth or explain?
/