Thugs In Saffron Robes And GR’s ATF

By Ameer Ali –
The rapid erosion of that historic image of Sri Lanka, as peaceful, beautiful, resourceful and tolerant multiethnic and multicultural island may said to have reached its nadir when thugs in saffron robes are allowed to roam around the country as Buddhist priests slapping priests from other faiths and beating and locking up government officers, while law enforcers, perhaps afraid of reprimand from the Sangha and or the President, were they to arrest such thugs, remain just onlookers. The most shocking incident of this lawlessness and thuggery by a thuggish priest comes from Batticaloa, where the foul mouthed Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thera of the town’s Mangalarama Vihara was caught in camera this year in January slapping a Christian priest in public. The same thuggish priest, a few days ago, was reported to have beaten and locked up in a shed three officers, two Tamils and a Sinhalese, from the Government Archaeological Department for allegedly bulldozing and levelling a ground earmarked for archaeological excavation. Even before him there was that notorious Rev. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara who, during the Yahapalana government, ignored a court order and went on to desecrate a Hindu temple in Mullaitivu by cremating in its precinct the body of a dead monk. Are these monks tolerated by Sangha hierocracy?
The first incident involving Sumanarathana took place just over a month after Gotabaya Rajapaksa (GR) became President. GR’s victory was indeed the product of a vitriolic political campaign filled with ethno-religious emotions led by an army of Buddhist hardliners among whom were demagogues like Sumanarathana and his ilk. They saw in GR the reincarnation of Mahavamsa-famed young King Dutugemunu, who defeated the elderly Tamil King Elara, in a one-to-one combat. They also saw in GR an emerging architect of a future Theravada Buddhist state in Sri Lanka. The slapping incident was, in a sense, an expression of confidence after GR’s victory that under his rule those in saffron robes would be above law. The second incident comes in the wake of GR’s appointment of a fifteen-member (all Buddhists including five monks) Archaeological Task Force (ATF) to excavate, manage and protect ancient Buddhist ruins (not all ruins) particularly in the Eastern Province. Coincidently, this incident also took place on the eve of GR becoming a supreme leader with unrestricted powers bestowed upon him by an amended constitution. With the support of some opportunistic Tamil and Muslim MPs GR’s elevation to omnipotence is fait accompli.
If one looks closely at (a) the political manoeuvres in the parliament to get the proposed amendments passed, (b) the ethnic simmering in the East rekindled by provocative actions by the ATF, (c) thuggish behaviour of backyard monks, and (d) President’s appeal to UN to “place due emphasis on non-interference in domestic affairs of other states”, one could see the overall picture of how GR and his dynasty are consolidating their power and the direction in which the country is moving. An authoritarian presidential rule without legislative and judicial checks and balances, which will eventually remove in substance though not in words the country’s liberal democratic heritage, norms and values, and the deterioration of the respectful image of a historic Buddhist institution, the Sangha, because of the unruly behaviour of some men clad in saffron robes, and GR’s audacity to ask UN to leave him alone to act as he likes fit, is a recipe for national disaster.
From another angle, it appears that GR desires the assistance of hardline monks to keep communal tensions alive so that he could continue enjoying the support of the Sinhala Buddhist majority. This explains why when one clergy member of the ATF decided to take law into his own hands and threatened to arrest Tamil farmers of Thiriyai in Trincomelee District, who wanted to enter their land to start cultivation, but which the monk had earmarked for excavation, GR and his government took no action at all, as they did in a number of previous cases affecting Muslims. Similarly, one can expect that no action would be taken against the monk in Batticaloa, even though the court has issued an arrest warrant against him, because in GR’s calculation, harder the Tamils are hit greater would be the support from majority Sinhalese. Of course, any open rebellion or violent protest by Tamils and Muslims would be put down by the tri-forces mercilessly and with no accountability.
Given the current disarray within the main opposition parties, UNP, SLFP, SJB and JVP, GR and his Rajapaksa dynasty hope to sail smoothly with the President’s promise to deliver “prosperity and splendour” in a “secure, disciplined, virtuous and lawful” society. However, there is one enemy, the economy, that could prove menacingly sticky, refusing to move forward and sabotaging the president’s dream.
No country in the world and no economist of some international repute would dare to predict that the pandemic generated recession would disappear and growth would resume at least to reach its pre-Covid-19 level before the next two to three years, barring a third wave of Covid-19. There is no way that Sri Lanka could prove an exception to this global pessimism. The budget to be presented next month to a post office parliament could be the harbinger of economic difficulties to come.
No doubt, the budget will have all sorts of promises wrapped in great optimism and they would be structured on methodically calculated estimations based on purposely selected statistical data. The greatest challenge facing the treasurer is to raise government revenue through taxes. A greater share of that revenue has to come from direct and not indirect taxes. Will the government dare raise personal and company tax rates without affecting local investors and sending wrong signal to foreign investors?
There is no doubt, that with the overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives, that budget will be passed, and one wonders whether any member from the opposition would have the calibre of legendary N. M. Perera to present a critical evaluation of that important document. However, the reality of the budget will be reflected not in the parliament but in the market and households where consumers would be forced to tighten their belt in order to survive. With worsening levels of poverty caused by chronic unemployment, falling personal income and steep rise in cost of living, economic disparity will widen further. In short, the economy will be the catalyst to convince the majority that Buddhism, and for that matter religion and religious demagoguery is no solution to the nation’s malaise. Will the opposition unite and get ready to rally the masses behind them and fight the regime on economic front? Does it have an alternative path for redemption?
It is to confront such nasty turn of events that GR and his dynasty need the services of roguish monks to keep the communal candle burning. The ethnic issue will not be resolved, and the ATF is therefore an intentionally designed instrument planted in the East to save the regime in times of desperation.
Buddhist1 / September 23, 2020
If he tried to slap me I would have slapped him back before he did that to me in self protection. Its time the Govt officers protect themselves as the Police under this Govt is scared to take action against the Buddhist Monks who are thugs.
leelagemalli / September 23, 2020
This circus of this abusive monk is more or less like an annual drama serie. Can anybody of you please add any links to see, what had this monk beeing doing at the time the CIVIL war was at its heights ? Did you guys ever hear from his ” so called ultral patirotism ” at that time ?
Nodoubt, the kind of monk incl that mad dog in BBS should be put in jail with heavy punishments because these men hidden in robes have proved to be ultra hypocrites. They are part of any religions. So is the case also with Srilankan buddhagama (which is not really buddhism as taught by Lord buddha, but a JATHAKA story based srilanken buddhagama).
leelagemalli / September 23, 2020
Need of the hour-
A separate court for increasing crimes being perpetrated by Saffron clad monks.
They should be given jail session as is the case being practised in Thailand or some other buddhist countries.
This monk and his thuggish behaviour is not tamed by any govt sofar. He needs a therapy. Keeping the bugger out of SRILANKEN temple buddhism is timeworthy.
Public servants may make mistakes, but going by investigations, they could clear the issues, without the VIOLENT mediation of this abusive monk.
–
The FILTHY language is being used by MANGALARAMAYA thug monk – similar to that of Eagle Eye and the like men that hate srilanken minority people.
–
We must not give any chance to GROW racism in this torn nation.
Native Vedda / September 23, 2020
S. C. Passqual
I suppose now you know the difference between a decent human being and a saffron clad thug.
Yesterday the thugs unacceptable behaviour was raised in the parliament by an MP from the East. There was another white Aryan Amude wearing thug intervened and barked the Tamil MP was denigrating Buddhism. Another white Aryan Amude wearing thug intervened and barked this ia Sinhala/Buddhist country.
Where did the assh**les get the idea?
Seriously sad cases.
leelagemalli / September 23, 2020
Mr Buddhist,
Last time while visiting my relatives, I happened to go and see FISH MARKET in Galle and also in Negambo.
Those men that cut FISH into pieces and sold them to the customers had their on sinhala filthy langague. That is also known to the locals. They are used to serve anyone with their own Kunuharupa language. Likewise, this mlechcha monk (acutally another thug hidden behind SANGA CONSTUME) does not care much about anyone… but as a teenager would go amok, he performs his ANNUAL drama episodes.
–
To our surprise, GOTA the man who promised the nation a greater change, stays today mum so as his predecessors were. Mahinda Rajaakshes is so quiet as a defeated dog makes every efforts in hiding his tail behind the rear legs. This is the current day situation in this country. PEOPLE ARE TOO LATE actually.
–
Native Vedda / September 23, 2020
Buddhist1
The government is too busy conning, looting, killing, ….. people.
Sarath Weerasekera is worried about 13th Amendment, Weerawansa is …. I don’t know what, Mahasanga are protecting and blessing war criminals, fascist tendencies, crooks, racists, …….. and ..
Shavendra, Kamal and their 15,000 fellow single handed generals are busy fighting the LTTE.
leelagemalli / September 23, 2020
B uddhist Temple s and so call decent buddhagama culture prior to Mahinda Rajakashe IRA
1) Buddhist monks (actually most of them are not real monks) Never ran amok – but today it has been their daily routine – this was instrumental by PADADA Rajapakshe for building his voter base. People are so stupid – and they would believe anything. If they would have been asked to eat COWDUNG, not many would think twice, they would do it on one go. That was toally abused by Rajakshe mafia tactics.
–
2) Buddhist monks were exemplary – whatever it was, people went ot hem for adivice. And the role of monk was indispensable then, but today, it has become to the level of STRAY DOGS
3) Mahinda Rajajaakshe politics worsened srilanken politics. He abused MONKS for gaining his popularity. No matter anything and everything would have worked for the destruction of the society.
–
4)Not only BUDDHIST priests, but also MALCOM RANJITH was morally raped by MAHINDA RAJAKSHE and HIS WIFE Bandit QUeen for gaining votes from the CHRISTIANITY adherents.
–
5)Mahinda RAJAKASHE political gains worked but twisted the SRILANKEN culture, destroying the respect and dignity of the people.
–
6) Any crime friendly one, with some popularity was morally raped by MAHINDA RAJAKSHE abusive politics. That is how those artists became MPs or politicians of the day.
RBH59 / September 23, 2020
Recipe for national disaste, .Some think Flying to Slap It makes you understand very quickly. You have right to be angry, A clean hand cannot deliver a dirty slap in The Face, But later you have to forgive as it was done before. admiting action due to uncontrolled anger.
leelagemalli / September 23, 2020
If such incidents would have been seen in EUROPE, the police would not let a second , but arrested the guy on the spot. But srilanken culture is guided by placing even anyone hidden behind SIVURU – SAFFRON costume, above. THese men are not real monks that one needs to respect. I think it is high time to get these thugs away from the society. BASTA.
Razuh Langai / September 23, 2020
When thugs are ruling us, thugs in parliament and a thug who is sentenced to death comes to parliament ( I’m sure this thug will be our next minister of prisons reform and My3 , whose supporter was killed by this thug will be his deputy!!!), what’s wrong a priest doing thuggery.
This is why we have voted thugs again and again to our noble assembly.
We deserve more than this. JAYAWEWA!!!
sitrep24 / September 23, 2020
What a bunch of saffron robed terrorists.
How is it logical for someone to make a statue of a weak/feeble man (buda) who is claimed to have lived many years ago and is now dead ?
–
How can you trust the transmition of this dead man’s apparently holy teachings when the scholarship of your religion (i.e. those entrusted with transmission) is so corrupt with greed and racism frothing at their mouths like a bunch of power hungry rabid dogs who have promoted/kept quite about injustice because the injustice has been against those who they see as being minorities ?
–
How can you worship a weak/feeble man (isn’t omnipotent), didn’t know he was eating human flesh (isn’t omniscient) and most notable has died many years ago (isn’t ever living) ?
–
How can reincarnation be logical ? If reincarnation is true then there would be a fixed number of living creautes, but in the last century alone human kind has seen some of larged scale human lives lost but all we see is the populations of both human and animals increasing. Who is creating all this new life ? It is the Lord that created you from a drop of sperm then to a clinging cloth and a fetus and then a fully formed baby.
Stanley / September 23, 2020
That is like me saying ‘what a bunch of black robed terrorists’ and judging Islam by the actions of IS. You should learn more about Buddhism before typing nonsense.
/
Ad / September 23, 2020
Saffron types are being used as guard dogs and stray dogs by those in power.
rj1952 / September 23, 2020
Can an illustrated source educate me on whether buddhism is a renowned religion or a piece of crap where illiterate no class low life buggers worship for their own ends and means.?
To the best of my knowledge 2 countries come into the forefront.
The first is Myanmar or burma where the armed forces aided and abetted by the rowdy shop soiled amudes the so called monks have been allowed to run a ok and now is in the economic doldrums.
&
The next is Thailand another military haven the sex capital of the world where the monks conduct themselves in an exemplary manner.
&
The peaceful countries maybe tibet bhutan Japan and Korea.
Mongolia and China maybe added to the list of the few sparse limited edition nations where this meaning less philosophy is continued to be practised.
Now in the beggars colony the rajapuka to consolidate their evil autocracy of a draconian rule need to have the rampaging principle less mostly homosexual uneducated IRC gangster monks on their side to continue bullying the hapless now no money no job no food to eat about to die of no food to eat peasants under their control.
Sadly as long as buddhism raises it’s ugly head no county on this planet will ever become an isle worth living in and talking about.
Simon / September 23, 2020
Why talk of these “FEW” “Saffron Clothed” thugs in action with the backing and “Sponsorship” of the Governing Authorities? This has been in existence for a long time. Now a “BRAND NEW” limb of the present “Governing Authority” (a Single Hand) has been established and it is called the “Buddhist Advisory Council” to the President. Recently, issuing a statement, it commended and hailed the actions of the “President” and extended its fullest support and co=operation. Does anyone know, what advice this “Buddhist Council” is advising on? Also, the President has advised the UNO not to “Interfere” in the countries “Internal Affairs”. Read the contents of that “Speech” along with these types of “Advisory Councils”. the establishment of “Task Forces” and the provisions of the “20A”. You will certainly understand where we are heading. Even the President has one “GOHST” from the Muslim Factor to overcome the PM. This was well proved, when “HE” said in a TV discussion, that “Audit Exemption” of Government Corporations provided in “20A” would “STAY” even the PM wanted it removed. “HAIL THE PRESIDENT GR” would be the “National Anthem” at all future STATE FUNCTIONS.
rj1952 / September 23, 2020
Eratne / September 23, 2020
Amir Ali says “They saw in GR the reincarnation of Mahavamsa-famed young King Dutugemunu, who defeated the elderly Tamil King Elara, in a one-to-one combat. They also saw in GR an emerging architect of a future Theravada Buddhist state in Sri Lanka”. I disagree. People wanted to remove MS/RW combination and this was the only alternative.
/