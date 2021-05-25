By Shyamon Jayasinghe –
“Shake off all the fears of servile prejudices, under which weak minds are servilely crouched. Fix reason firmly in her seat, and call on her tribunal for every fact, every opinion. Question with boldness even the existence of a God; because, if there be one, he must approve of the homage of reason than that of blindfolded fear” ~ Thomas Jefferson
Embarrassment
To Believers in God, I may politely say “God may be there but He is clearly indifferent; if indifferent He is irrelevant.”
Every-time a large scale human catastrophe occurs religious leaders are silent. The Archbishop of Canterbury reportedly admitted he was “embarrassed,” when Tsunami took place two decades ago.
The Covid Pandemic
Now, comes Covid-19 and what have religious leaders to say? One of the worst pandemics – if not the worst – the world has seen. They are dumbstruck; yet, they faintheartedly ask their flock to keep praying for relief. They know it doesn’t work but they keep feverishly muttering this ridiculous counsel.
All over the world, Covid-19 is devouring people:making them thoroughly sick, making them gulp for breath without oxygen and making them-kids and adults, the sick and the infirm – fall dead like fireflies who hit the light in the night. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen a catastrophe of this sort.
These days, India is on the spotlight but other countries aren’t any far from India. At 4.40pm yesterday India reached the milestone passing 300,000 deaths the third country to reach that many fatalities behind the United States and Brazil. Health officials recorded another 222,315 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
No oxygen, no beds, a tired health staff and so on. It is a common scene in India to see someone in a scooter rushing to a hospital with an oxygen cylinder to save a family member from sure death. Crematoriums work night and day. Families having lost work for months find it hard to find the wherewithal to cremate their dead.
I mention India because it is on the spot today and it is closer home. However, every Covid case is close home nowadays.
“Oh MY GOD!”
“Oh my God!” is a proper way to express a gruelling cry because we have been told for generations of human civilisation that God has created us all and that God is omnipotent and that He is all compassionate.
On the other hand God, assuming he exists, is not competent and all powerful for sure and not compassionate. If neither, then there isn’t such a heavenly being. That’s the logic.
The priests may now take to the argument that God created the world and all of us but washed his hands after that.
Both presuppositions of God nullify that very concept. The second one shows an indifferent God. Hence, of no use.
Why Pray?
Why pray then? Millions gather in churches and pray. Muslims pray five times a day as a community kissing the flow and pushing their backs upwards.
If there is a compassionate and all powerful God as these religionists and other lesser brands accept why on earth do we have to pray to Him to relieve us out of this mass tragedy? He should do it because he is said to be the “all powerful and all compassionate One.” Does he derive a vicarious pleasure to see his creation fall on their knees, cry and wail asking for mercy before He decides to help out? The point is there isn’t any sign of His helping out.
Time to Bring in Some Miracles
And, besides, where are the miracles that were created in His name in ancient times? Multiplying loaves of bread raising the dead to life? Even Buddhists – the plainly more rational of the whole lot of religionists – claim the power of ‘Iddi Balaya,’ or ability to overcome physics and fly in the air after the power of meditation. It is revealing that we have never seen such miracles being performed after that. There are various individual claims about having been “healed,” after prayer to God. But these are by nature unverifiable and unfalsifiable and so are best attributed to nature’s ways of which one is ignorant at the moment.
Obstruction
As a matter of fact religions have been obstructing science’s ways of bringing Covid-19 under control. We saw how recently during the Mehla festival thousands of Indians jumped to the Ganges for blessings. They all died of Covid-19 due to intensified physical contact etc. Corpses were drawn ashore by nets. Yet, give the Indians another life and they would not change.
This is the trouble about religion. It is faith – based which means a follower has to suspend reasoning and just believe. I went recently to a Christian school in Melbourne. As I entered there was the slogan: “BELIEVE!” Just believe what is there in the Holy Books (Bible or Quran) because its the truth. How is it the truth? Because it is the truth. A cyclical trap!
Finding Truth
Richard Dawkins has stated that truth can only be arrived at after proper investigation. The name for “proper investigation“ is the scientific method of search where we test a claim or hypothesis by trying to verify it with evidence.” Karl Popper pointed out that one must have the possibility of at least falsifying such a claim if it were to be regarded as a meaningful claim.
In his best seller, The God Delusion,” Dawkins points out that one can try to arrive at truths only by a scientific investigation. He says, Faith is not a source of truth; it is the very abnegation of truth. Hence, Dawkins says religion and its Holy Books cannot be any source of knowledge. The knowledge about the universe and life in it is the province of scientific investigation, Dawkins says; it isn’t a topic for religion.
In the days of yore, under an absence of scientific thinking religious priests and Mullahs claimed to have had the answers to all these questions which today constitute the jurisdiction of science. These claims were supposed to have been based on their specific Holy Book. The story of the concoction of such Holy Books is another question, which need not be dealt with here.
As a result just look at the ridiculous “truths” that were stated by these holy people. Take just one and that is the age of the earth. According to the Bible this earth is only 6000 years old. Scientific fossil and other evidence now teaches us that the earth is over billions of years old. The same with the planets and galaxies.
With the birth of the Renaissance and science in the 14th to 17th centuries, gradually scientists uprooted priesthood authority when it came to factual statements about the universe and man.
Conclusion
After Charles Darwin over 200 years ago God should have gone into hiding. Yet, He lives and pretends. But His pretences of power and compassion are exposed by his total impotence and indifference against the kind of pandemic human suffering we witness today.
*The writer can be contacted at shyamonjayasinghe@gmail.com
Latest comments
RBH59 / May 25, 2021
Muslims pray five times a day as a community kissing the flow and pushing their backs upwards.
Correction not kissing the flow we keep our fore head on the ground on direction on Mosque in Mecca
People were breathing free oxygen no thanks to god then now all are buying oxygen to breathe
Science is only discoveries done from what god have created and science does not disprove god
/
Dinesh D / May 25, 2021
For my thoughts are not your thoughts,
neither are your ways my ways,
declares the Lord.
As the heavens are higher than the earth,
so are my ways higher than your ways
and my thoughts than your thoughts. (Holy Bible-Isaiah 55:8-9)
/
MyView / May 25, 2021
Mr.SJ
………….The name for “proper investigation“ is the scientific method of search where we test a claim or hypothesis by trying to verify it with evidence………
You have left out a most important factor in scientific theory. Verification with evidence is not enough. The most important factors are that the theory has predictability and repeatability. It not a “one off” because “one offs” are the “Miracles” spoken about for “the believers”, never repeated or tested.
…. Even Buddhists – the plainly more rational of the whole lot of “religionists” ?? – claim the power of ‘Iddi Balaya,’ or ability to overcome physics and fly in the air after the power of meditation….
This is not Buddhist Philosophy. These are “stories or tales” brought in by those who have had a very basic “idea” only. Meditation does not give “extra powers” but only develops one’s mind to its full potential to glimpse reality and calm the mind to avoid all the temptations of the senses and evil thoughts.
It gives serenity and peace to one’s mind. Nothing more.
/
ramona therese fernando / May 25, 2021
Life is an eternal continuation of God, even after death, with some rare instances of helpful intrusions from the Universe to prompt it along its eternal journey. This is irrespective of the 7 levels of placement life finds itself in (earthly rebirth being one).
/
Native Vedda / May 25, 2021
Shyamon Jayasinghe
–
“God should have gone into hiding. Yet, He lives and pretends.”Take
–
Nietzsche’s complete statement is:
–
“God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him. How shall we comfort ourselves, the murderers of all murderers? What was holiest and mightiest of all that the world has yet owned has bled to death under our knives: who will wipe this blood off us? What water is there for us to clean ourselves? What festivals of atonement, what sacred games shall we have to invent? Is not the greatness of this deed too great for us? Must we ourselves not become gods simply to appear worthy of it?”
–
Take care.
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / May 25, 2021
One has to realise that God is also big business, like any other belief system in the form of fake syrups for Covid-19 made by a carpenter with blessings of Kali or miracle cures designed under cover of being a western qualified doctor in Sri Lanka or for that matter any other voodoo or witchcraft in lesser forms as opposed to massive institutions such as the Catholic church or Saudi-Arabian Islam. Belief systems are the fodder that keeps hope alive for the weak, as its easy to lean on what they believe is “mighty”.
/
Captain Morgan / May 25, 2021
A bigger lie than Religion is Astrology. Not one astrologer could predict the 2004 Tsunami and again they were taken by surprise by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of 2020, nearly all astrologers who made new year predictions declared that it would be a wonderful and beneficial year to mankind!
/
SJ / May 25, 2021
CM
“A bigger lie than Religion is Astrology”
Very true.
But there are ceaseless ‘postdictions’ like those reportedly by Nostradamus.
Then there are many evangelists who ‘know’ that it is all in the Book.
*
When the present is miserable, people chance a peek into the future, however fanciful.
/
Mallaiyuran / May 25, 2021
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
Sarath / May 25, 2021
Listen to what Buddha said, the supreme intellect: “There is no unchanging, permanent self, soul or essence in living beings.” Buddha called that anattā, the doctrin of “non-self”. If we believe in Buddha and Buddhism, then there can be no life after death, no heaven and hell. This much is true, our bodies will die, rot, putrefy, mingle with the atmosphere. We will go into nothingness, nirvana. Those who preach otherwise only wish to make a fast buck in this life. Do not be fooled.
/
Nathan / May 25, 2021
We know that humans have our own limitations. A wise man lives accepting this reality.
.
Trivializing ideas we know nothing about is best suited for this discussion.
/
Nathan / May 25, 2021
‘Trivializing ideas we know nothing about is best suited for this discussion’.
.
My sentence does not make sense. Kindly, substitute it with:
Trivialization of ideas we know nothing about best describes this discussion.
/