TNA Blissfully Going For A Ride Again

By Kumar David –
Tamil opinion is divided on the TNA’s expression of, let’s call a spade a spade, ‘Possible support for the government’. The Pro-Group says projecting a broad-minded approach and showing “sincerity” creates an environment which will enable “progress on the problems of the Tamils”. The Anti-Group calls the Pro-Group a bunch of ever-willing-to-be-hoodwinked suckers. Since the time of the B-C Pact successive governments have not only shown no interest in addressing Tamil concerns, but have knowingly cheated. At this moment while Mahinda holds con-chats with the TNA, brother Gota appoints a Pan-Sinhala Task Force bristling with Buddhist clergy and military-police brass, but not one Tamil or Muslim, to report on Archaeological Heritage Management in the majority Tamil and Muslim Eastern Province. If Gota revokes the Task Force as a gesture, the TNA may have a leg to stand on, otherwise it will be very strange if it ignores the regime’s majoritarian mind-set which enslaves it to Sinhala-Buddhist (SB) opinion, and negotiates.
Or, the TNA is at its wits end. That may be the truth; the TNA, the Tamils and the Muslims are all at their wits end. The ethos of the SB people is that Lanka is the land of the Sinhalese and the repository of Buddhism. Most don’t want to harm the minorities but are not inclined to accept a multi-racial/religious plural nation. Leave aside whether that’s good or bad (actually, both the unitary state in Ceylon/Sri Lanka and unified India are creations of the British) but right now it cannot be disputed that most SB people are committed to retaining the dominant Sinhala Buddhist power structure of the country. That’s one fact staring the TNA in the face.
The second fact that the TNA has to live with is that the Tamils have just lost a civil-war and any more talk of an armed struggle is a shortcut to Barney Raymond’s. The roots of the war go to the treatment of the Tamils by the Sinhala state since the mid-1950s and the racial slaughter of 1983, but in realpolitik that’s all water under the bridge. The current relationship of power between the Sinhalese and the Tamils is defined by the outcome of the war and will remain so for a generation or two. And third is the stupidity of Prabaharan who hallucinated that he could murder a past and possibly future Prime Minister of India and get away with anything less than his own extermination and the subjugation of the Tamils. The “Tamil cause” has little or no support any longer in India or the West thanks to the swing of the LTTE to terrorism, arguably to counter state terrorism, but it lost the Tamils the moral high ground they once monopolised.
Following the landslide SB vote for Gota and the pending poropaya election victory, the TNA is holding a hand without a single picture card, except maybe a knave or two! It is playing against a deck stacked with aces, kings and queens. Imagine you are the TNA, grant that there are severe shortcomings that Tamils live under, then what is the best strategy? If I were the TNA I would demand that all political prisoners (some incarcerated for decades without prosecution) be released NOW, I would demand that all military occupied private lands be returned forthwith, and I would demand a full accounting of missing persons notwithstanding Gota’s admission that he can’t bring the dead back to life. None of this requires amendments to the constitution; it’s all within the power of the Administrative Branch of the state. If the state does not acquiesce to these reasonable appeals why negotiate? Why be open to constitutional talks?
The TNA and the Tamil people should be looking elsewhere to build bridges that will serve them in the future. The SLFP/SLPP and the UNP (no matter Ranil or Sajith) cannot be trusted by the minorities. In this context the National Peoples’ Front (FPP) of which the JVP is a major constituent is the only credible alternative. It is an alliance of groups, parties and individuals with progressive views; and it engenders a robust conversation on ‘minority’ issue. The NPP policy document released for the Presidential Election calls for release of political prisoners, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, empowering the Commission on the Disappeared to deliver justice to families of victims, release of military occupied lands to owners, terminating ethnic based colonisation anywhere in the country and economic upliftment of war affected areas. Though cautious on political concerns it calls for devolution of political and administrative power. These proposals motivate robust dialogue and form the basis for discussion of sound constitutional reforms. Against this setting the SLPP/SLFP and UNP/SJP (Sajith) are all a motley bunch of political scoundrels in respect of Tamil and Muslim affairs.
Nathan / July 1, 2020
For a Sinhala government to offer and follow-up on it is not going to happen. There will be plenty of excuses for them to backtrack!
The cheating did not start with the B-C pact; it started even before the Britishers left. The famous, ‘no harm will befall Tamils’ if we agreed to remain under one roof comes to mind.
Yes, we have to negotiate, we have to reach agreements; Let us invite a guarantor.
There is no gainsaying that VP was arrogant and stupid to have ordered the murder of Rajiv Gandhi. He shouldn’t have bit the hand that was feeding us!
The pledges of NPP is quite attractive, but are they equally enticing to SBs as well? No chance in hell!
Eagle Eye / July 1, 2020
Nathan,
“The cheating did not start with the B-C pact;”
Dumb Sinhala politicians made a blunder by even talking about ‘Pacts’ with racist k-thoni Jelva Nayagam who was demanding a Federal System for the descendants of laborers brought by Portuguese to Yapanaya to work in tobacco plantations. The Demala people from Malabar region in Hindusthan are occupying land where Sinhalayo had their first Kingdoms Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa.
Why should Native Sinhalayo give Federal System/separate State/Devolution of power to ‘Paradesi’ people who were given citizenship by Sinhalayo because of their kind-heartedness when they were .abandoned by colonial parasites in Sinhale.
Rajash / July 1, 2020
Tamils have been taken for a ride over and over again.
Karuna and Douglas thinks they are sacrosanct..
Their days will also come….
Muslims thought they are sacrosanct…..
paragon / July 1, 2020
Mr.David right or wrong what son of velepillai did is not the matter now.it is true that after defeat of velupillai brigade tamils bargaining position has become very weak.whether it is SAMPANRHAN,VICKNESWARAN OF PONNAMPALAM junior will not have any other way than try and make a deal with who ever holding power.as you say JVP OR ANY OTHER MINOR SINGALA group may have soft corner re-tamil issues but they do not have the power base to do any thing what they intend to do.PLEASE WAIT UP TO 5TH AUGUST TO SEE WHETHER KNOWN DEVIL IS BETTER THAN UNKNOWN DEVIL.
rj1952 / July 1, 2020
A factual hard-hitting article and hopefully the representatives of the Tamil’s [ who have been always been taken for a ride by the Yakko political parties ever since 1956 ] the TNA will not blindly become suckers, especially with the rajapuka Klu Klux clan racists.?
Sajith too is turning out to be a no better choice and he has through abject fear of losing the Sinhala Buddhist racist ballots is cowing especially to the thug monks.?
Mahindan rajapuka the greatest of them all a habitual liar of a bull-shit artist is playing a fiddle or two with the TNA’s duo of double S’s namely Sambanthan and Sumanthiaran, the latter being the hawk in the party.
We the Tamils ever since 1958 have gone into many a pact to resolve the cancerous ethnic issue but sad but true not a single Yakko has had the balls to honour their signatory obligations.?
Now the rajapuks to obtain the greedily sought after 2/3rd majority will lie through their arses to endeavour to have their wily way to change the constitution and get rid of the 19th Amendment.
As for Ranil. W’s UNP is the best out of the rotten eggs and the yet to mature mama’s little boy Sajith will be the next best choice.
Mallaiyuran / July 1, 2020
Prof. Kumar has become the kind of person who cannot catch a rooster on the roof, but teaches how to climb on sky to go to heaven. He is critical of TNA. Understandable. Yahapalanaya simply fooled them. Not simply TNA but, the entire world. I had written earlier, after the election of Yahapalanaya, a kids’ story telling about four thieves, One Quarter, One half, three quarter and the full thief. One Quarter thief did a simple theft a clay shell. Half thief cheated a garment store, pledging an innocent passerby. Three quarter cheats royal guards and stole. But the full thief cheated the King and his guards and robbed is a large scale. This is what we showed as metaphor to Siri Ma-o, JR, Old King and Yahapalanaya did, in negotiation with TNA and world. While in 2015 Prof. Kuman was in search of CC, we had written in CT what was New King and Ranil was about to do, showing the four thieves story. It was not a warning we gave to TNA, but for UNHRC, UN, Western countries too. Ranil at very correct time had lighted his Resolution 30/1 touch by Mangala stayed ahead on the race & handed over to King, to finish it off, in March 2020. That was a five year run around of Yahapalanaya for UN, UNHRC, TNA, Western Nations, Tamils and many human rights NGOs.
Mallaiyuran / July 1, 2020
Sampanthan and Aiya and Dr. Brian Seneviratne were youngsters in 1948 and have been in the politics in even in those ages. Dr. Seneviratne differed with Appe Aanduwa as soon as it played with Up Country Tamils’ votes. But, Sampanthan Aiya is still with Appe Aanduwa and still negotiating his Secret Solution. He has gone a long way from Banda-Chelva pact to Ranil-Suman pact. He believes a mountainous progress has been achieved in the Secret Solution, in the last five years. Mavai will be adding these victories to the new manifesto of TNA, 2020. Last time in NPC election, TNA pledged Internal Self Determination, but then Sumanthiran said Ekkiya Rajya, which is better than internal self-determination, a federalism, but without the word Federalism.
It is not just TNA, but is all Tamil Political organizations are unable to let go their age old dolls and think something new out of box, I suggests them all keep their Barbie doll tightly in their hand. Holding to their doll everywhere they move and to the bed until they fall asleep, is their energy, is their aspiration, is their protector; so they should continue to do it. But beyond that they should unite and present a case for international inquiry in coming March 2021, at Geneva.
GATAM / July 1, 2020
Tamils had no bargaining power before 1976 and don’t have any bargaining power after 2009. That is the reality. However, Thondaman’s party seems to have some leverage over governments.
Thanga / July 1, 2020
Leftist leaning Kumar David wants the Tamils to hitch their wagon to JVP. wagon. Tamils may consider voting for the JVP if it enjoys sizable support among the Sinhalese. Its vote base remains stuck around 5% for a long time. At the last Presidential election, JVP popular vote dipped to an all-time low at 418,553 (3.16%). During the 2015 parliamentary election, JVP polled 543,944 (4.87%) votes. This is a decline of 145,391 (1.2%) votes. So JVP is not a force to be reckoned in terms of the popular vote. Perhaps their past violent insurrections are still haunting the voters. The reality is the TNA must negotiate with the party that commands the support of the majority Sinhalese-Buddhists right or wrong. There is no other alternative. Let us also not forget in 2006 the JVP went to the Supreme Court demanding the repeal of the temporary merger of North and East provinces. A biased and racist judge ruled in favour of the petitioner. Of course, to be charitable the Judge said that the government can merge North and East but should do so by an act of parliament. This left a sour taste in the mouths of the Tamil people and created misgivings about socialist/progressive credentials of the JVP.
Kuviyam / July 1, 2020
We have seen many Pacts that ended up in Demonstrations and tearing oof of the pacts. There is no HONESTY in the government. Even if they agree the Buddhist Monks will not agree
RuwanL / July 1, 2020
The power structure of Sri Lanka will be always be Sinhala Buddhist dominated as they are the majority! Its not practical to have any other structure! A full accountable of missing persons is again not possible as it has to be done for Tamils as well as the Sinhalese. While most of the Sinhalese who may have committed war crimes are in Sri Lanka the Tamils who were involved in war crime live in foreign lands under the protection of foreign governments. A good example is Arjuna Mahemdran who is accused of a major financial crime can”t even be extradited to Sri Lanka. My recommendation is to look at the future without living in the past! Be a Sri Lankan first before categorizing ourselves as Tamils, Sinhalese and Muslims! That is the only way forward!
Atu / July 1, 2020
Kumar.. You still do not want to accept the realities. Majority in Sri Lanka is Sinhalese Buddhists. Accept it. Main political parties are SLPP and UNP. Accept it. Minority TNA cannot join another Minority like JVP and form a credible political force to control a majority government. Accept it. Only way for TNA is to join SLPP or UNP with a principled stand. Forget about the past. Nothing happened in the past would change the present and the future. Government will release all LTTE prisoners. May be prisoners of lower level carder. Government will not release brown snakes and later scream when they bite. Top level LTTE carder cannot be reformed and they will remain in prison rest of lives. Accept it. All private land occupied by forces will not be released. The remaining land are strategic positions the forces require to prevent emergence of any future arms struggle. Now minority is cornered and they themselves have to be blamed for that. From the beginning of their struggle, they chose the wrong path.
Atu / July 1, 2020
They gave an ethnic name for their problems. Their problems were common for all ethnicities. Poverty is common to all. Less educational facilities were common to all. Discrimination by the elite is common to all less powerful. This is what happens when you label is as Tamil problems and make unreasonable demands to have a separate country for resolving the problems. It was like a son demands the family to separate room of a house. Family won’t allow it. Ultimate result is the family would change locks of exit doors and open the door whenever family wants rather than giving a key to son. So, this the phase of rebuilding trusts between Minorities and the Majority. Do it properly. Openly declare and drop Ealam dream. Openly declare they reject LTTE
Atu / July 1, 2020
Openly declare they reject LTTE ideology. Openly declare Sri Lanka is land for all. Then start talking. Otherwise stop this rubbish writing.
Momentous20 / July 1, 2020
With taking Sir P. A. for a ride 99 years ago, cheating started. Prior to that it was only dormant. Now this minority side is a doormat.
Agnos / July 1, 2020
Dr. KD,
‘The “Tamil cause” has little or no support any longer in India or the West thanks to the swing of the LTTE to terrorism….’
The answer to that is for the North-East Tamils to acknowledge the negative aspects and atrocities of the LTTE, speak out boldly about how and where they went wrong, make clear any new path will be non-violent. That is probably already being done by many, but the widespread criticism against Sumanthiran when he tries to speak along those lines shows Tamils are not yet ready to acknowledge the the ill-conceived directions that the struggle took under the LTTE. That has to change if India and the West are to re-engage.
The strategy going forward will also be decided based on whether Tamils want to take their chances with the Sinhalese south even in the face of the fascistic tendencies shown by GR and his base.
Whatever the FPP manifesto may say, what good will it do if they can’t muster support above a basic threshold among the Sinhalese? The TNA may be at its wits’ end, but it seems even your suggestion is a path to nowhere.
Eagle Eye / July 1, 2020
Kumar David,
Northern part of the country became predominantly a Demala area due to import of Demala laborers from Hindusthan by Portuguese to work in tobacco plantations. There are no ‘Indigenous Tamils’ in this country as some Demala politicians claim. Sinhalayo gave citizenship to these ‘Aliens’ who were abandoned by colonial rulers in this country. Therefore, Demala people cannot demand anything from Sinhalayo because they had nothing to do with the decision taken by colonial parasites to bring Demala people from Hindusthan. If they have any problems/grievances in living in this country with Sinhalayo, Demala people in the North should raise them with Governments of Portugal and Netherlands and Demala people in tea plantations with the Government of the United Kingdom.
—
Among Sinhala people there is a saying:
‘Ahaka yana nai allala odokkuwe dagena kanawa kanawa kiyala kegahanawa’
That is exactly what has happened to Sinhalayo.
