Three Popular Land-based Casinos across Canada

Canada is one of the most popular countries located in the North American continent. It is known for the lure and attraction it offers to tourists due to it being recognized as a land filled with opportunities. The North American country is also one of the top countries that have the best luxury and entertainment to offer to its residents and visitors. Being popular, Canada is one of the most visited countries in the world, and it has some luxurious casinos to offer to its citizens and visitors alike. The country is regarded as a haven for gamblers and casino lovers.

The Canadian Government legalized gambling in the country back in 1972 and ever since, the North American country has grown to have developed some of the most luxurious land-based casinos known across the world. Land-based casinos became a lucrative business in the country as they were able to record revenue that crossed $500 million for casinos.

Canada now housed several attractive land-based casinos, which are considered outstanding across the world, and are famous for their luxurious locations. These casinos were developed to offer a top-quality casino experience to their customers. In this article with the help of CasinoScout.ca, we will be listing four major land-based casinos built across Canada.

Casino Niagara

Casino Niagara is considered to be one of the biggest online casinos located in Ontario, is known for its large land-square area covered. Covering over 95,000 square feet, Casino Niagara has more than 1,300 slot machines and 30 gaming tables to offer to its customers. They also possess over 350 progressive slots which came installed with the biggest jackpots you’ll see around.

This luxurious casino also has a special poker room, where 26 poker tables are located for hosting poker tournaments such as the popular Texas Hold’Em. They have different offers and promotions to offer to their customers and there is also the loyalty bonus. Casino Niagara manages four restaurants where different popular cuisines can be found.

Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino

From the name, Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino, you can tell that they have both casinos and hotels to offer to their customers. It is one of the most prominent land-based casinos of all time as they have been awarded The Casino of the Year for 18 straight years by the popular Casino Player Magazine. Winning the Casino of the Year eighteen times is not an easy feat for any casino, and judging from this you begin to imagine to quality of casino experience they have to offer to their guests.

Located on the border of the USA, Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino welcomes guests from both the United States and Canada regularly. Its guest will be treated to enjoy casino games in their 700-plus luxury rooms and casino floors. They also possess more than hundreds of slot machine games with Total Touch technology which that be employed to order drinks from the slot directly when playing the game.

Casino De Montreal

Casino De Montreal is one of the oldest and popular land-based casinos located in Canada. Having just five floors for casino activities, Casino De Montreal is still capable of housing over 18,000 visitors regularly. It also has more than 3,000 slots with some being progressive slots. 100 gaming tables where games like blackjack, caps, roulette, poker, and many more can be played. Tournaments like Texas Hold’em can easily be hosted in their eighteen poker tables and with four gourmet restaurants, its guests can be treated to different cuisines.