Today Is The Sixth Anniversary Of Genocide Resolution

By C.V. Wigneswaran –
Someone asked me: Hon’ Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam has used the word “Genocide” in Parliament yesterday. Both Government and Opposition MPs objected to such a strong word being used. As a Lawyer, Law Lecturer, Judge and Politician what have you to say?
My response was: Due to logistical reasons I could not attend Parliament yesterday. Otherwise I would certainly have supported young Gajendrakumar, whose father was my contemporary at Royal. I congratulate him on his performance.
As stated by him “Genocide” is not mere killing of a racial, national, religious or ethnic group. No doubt the word comes from the Greek word “Genos” which means race and Latin term “Caedere” which means to kill. But the definition in Law has now enlarged to encompass many instances of deliberate extermination of a human group.
Raphael Lemkin, Polish Lawyer of Jewish descent, said “the crime of genocide should be recognized as a conspiracy to exterminate national, religious or racial groups. The overt acts of such a conspiracy may consist of attacks against life, liberty or property of members of such groups merely because of their affiliation with such groups”. Jews are well aware of what the Germans under Hitler did! What Lemkin foresaw is what is happening to the North Eastern Tamils in Sri Lanka – attacks against life, liberty and properties of the Tamils.
The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide adopted by the UN General Assembly on 09.12.1948 that came into effect on 12.01.1951 states that any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethnical, racial or religious group as such viz. (i) Killing members of the group (ii) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, (iii) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or part (iv) imposing measures intended to prevent birth within the group and (v) forcibly transferring children of the group to another group (Article 2 of CPPCG) constitutes genocide.
In our Genocide Resolution passed unanimously in the Northern Provincial Council on 10.02.2015 we prepared the Resolution under the above said headings setting out the various ways by which successive Sinhala majority Governments conspired to exterminate the Tamils. This Resolution sought an UN Inquiry to investigate the genocide of the Tamil people in Shree Lanka by successive Shree Lankan Governments and direct appropriate measures at the International Criminal Court outlining that the Tamil people had no faith in any domestic commissions of inquiry.
Today is the sixth Anniversary of our Genocide Resolution. This Resolution claimed that the genocide of Tamils became synonymous with the Country’s Policies since it gained independence and Tamils across the Island particularly in the North East have been subject to gross and systematic human rights’ violations culminating in the mass atrocities committed in 2009. It pointed out Sri Lanka’s historic violations included over 60 years (1948 – 2009) of state sponsored anti – Tamil pogroms, massacres, sexual violence and acts of cultural and linguistic destruction perpetrated by the State. We alleged that those atrocities had been perpetrated with the intent to destroy the Tamil people and therefore constituted genocide. Many matters were highlighted in our Resolution. They included Disenfranchisement of Indian Origin Tamils in 1949 which stripped them of citizenship, the Sinhala Only Act which drove away Tamils from State Service and the ensuing anti Tamil pogrom in 1956 and 1958, Standardization in Higher Education in 1971 which deprived many deserving Tamil students their Higher Education, the International Tamil Conference event in 1974 where State’s agents killed Tamils in the audience, the burning of Jaffna Library by Sinhala Politicians in 1981 destroying over 95000 books and manuscripts, the anti Tamil pogroms in 1977 and 1983 all of which occurred before the rise of an organized Tamil Military struggle.
As an Octogenarian. I could say the intent to undermine the Tamils had started even before 1948. But the intent to exterminate the Tamils may have been from the date of Independence from the British when State power got transferred to the Sinhalese. A Tamil (Mr. Nadarajah) was the Chairman of the Urban Council of Anuradhapura for over 17 years, when I lived in Anuradhapura before 1948. The Old Town of Anuradhapura had considerable population of Tamils. The Plan to build up a New Town and jettison the Old Town with its Tamil influence was hatched even before the date of Independence.
After the 1956 and 1958 pogroms there was considerable exodus of Tamils from the South. They moved mainly towards the Capital, Colombo, and the North Eastern Provinces. After 1983 many went abroad. Now the Government intends to Sinhalacise and Budhisticise North and East on dubious nay false historical and archaeological claims. The Tamil Buddhist remains from a period anterior to the birth of the Sinhala Language in the 6th or 7th century AD is foisted on the Sinhalese calling them Sinhala Buddhist archaeological remains. When the original inhabitants of this Island, the Tamils, were Buddhists, there was no Sinhala language born then and therefore no Sinhalese existed.
A very surreptitious act has taken place, after Independence, in this Country. All the Tamil names of villages and place names in the North and East were quickly translated or nomenclature changed into Sinhala and now the Buddhist Priests have a habit of saying the original names of these North Eastern villages and places were in Sinhalese and the Tamils changed them to Tamil in recent times. History demands these Priests to show any Sinhala inscriptions before the 6th or 7th Century referring to such Sinhala names since there was no Sinhala language before 6th or 7th Century AD nor Sinhala people before that time. An attempt is made to refer to Prakrit words or phrases which later came into the Sinhala language to show Sinhalese language existed then. Those words and phrases may have existed during the time of Prakrit but they were not Sinhala words nor phrases. It only shows those words and phrases were in use then. But certainly they were not Sinhalese words. They were either Pali, Prakrit, Tamil or dialects of that time. The attempt to show Atta Katha as a Sinhalese book is a feeble attempt of this nature. Atta Katha was not in Sinhalese. It may have been in Prakrit but not Sinhalese. The first Grammar in Sinhala the Sidath Sangaraya was written in the 13th Century AD.
The entire History of the Sinhalese needs to be rewritten. There had been attempts, I am told, to insert some references in the old Sinhala language into Olas of yore and into Books written by foreigners. This is to show the Sinhalese speaking existed prior to the 6th or 7th Century AD. I remember how Russian Ballet was introduced into Sinhala Dance forms and Sinhalese thereafter claiming these were original Sinhala Dance forms.
The Sinhalese need not suffer under any inferiority complex. The best is to accept what they are historically, culturally and socially and proceed from there. If the Sinhalese Buddhists realize what their language and culture mean to them would be what other linguistic, racial, religious groups will feel about their heritages themselves, the Country could certainly move on the path of reconciliation and goodwill. Otherwise we would all perish. Giving over three Islands off Jaffna to a Chinese Company might be the start for the rot!
Of course those who have committed genocide which is a heinous crime would have to pay according to the simple saying of the Sinhala villager – Kala kala dey pala pala whey. By genocide one does not mean war casualties. It is the deliberate killing of a group of human beings merely because of their affiliation to such group. Gajendrakumar used the correct word for what has been taking place to the Tamils and what is taking place to them in Shree Lanka then and now.
*Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, Member of Parliament – Jaffna District
Native Vedda / February 12, 2021
Justice C.V. Wigneswaran MP
Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith ” said he is ready to go to an international court if Sri Lankan law is not properly enforced against those responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks that took place on April 21, 2019. He was speaking at a media briefing held at the Archbishop’s House yesterday (11)” – http://www.dailynews.lk/2021/02/12/
You want to International intervention in the investigation of war crimes.
Your Muslim brothers want International community to intervene in the Janasa issue.
Mahinda met Maha Sangha to discuss UNHRC resolution.
SJ wants China to rule the world.
A few believe Buddhist countries (whatever that is) may help them from UNHRC’s resolution.
By the way Shenali, Nalin, Prince of Darkness Sarath Weerasekera, ….. want to save Myanmar.
What is happening in this island?
Why hasn’t Gota the strongman consulted Wimal Sangili Karuppan Weerawansa or SJ?
old codger / February 12, 2021
“Someone asked me: Hon’ Gajendrakumar…..”
Who is this someone who keeps asking leading questions of Hon. Wiggy?
Ajith / February 12, 2021
Dear CW,
The Sinhala Buddhists or Buddhist Sinhala or Westernised Sinhala Buddhists carry a Lion with Sword to kill people whether it is Sinhala or Tamil or Muslim. They know very well what is meant by “genocide” and it is done purposely by them irrespective whether it is an educated professor or educated Sinhala Buddhist Monk. I am sure none of the true Buddhist person will ever think of burning Jaffna library or Bombing Navali Church or drilling eye of a prisoner.
SJ / February 12, 2021
Ajith
The Chola kings had a vicious beast on their flag and the Chera a weapon of war (the most powerful at the time I guess).
All major Hindu deities are armed to the hilt, but for the two kind females who control learning and wealth.
Most countries of the West have predatory animals as the insignia of the state.
Why complain about the fluttering lonely lion when India has three lions for its state emblem.
Teeth and claws of lions are deadlier than an unwieldy sword.
Native Vedda / February 12, 2021
SJ
Are we living in Chola country?
Many in this island don’t give two hoots about religious symbols, gods, religion, …..
Ajith / February 12, 2021
Have you seen any other country animal carrying sword to kill yellow & green?
Ajith / February 12, 2021
Teeth and claws of Lions are deadlier but the Lion and human made animals are not only deadlier but also poisonous.
Whimpy Kid / February 12, 2021
There was no genocide in Sri Lanka in the resent past post indipendance.
However genocide was used as a tool by the wetern occuping rulers to controle Sri Lanka on many occations.
One such historical case was the genocide ordered by the British rulers after the Uwa Wellassa rebellion as a means of subjugating Mother Lanka.
Why did USA drop the first two atom bombs on two Japanese cities?
Isn’t it Genocide?
Was any one charged for this?
Dear Mr Wigneswaran it seems that you have lost your marbles….
Please refer the Oxford dictionary and undestand the proper meaning of
GENOCIDE
Native Vedda / February 12, 2021
Whimpy Kid
“There was no genocide in Sri Lanka in the resent past post indipendance.”
Kid
Can you explain what exactly do you understand by genocide?
“Why did USA drop the first two atom bombs on two Japanese cities?”
Kid
What has USA dropping atomic bombs on Japan got to do with Uwa Wellassa skirmishes or any other conflict in this island?
” Was any one charged for this?”
Kid
As far as I know none was initiated by International Community. Are you seriously interested in taking the USA, Europe, …. to ICC? If you are I will be right behind you.
Kid
Oxford Reference
Genocide –
The deliberate killing of a large group of people, especially those of a particular race or nation.
Whimpy Kid / February 12, 2021
NV
This never happened in SL after indipendance.
This could be easily rebutted at any forum.
SJ / February 12, 2021
If what the state did to the Tamils is genocide, is not what the LTTE did to the Muslims anything otherwise?
Native Vedda / February 12, 2021
SJ
It would be useful if you could define Genocide.
Buddhist1 / February 12, 2021
Wigneswaran’s genocide resolution is a tool he used to support Rajapakse. I say this because when the Govt was releasing lands without acknowledging it, he passed this resolution. If he is claiming genocide, then the Sinhalese also have the right to claim genocide by LTTE as LTTE killed civilians in villages who were not soldiers.
In a Democracy its important to work with the majority group to establish the rights of the non-majority. Since the Sinhala Only policy started decades ago Systemic Racism has been instilled in the country. No one can change it over night. It will take time to do it. But there should be a beginning to remove Systemic Racism and to do this non-majority group should take careful steps. P2P was the correct one and not Genocide Resolution.
Genocide can be seen in many ways. G.G. Ponnambalam supporting with the then Govt to take away the right to citizenship of the estate Tamils could also be considered a genocide. Similarly LTTE killing Sinhala villagers is also Genocide. Genocide is not only killing a group it can also be taking steps to crush a group.
Wigneswaran’s comments and statements always aimed at creating unwanted emotions within the Southern Sinhala community. Why does he need this? Why cannot the so called educated Wigna achieve what he wants without instigating the Sinhalese.
Dilshan / February 12, 2021
Can you name the villages in which sinhala villagers were killed by LTTE.
To my knowledge LTTE deliberately killed sinhala civilians in Anuradhapura and Karuna killed Muslim worshippers in east. Other than I have not heard any civilian targets by LTTE.
Killing politicians on either side is a favour done by LTTE because they were the curse of this country.
However evidence Army and army police sponsored thugs killing Tamil civitare too many and justifies Wigneswarans comments.
Until such time we sinhalese understand and act the truth, we will not progress
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2021
This man is a ‘BORN LIAR’. Demala people do not feel ashamed to tell lies again and again.
Tamil from the north / February 12, 2021
Eagle ‘dumb gnat’ Eye, you are one to call others liars……………..hahahahaha……………you were a born liar. Go and hide under a rock and don’t come back.
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2021
Sinhalayo are paying the price for ignoring what our elders told about these people; unborn and dead based on their experience from 3rd Century BC.
—
In Sinhala there is a saying:
‘Kopamana Guna Kalat
Dudano Nowethi Yahapath
(No matter how much good you do, wicked people never change)
—
It is high time Sinhalayo learn from past mistakes and act accordingly from now on. Show no mercy for wicked people.
a14455 / February 12, 2021
Genocite Genocite. Thamiz Genocite. !!!!
