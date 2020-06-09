Today I Step Down From The Parliamentary Election Race, Don’t Cast Your Preferential Vote For Me – Mangala Samaraweera

Mangala Samaraweera informs the people of Matara who had courageously provided him protection and placed their confidence in him for three decades that from today (09 June 2020), he steps down from the politics of being a member of parliament.
Accordingly, he requests the people of Matara to refrain from casting their preferential votes for him at the upcoming 2020 parliamentary election although his name appears in the electoral list as a candidate from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.
He had addressed letters to the leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe and the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa informing them about his decision to refrain from contesting in the parliamentary election.
Mangala Samaraweera also held a meeting today at his residence with local government representatives from Matara and briefed them regarding his decision. Expressing his views at this meeting, Samaraweera observed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s leadership has been inefficient and short-sighted, and that this has been proven within a brief span of six months. He further observed that under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, ethnic, racial and religious divisions among the people of the country are being widened while the state is being militarized, and that the opposition does not seem to have a clear understanding of what its role and duty should be at a time when the nation is faced with such grave challenges.
The former Minister stated that, in his view, if our nation is to be resurrected it is necessary that the fundamental values and principles of the United National Party are activated. He therefore expressed his deep regret at the division that has occurred in the Party.
Speaking further, the former Minister said that for over 30 years, he worked for united principles and policies within parliamentary politics, with the objective of raising the standard of living of all citizens of Sri Lanka, as well as forging reconciliation and enhancing a sense of humaneness. He stated that during this time, he succeeded in achieving progress for Matara as well as the country at large, yet a lot more still remains to be done.
He emphasized that it is necessary to initiate a movement towards a progressive political trajectory in Sri Lanka in partnership with the people in this country who respect democracy, and the different social identities and cultural traditions in the country, and people who are not overwhelmed and consumed by hatred towards one another. He urged the people in this country who are not governed and guided solely by their racial, caste, religious, ethnic and gender identities at birth and those who are free of political, cultural and social hypocrisy to come together and join forces for this purpose.
leelagemalli / June 9, 2020
Dear Mr Samaraweera,
thanks for being a sensitive politician. Not a single good thing the current men have impletemented, alone that OIL-FORMULAR which was then caught by MODAYAS s ridicule, but was one of the clever steps, but todays context, nobody seems to even talk about it… we in europe enjoy 15% of price reduction in oil prices today – being part of the formula which is set to be adjusted at every minute. But ballige puthas led OUR island nation dont even raise the question as to why they have not given the concessions to the people ?
You will see below what former MODAYA Janapathiya has to say today.Meeharakas of that nature should never become the people s president again. But the question arises, even if the incumbent would be not similar to the Sirisena.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OTbibCViXE
leelagemalli / June 9, 2020
This program is one of the best so far. I think the kind of journos should be appreciated.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U33gznfcsfM
leelagemalli / June 9, 2020
TO this day,
People specially whose votes were robbed out – 6.9mio are very dissppointed today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIfXVMwhl00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIuW7IKA7LI
What happened to GOTA s BOLDNESS ? Were they just FAIRY TALES about Gota s leadership ?
He failed COVID containment
He failed to ban even ROYAL-THOMIAN annual cricket match
He failed to allow people who are really in need, more concessions as his WANIDBATTAYAS promised before the nation
What has this ADMINSITRATION achieved sofar ? NOTHING or not even anything to be praised with WOW effect.
GATAM / June 9, 2020
Thank god!
Nathan / June 9, 2020
I believe that Mangala Samaraweera is a truly honorable man. It is regrettable that he chose to stay away from parliamentary politics at this crucial hour. Let us hope that he returns with more vigour.
leelagemalli / June 9, 2020
Dear Nathan,
it is just the background he is coming from. Medamulana bps would never behave so… they just wanted MORE poor stay poor further so that they can survive their politics. Rajaakshe politics is almost like beggar s wounds.
And this MP had been with CBK and the like leaders who had values. Sure, her second term was not successful. That has lot do with srilanken style of politics, but if CBK had NOT been there, rascals would never be able to self-congradulate to have won a civil war. It was Mr Kadirgamar s great work got LTTERs banned on the rich soils.
Nathan / June 9, 2020
Dear leelagemalli , CBK brought in MR unable to bear the political heat. Little did she realize that she was sealing her fate, and that of SL.
Ajith / June 9, 2020
Nathan,
You are right. Mangala Samaraweera is a truly honourable person. I appreciated very much his courageous voice against those Fundamentalist Monks who have killed Lord Buddha by their violent behaviour.
Sinhala_Man / June 10, 2020
PART B
When elections do get held, I’ll have to vote as part of the Badulla District. I will definitely cast a valid vote – but for whom? Definitely not for Pohottuwa or Ranil’s UNP. And having picked a party, I’ll next have to think of Preferences.
Had my vote been registered in Matara, I think that I’d cast a preference for Mangala, irrespective of what he says! We can’t do without people like him in Parliament.
.
Since nothing can be decided yet, I’ve been listening to this pretty young woman who sings beautifully in both Sinhalese and English:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4ZTB-BIkoo
Can you believe it that she’s actually a lecturer in the Colombo Medical Faculty, doing serious research there? Please sample and let me know. If we have a few more young people of this sort, I wouldn’t despair for our future.
All old fellows must know when to bow out gracefully!
Sinhala_Man / June 10, 2020
Dear Nathan,
Yes, I agree. Mangala has always been honest and the most tricky problems have usually seen him taking the right stands.
We still have no idea when the elections will be. I did have a very short chat with Jeevan this morning, and then sent him this:
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_jKhfE9MoE
.
leelagemalli, this is a guy, Sepali Amarasinghe, whom I find that I can relate to. Since that video gives a phone number, I had a pretty long chat with him on Mobitel, and also sent him an e-mail.
.
The problem with that Wellassa Youtube, that you have connected me to is that the young guy there seems to go in search of those who he feels are neglected and adopts such a condescending tone. You’ve posted that link three times, haven’t you?
I’ve been stuck up here for three months now. I plan to get to Maharagama tomorrow, for at least a week.
The reports I have indicate a somewhat chaotic day in the Colombo area. I feel that there is a need to establish direct contact with as many of these people as possible. Exchanging views through comments alone is insufficient.
/
a14455 / June 9, 2020
LOL .. Walking before being voted out …
rj1952 / June 9, 2020
even though your decision in not to continue being a politician is welcome in the current trend of occurring in this sad sorry shitty Kota Uda nation, I for one welcome your magnanimous decision and wish you all the best for a happy retired life along with a new career if needed.
Eagle Eye / June 9, 2020
Mangala Samaraweera,
You can leave politics but Sinhalayo are not going to forgive you for the treacherous act you did by co-sponsoring the UNHRC resolution without getting approval from the President and Parliament which is a violation of the Constitution. I do not think any other country in the world has done such a dirty thing or will ever do such a thing. In the history of this country you will be considered as a ‘TRAITOR’.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 9, 2020
Arrankarail Maramum, Arasaiya Veeruthing Vazvum Vizumanro! (The flourishing tree on the bank of the river and the life on the chair next to the King’s throne always is fall.)
16 years ago Mangala gave blood and flesh to crown an Ashura who ate the life of 150,000 Tamils while begging, pleading and crying. Mangala’s friends paid the money to Leader Pirapaharan to achieve this. Sripathi liturgically gave his life on this. The sword Mangala made has cut his head after 16 years. Not much condolence from Tamils’ side for Mangala’s down fall.
Last five years, other the Oil Formula, anything Mangala did was only to bring the five countries secretly told $18B safely back to Old King. What was Old King did for that favor is to send spies to Mangala’s home and had his computer stolen. A moral from Mangala’s failed politics: “Don’t make a snake as your pet. It knows only to spank.” It is not an easy lesson unlike, calculus or astronomy. It is too difficult and uninteresting to learn for Sinhala Intellectual. So many of them bound to go bitten including naughty heroes like Rambo, Lemon Puff, Gamin……
Congratulation for the victory!
a14455 / June 10, 2020
Clown , I am not sure what your verbal diarrhea means.
Ashan / June 9, 2020
It is a shame that there are no reasonable politicians in the arena anymore. There is no voices of sanity left, as the Rajapaksa’s are slowly but surely fortifying themselves to be the authoritarian regime, we have to deal with for maybe decades. GR has surrounded himself with killers, war criminals, and ruthless men, some who have been banned for entering other nations, because of their questionable crimes against humanity. They will be willing and eager, to take GR’s orders, even if it means killing journalists, activists, and citizens. When the military turns it’s guns on civilians, if they protest, or become an inconvenience, it will be going against what our country stands for. They have done it before, and they will not hesitate to do it again.
Sri Lankans will live in fear.
/