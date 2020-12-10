Top 5 Lottery Mistakes

For a long time, it has been said that there are more probabilities of being hit by lightning than winning the lottery; that is a completely incorrect belief, since playing the lottery is not a system that is managed just by luck. Even though randomness plays a certain role in this type of contests, the fact is that being a lottery winner might be even easier than you have always thought it is, and it takes more than picking random numbers and tickets.

There are many myths concerning lotteries, but in reality, it is only necessary to follow a couple of steps and be smart enough to figure these out. However, there are plenty of people who have been playing lotteries for years; spending a lot of their time and money but have never won a single time, only hoping for a lucky strike. The truth is that these persons do not realize that they are putting down their odds to win the lottery without even knowing it.

Do you want to know if you are committing mistakes that prevent you from being a lottery winner? Here below we list the most common mistakes lottery players make. Keep reading to learn more.

1. Thinking that Winning the Lottery is Pure Luck

As we mentioned above, being a lottery player takes more than waiting for the odds to go in your favor; this will not happen unless you make it happen. Of course, luck has to do with being chosen as the winner of the jackpot, but people who actually know how a lottery works, have the ability to increase their chances. It is important to mention that all numbers have the same probability to be drawn; however, it is possible to play smart to higher the odds of winning the prize, or at least to avoid the things that keep you away from winning.

Not Having a Strategy

You might be wondering what are the secrets lottery winners hide; the answer is really simple: they have a strategy; they follow a series of rules or steps that help them pick the numbers wisely or analyze statistics. Other people, for example, tend to buy several scratch-off tickets, because most of the time one of them might be the winner. Finding the right strategy for you can help you not only to become a lottery winner, but also will prevent not having to split it up with somebody else.

Picking Date Numbers

One of the most common mistakes (and maybe the most common) is picking date numbers for lotteries. Choosing numbers from 1 to 31 according to the calendar. This method is never the best option since it is the most used by lottery players. Choosing date numbers, and specially birthday dates completely limits your chances of winning. Most winners recommend choosing numbers above 31, so your chances range is wider.

The same happens with the so-called “lucky numbers”. Most lottery players use a lucky number when they play, it is usual to see for example, number 7 or 13, and of course it is not a good idea. As you can imagine, there is a great number of people who believe their lucky number will be chosen. Even if using this tactic helps you win, there are a lot of probabilities that you will have to divide the jackpot with more than one person.

4. Focusing Only on the Jackpot

Other mistakes you usually see is that people freak out when they see a jackpot that includes a great amount of money. It is common to see plenty of people wanting to participate when the prize is really big. In this way, the bigger the amount of money, the bigger the hype is. As a result, there will be a lot of competition. This means that the probabilities of winning are very low, and even if a person wins, it is probable to split the money.

5. Not Checking the Numbers

It is also common that people miss the winning announcement; if you really want to win the jackpot, it is essential not to miss the choosing of the numbers. When people do not claim their prizes, they already lose them and realize later. Check the draws!

Winning the lottery is easier than you think; it is not a piece of cake but you can definitely find a way to increase the odds and maybe win in the long run. If you are a smart and reasonable lottery fan, you can play lotto online at lottonigeria.com.