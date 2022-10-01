Tips to help ecommerce stores to reduce their shipping cost

How eCommerce Stores can Reduce Shipping Cost ?

Shipping takes a lot of profit if you don’t know how to reduce cost. Besides, if you increase the price of your commodity because of shipping costs, other vendors will grab all your customers. In the past, the price of shipping drove a lot of customers away from eCommerce online platforms that didn’t know how to minimize cost.

Furthermore, it will be difficult to do without shipping in eCommerce. As soon as a customer makes the other, you are left with the shipping arrangements. Meanwhile, you need to track the parcel and can use 4px tracking for that. Using the wrong shipping company can also cause a lot of trouble for your business.

Reduce the Shipping Distance

Although you will like to make your customers feel like you have wide coverage, the cost of shipping could also be high. To save cost, you may need to reduce the geographical distance that you cover. The farther the shipping destination, the more expensive the cost of shipping. However, if you can partner with other shipping options with lower fees then you can increase your geographical coverage.

Decrease Dimensions

You may not need to reduce dimensions if you are using a flat-rate shipping method. Don’t forget shipping heavy items cost more so you need to invest in a postage scale to help you get the real cost. Also, remember to check the dimensions of the package. To reduce the dimension weight of the package you may need to create custom packaging for your products. Also, you can reuse old shipping boxes that are in good condition.

Discounted Shipping Rates

Shipping companies often have discounts depending on the volume of parcels you want to send to recipients. More so, if your business requires shipping a large volume of parcels then you need to ask for the shipping company’s discount rate.

Insurance

You need insurance coverage one way or the other for your eCommerce business. Besides, if the items you intend to ship are quite expensive then you need shipping insurance. However, third-party shipping insurance orders are always cheaper instead of going with your shipping courier. Don’t forget, the insurance should be for the most high-value items.

Convenience Customers to Place Orders Early

To avoid spending so much, you need to encourage your customers to place their orders on time. Don’t forget, during the peak seasons the volume of events makes it very difficult to move parcels around. Therefore, before these very busy seasons, it will be important to encourage your customers to request their orders early.

Another way to encourage your customers to place orders on time is to offer discounts during these periods. That way, customers will be interested in placing orders early so they can enjoy the discount you offered.

Try Another Courier

Even if you have allegiance with one shipping company because of closeness, you may need to check others out. The reason for this is to help you compare the fees with other couriers. Or even if you don’t change from a shipping company that you have been using, you need to always keep on tap with the current offers of other courier companies.

Summary

Shipping is unavoidable when you are carrying out an eCommerce business. If you don’t manage the shipping cost very well, it could affect your customer base. Some eCommerce websites use various means including some listed here to save the cost of shipping. However, not all of the ways of saving shipping costs might work for your business. Finally, do a market survey of the best shipping companies and use any that will help you save cost.