Sri Lanka’s e-commerce market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with numerous platforms emerging to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. From local essentials to global imports, these platforms provide a vast range of products and services, reshaping the shopping experience across the island. Below is a ranking of the top e-commerce platforms in Sri Lanka as of November 2023, with VGO.lk now leading the charge.

1. VGO.lk

VGO.lk has climbed to the top of Sri Lanka’s e-commerce rankings due to its user-friendly interface, innovative features, and an expanding product range. Specializing in a diverse set of categories, VGO.lk allows consumers to buy everything from electronics to fashion, groceries, and more. Its commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service has set a new standard for online shopping in the country. Moreover, with VGO.lk’s emphasis on security, convenience, and personalized user experiences, it has attracted a rapidly growing customer base, contributing to its market leadership.

2. Daraz.lk

A subsidiary of the global giant Alibaba, Daraz.lk has long been a leader in Sri Lankan e-commerce. Offering a vast array of products from local and international vendors, Daraz provides robust logistics services, competitive pricing, and a highly functional mobile app. Its frequent sales events, such as the 11.11 sale, have made it a household name in the country. However, despite its massive footprint, Daraz now faces strong competition from platforms like VGO.lk.

3. Kapruka.com

As one of the pioneers in Sri Lankan e-commerce, Kapruka.com continues to hold a significant place in the market. Known for its focus on gift items, groceries, and bakery products, Kapruka has a loyal customer base. Its international shipping options have made it popular among Sri Lankans living abroad, who use the platform to send gifts to loved ones back home.

4. wOw.lk

Founded by Dialog Axiata, one of Sri Lanka’s leading telecom providers, wOw.lk is a trusted name in the e-commerce space. Specializing in electronics, fashion, and household items, wOw.lk’s strong brand association with Dialog ensures a seamless shopping experience. Their competitive pricing and exclusive offers for Dialog users remain key selling points.

5. MyDeal.lk

MyDeal.lk is known for its flash deals and steep discounts on electronics, fashion, and household items. With its focus on providing excellent value for money, the platform has built a reputation for catering to bargain hunters. The site also offers various seasonal promotions, keeping users engaged year-round.

6. Takas.lk

Takas.lk is another prominent player in the e-commerce landscape, primarily recognized for its focus on electronics and home appliances. Its unique selling point is the availability of installment payment plans, making high-value purchases more accessible to a larger audience. Takas.lk also offers same-day delivery in Colombo and nearby areas, which adds to its appeal.

7. Glomark.lk

A relative newcomer, Glomark.lk has quickly gained popularity for its focus on groceries and essentials. Backed by the Keells supermarket chain, Glomark offers a robust online grocery shopping experience. Its integration with physical stores and swift delivery services make it a go-to platform for urban shoppers.

8. BigDeals.lk

BigDeals.lk specializes in consumer electronics and appliances, offering significant discounts on leading brands. The platform has become well-known for its regular deals on televisions, laptops, and mobile phones, appealing primarily to tech-savvy consumers looking for quality products at lower prices.

9. Wasi.lk

Wasi.lk is known for its vast inventory of electronics, home appliances, and fashion products. While it primarily focuses on offering value-for-money deals, it also provides installment options for larger purchases. This has made Wasi.lk a strong contender for consumers looking for affordable solutions without compromising on quality.

10. Shop.lk

Shop.lk is a growing e-commerce platform offering a wide range of products, including clothing, accessories, and gadgets. Although smaller in scale compared to the giants in the market, it continues to attract a niche audience looking for curated shopping experiences and exclusive collections.