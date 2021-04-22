Top 7 current top scorers in the C3 this season

The C3 or Europa League is a soccer competition that takes place every year since its creation in 1971. Several teams take part in it with the aim of winning the trophy and at the same time to reach the C1 or Champions League. As in any competition, there are players who stand out. In this article that find out here, we make you discover, the best scorers of this competition.

Borja Mayoral

Borja Mayoral is a 23 year old striker from AS Roma. He was born in Parla, Spain, on April 5, 1997. He weighs 68 kg for 1m82. The player wears the number 21 in the Italian club. During this season 2020-2021, the player is author of 7 goals in 12 games. He is very prolific and is the top scorer in the competition.

Pizzi

Real name Luís Miguel Afonso Fernandes, the Benfica player is in a good position in this top 7. The Portuguese midfielder was born on October 6, 1989 in Bragança. Measuring 1.79 m for 65 kg, the player is author of 7 goals in only 8 appearances on the field this season. He has a ratio of 0.88 and is ranked second in this ranking of top scorers.

Yusuf Yazici

Third in this ranking, Yusuf is a player from Lille. Of Turkish origin, the 23-year-old midfielder was born in Trabzon and weighs 80 kg for 183cm. Wearing the number 12 of his club, Yazici has scored 7 goals in 8 games played. He has a ratio of 0.88 making him a very prolific striker.

Mislav Orsic

Mislav is a player of the Dynamo Zagreb team. He was born on December 29, 1992 in Zagreb, Croatia. Wearing the number 99, he has scored 6 goals in the competition in 12 games. He is the fourth best player in the competition with a ratio of 0.5 goals per game.

Carlos Vinicius

Born in Brazil, Carlos Vinicius on March 25, 1995 in Rio de Janeiro. He weighs 85 kg for 1m90. The player is a striker of Spurs, one of the English clubs taking part in the competition this year. Playing with the number 45, Carlos is responsible for 6 goals in only 9 games. He is the fourth highest scorer in the competition. His goals per game ratio is 0.67.

Paco Alcácer

It is no surprise that Paco Alcácer is on the list of the best scorers of the C3. The 27-year-old Spanish player is a regular at this event, playing as a striker for Villarreal. During this competition, he scored 6 goals in 7 games, a ratio of 0.86 goals per game.

Gerard Moreno

Gerard Moreno plays as a striker for the club Villarreal. Originally from Spain, with the number 7, he comes to tease Paco Alcacer his teammate in this ranking of top scorers. He is also with 6 goals in 9 games. This makes him a ratio of 0.67 goals per game.