‘Time For UNHRC Member Countries To Consider Sanctions Against Sri Lanka ‘

Whether or not Sri Lanka cooperates with the international investigation, the OHCHR will proceed with its work as mandated and present its report to the Human Rights Council [HRC] The HRC will discuss the Report [Sri Lanka will have the right to respond] and decide on whether it will be adopted or not. If the Report is adopted and there are findings that Sri Lanka is responsible for violations under its International Human Rights Law obligations, Sri Lanka will be legally obliged to take corrective measures. Non-compliance will result in international law violations that could pave the way for international sanctions.
The recommendations given in the UN high commissioner’s report range from freezing of assets, travel bans and targeted sanctions against public officials suspected of human rights violations and referral of such cases to international tribunals including the International Criminal Court and an invitation to individual countries to take action under the principle of universal jurisdiction.
Almost 12 years after the armed conflict in Sri Lanka ended, impunity for grave human rights violations and abuses by all sides is more entrenched than ever, with the current Government proactively obstructing investigations and trials, and reversing the limited progress that had been previously made.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the top defense official when government forces crushed the guerrillas in a military campaign that ended in May 2009. His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was President then and is currently Prime Minister.
Sri Lankan President ruled out any autonomy for the Tamil people, he has rejected the ongoing structural genocide that’s taking place in the North-East to obliterate the Tamil Nation, not to mention the breakdown of the rule of law, the complete erosion of democratic values, torture and detention without charge and disappearance without trace of Tamils under the PTA, rape and violence against Tamil women.
The President, a retired army lieutenant colonel, threatened last year to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council if it pursued allegations against his troops.
The ITJP has already submitted a dossier on Shavendra Silva, the current head of the Sri Lankan army who remains barred from entry to the United States over his role in the execution of Tamils.
“The British government has a duty to protect the rights of the hundreds of Tamil victims of these Sri Lankan Generals who are now living in the United Kingdom; the Tamil community’s calls for Magnitsky sanctions to extend to Sri Lanka need to be heard by British politicians who solicit their votes in future,” said Yasmin Sooka, executive director of the ITJP. “Britain is the pen holder for the Geneva process on Sri Lanka which led to the establishment of the evidence gathering mechanism precisely to support accountability steps but this is not enough; the UK needs to extend accountability initiatives to sanctions and universal jurisdiction cases, as called upon by the High Commissioner for Human Rights. It would be a travesty for the UK to lead the accountability process but then fail to set a good example itself.”
“Given the UK’s leadership on accountability for Sri Lanka, it’s time the government looked at these submissions carefully – after all there was enough of a prima facie case for the United States to designate Shavendra Silva, and for Chile to appoint a prosecutor to look into the complaint against Jagath Jayasuriya,” said Charlie Loudon, International Legal Adviser at Redress, which runs the Secretariat for the All Party Parliamentary Group on Magnitsky Sanctions and to consider imposing targeted sanctions against alleged perpetrators, and to pursue prosecutions in national courts under universal jurisdiction.” The core group on Sri Lanka (the UK, Canada, Germany, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malawi) at the Human Rights Council successfully led the adoption of Resolution 46/1, which established an international evidence-gathering mechanism, which has now been established as the OHCHR Sri Lanka Accountability Project. However, among Sri Lanka’s key trading partners, India and Japan abstained, while China opposed the resolution.
The London School of Economics (LSE) Student Union passed a motion calling for sanctions against Sri Lanka and for prosecutions to take place, recognising that the ongoing crisis on the island constitutes a genocide.
The motion stated that the Student Union believes, “that the ongoing mistreatment of Tamil civilians within the North East of Sri Lanka is representative of genocide and violations of human rights” and that Sri Lanka should “face sanctions and reprimands from the British Government and the United Nations”.
After election in November 2019, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa withdrew Sri Lanka from a 2015 United Nations Human Rights Council Resolution agreed by the previous government to promote truth, justice, and reconciliation. Rajapaksa said he would not tolerate any action against ‘war heroes’ and instead appointed several officials implicated in war crimes to his administration. The UN Human Rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet, noted that Sri Lanka remains in a state of denial about the past, with truth-seeking efforts aborted.”
The Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) has for decades been used to enable prolonged arbitrary detention and torture. In 2021, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued two ordinances that would make the law more abusive. An order issued in March, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court, would allow two years of rehabilitation” detention without trial for anyone accused by the authorities of causing religious, racial, or communal disharmony.”
Many prisoners, especially from minority communities, remain in pretrial detention lasting many years under the PTA, or are serving lengthy terms following convictions based on confessions obtained using torture.
Honorable Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Stephen Kinnock MP, has rightly pointed out, Britain is failing to abide by its moral obligations through its silence on Sri Lanka. Labor MPs have repeatedly asked why the government’s Global Human Rights sanctions regime does not include “a single senior Sri Lankan government minister, official or military officer”, especially General Shavendra Silva. It is time for Britain to put its rhetoric into action and demand accountability and justice in Sri Lanka.
As the Tamil community gathers across the world to remember the sacrifices made by our people; we stand unified in demanding justice in Sri Lanka for the crime of genocide; that an independent international prosecution of mass atrocity crimes against Tamils take place; and that, the right for self-determination of the Tamil people be recognized.
Sen Kandiah, Chair of Tamils for Labor said: “As long as Tamils live, genocide suffered by the Tamil people during the war in Sri Lanka will never be forgotten. Tamils will continue to fight for justice for the genocide suffered by them. Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer MP’s statement confirms the resolve of the Labour Party to continue the battle for justice for Tamils”.
soma / March 1, 2022
This mad man is getting madder.
There is no way , ABSOLUTELY NO WAY, 0f punishing the Sinhalese without Tamils facing a deadlier reaction.
Soma
leelagemalli / March 1, 2022
Just because Medamulana Animals ruined it the levels, entire nation must not be punished.
Srilankens should come forward to file cases against Medamulana men in Hague, no doubt diaspora could place a leading role there.
People in my home country are like mercy cows. They would not act even if their lovely ones would have been raped and murdered down, on broad day light. That resulted thanks to ” sinhala buddhism” brainwashing.
They would be eating cow dung on one go, without any hesitation, if they would be asked to do so. THat alone proves the levels of their knowledge about the local politics. Targetting the levels of gullibility Medamulana criminals repeated it as if a cruel fishemen would continue their fishing in muddy waters.
Ridculous enough to see, how deep the nation is fallen as of today. Not just commoners, even local degree holders are among them that got caught by the easy tricks played on them to tie up with ” SLPP”.
Buddhist1 / March 1, 2022
Both EX-LTTE and the armed services men who violated human rights before, during, and after the war have to be brought before the courts. Since the Govt of SL does not want to accept or even investigate such violations to ensure if they were true or false, the UN must take action to conduct a detailed investigation and punish those violators.
If SL Govt does not allow such violations, and as the Govt is made of the entire Rajapakse Family, the UN must impose travel and financial restrictions against all Rajapakses. In case such a resolution is blocked by China and Russia, individual countries who are members of UN must declare these restrictions.
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / March 1, 2022
The Sinhala Buddhist people of Sri Lanka must learn to identify their real oppressors rather than pursue a manufactured enemy. Their real oppressors are their leaders and cabals around those leaders who have just one objective: make enough wealth by crooked means to last generations, wield power as long as possible and enjoy the ill-gotten gains while the poor people starve to death. The Sinhala people’s enemy is not Tamil; they are Sinhala “Buddhist” leaders who have not a single Buddhist bone in their parasitic bodies.
Native Vedda / March 1, 2022
soman:
“There is no way , ABSOLUTELY NO WAY, 0f punishing the Sinhalese without Tamils facing a deadlier reaction.”
You know very well Sinhalese and Tamil share their stupid gene.
Don’t expect Tamil will behave differently.
It is only second nature for you and your brethren to behave as you do, even going to the extend of “Cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face”
Soman stop digging
–
Grow up.
Svenson / March 1, 2022
‘Time For UNHRC Member Countries To Consider Sanctions Against Sri Lanka ‘
Ha ha ha, as mad as Putin. Keep taking the tablets.
