Top 5 Colombia Players In English Premier League

Colombia has produced some of the finest soccer stars both at home and abroad. The English Premier League is particularly a destination loved by most Colombian players. Over the years, players from Colombia have put their country's name on the world map as a top star, paving way for equally competitive stars. In this round of Football news, we look at the top 5 players in EPL who hail from Colombia.

Davinson Sanchez

Born on 12th June in Caloto Municipality in Colombia, Davinson Sanchez has is a top player in the English premier. The 24 years has been a constant starter in Tottenham starting eleven under different managers. Sanchez has not only been rock solid in Tottenham defense but also one of the most sought after defenders in European top-flight leagues. Sanchez joined Tottenham from Ajax in a deal worth 40 million Euros and has made at least 28 appearances for Colombia.

Steven Alzate

Steven Alzate is another Colombia player contracted in EPL by Brighton and Hove Albion. Alzate has risen through to English top-flight football from league two sides, Swindon after a loan spell. Brighton previously bought the 21-year forward midfielder from Leyton Orient under 18. Leyton Orient is also an English league two football club. At the end of his loan spell on 9th January 2019, Steven Alzate started 12 games and featured in 19 for Brighton and Hove Albion before the end of 2019/2020 English Premier League season. In all the competitions in which he has featured, He averaged 63 minutes per game.

Carlos Sanchez

Born Carlos Alberto Sanchez Moreno, Carlos Sanchez is a forward midfielder that plays for West Ham United, a top English club in the premier league. The player joined West Ham from Fiorentina is a deal worth 4.5 million Euros. Carlos previously played for the Aston Villa, a team that was to later be promoted to EPL before signing for Fiorentina in a 3 million Euros deal and also had a brief loan spell in Espanyol. In the just concluded EPL season, the 34-year old Colombian international made 2 appearances for West Ham United.

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma is a defensive midfielder that players for the English side Bournemouth since 2018. Recent transfer rumors show that Lerma is currently a transfer prospect with the likely destination being the Turkish side Galatasaray. Lerma played 33 games in the just ended EPL season 2019/2020, starting 31 games. He also averaged 82 minutes per game.

Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina is a 25-year old Colombia that plays for Everton. Yerry Mina joined Everton from Barcelona on 9th August 2018 in a deal worth around 30.3 million Euros. In the just-ended campaign of 2019/20, he scored 2 goals for Everton, played 29 games and started 25. He also assisted 1 goal, averaging 79 minutes per game.