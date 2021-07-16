Things Get Messy For Rishard As 16-Year-Old Maid At His Residence Dies From Burn Injuries

Jailed parliamentarian Rishard Bathiudeen may be in much deeper trouble after a 16-year-old girl allegedly working as a maid at his residence in Colombo died on burn injuries on Thursday (15).

The girl was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital on 3rd July and died on 15th July. The Borella police is investigating the death and an autopsy report is due soon.

The teenager who succumbed to burn injuries hailed from Dayagama and obtained work as a maid in the Bathiudeen household last year.

The minimum age of employment is 16 based on Sri Lankan law, but persons employing workers between the ages of 16-18 are subject to certain restrictions.

Bathiudeen was arrested and detained in April 2021 over alleged connections to the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks. The former minister has filed a fundamental rights application in the Supreme Court against his arrest which he claims are on trumped up charges.

This fresh scandal in his home could compound former Minister Bathiudeen’s legal problems, lawyers said. (NR)