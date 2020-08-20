Top 10 Most Rented Cars In The UAE

The UAE known worldwide for breathtaking artificial monuments, Stunning SkyScrapers, efficient transport system is always alive with swarms of tourists thus creating demand for car rentals in Dubai.

This often comes with a lot of confusion on which rental service to use, Shift Car Rental has a variety of cars to choose from and I’m going to make the task easier by giving you the best ten cars usually rented by both tourists and citizens alike. Before renting a car in the UAE, you must possess all the legal documents necessary to drive a car in the UAE. The parameters vary according to the visa status and nationality. Assuming you have got all that out of the way now its time to choose the perfect car to suit your needs.

Kia Picanto 2018

The Picanto is an easy car to drive around town, where its compact size and accurate steering make it agile on crowded roads. These virtues are equally relevant on excursions to the countryside; tourists will find pleasure in taking the Picanto for rides because of its compact size and good handling.

The 66bhp 1.0-litre entry-level engine has no trouble keeping up with traffic. There’s also a smooth 83bhp 1.25-litre engine that offers more flexibility for longer journeys. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard and a four speed is offered with the 1.25-litre. A punchy turbocharged 1.0-litre engine produces 99 horsepower and its quite powerful.

Chevrolet Aveo 2011

The 2011 Chevrolet Aveo is a decent and very affordable compact car. Widely popular because of its very low price it is one of the most rented cars by tourists. It has a very high fuel economy and it’s also very spacious, very suitable for a family.

Hyundai Creta 2015

Are you in Dubai on business? Then this is the perfect car for you.It is a big strong SUV. It isn’t very large or imposing, but it has just the right shape. The design is also quite great. It also has nifty features like auto dimming headlights, wireless charging for mobile phones, a powered driver’s seat and an air purifier. It is on the more expensive side but it gives you a lot of value for money.

Nissan kicks 2019

The Nissan Kicks sits in the top third of the best subcompact SUV rankings thanks in part to its ample list of standard features and its spacious cabin. It has a good fuel economy and its also quite affordable.

It is a solid combination of quality and value. It boasts outstanding gas mileage estimates, a roomy cabin, and an easy-to-use infotainment system. It has a 122-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. This vehicle is good for commuting in stop-and-go city traffic, but it takes a while to get up to highway speeds.

Nissan Sentra 2019

At first glance the Nissan Sentra seems quite basic in form, but it gets the job done. The Sentra is a comfortable and cheap ride that goes about its business without any fuss, and its reputation as a reliable and sensible choice is what adds it to this list. The Sentra is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. It also has a 7 inch touchscreen with the NissanConnect interface, which improves functionality and adds a more modern aesthetic to the vehicle. It is small and very fuel efficient.

Audi R8 Spyder

What would this list be without a supercar? Introducing the Spyder. The Audi R8 Spyder is a great car and a great choice for those looking to rent an upper mid-range sports car. The supercar is surprisingly easy to drive and sometimes it’s easy to forget you’re driving a supercar.

It packs a 10 cylinder engine. It’s all-wheel drive and capable of hitting 60 mph in a few ticks over three seconds. And the top folds down, too at this point it is comfortable is to say the car is special

Ford Edge 2018

The 2018 Ford Edge sits in a crossover SUV sweet spot between compact and mid-size, offering comfort, power, and impressive tech for a palatable price. Five adults will fit comfortably, as well as plenty of cargo it is also equipped with loads of available tech. A big touchscreen infotainment screen has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Bluetooth is standard, needless to look out for extra features like navigation. The SUV is quite stylish but the fuel efficiency is quite low because of the powerful twin engines.

Toyota Yaris 2017

Renting a 2017 Toyota Yaris could be a smart move if you’re looking for a vehicle with easy-to-park dimensions and a very affordable price. This is Toyota’s entry-level car, and it will certainly meet your needs if size and price are all you’re after.

You would like the Yaris’ standard features, which include a touchscreen with a user-friendly tech interface, lane departure warning, and a system that can detect if a forward crash is imminent and automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn’t take suitable action.

Mercedes Benz E Class

This car is mostly used by high class business men looking to travel the city in style. Even members of royal family have always shown great admiration for this beautiful car. It has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine to provide 329 horsepower, why wouldn’t you love it. That said, Mercedes claims that the all-wheel-drive car can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds….wow!! It is indeed a beast of a car.