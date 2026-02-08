Trump’s Mass Deportation Policy Hit The Traditional Approach To Immigrants

By P.R Dushanthi Silva –

US President Donald Trump‘s second administration of his presidency reshaped the US foreign policy based on his own decision-making approach and tough immigrant policies, as global diplomatic experts stated. The mass deportation of US immigrants has become a threshold of US President Trump’s election promises. In President Trump’s second term of presidency, he sees mass migration as a threat to public safety and social cohesion and urges embassies to report back on migrant-related crimes and host country reactions.

US President Trump’s second administration of his presidency implemented a hard-line immigration agenda, engaging a military approach, as the diplomat stated. In the world’s dangerous El Salvador prison, it has been reported that they have kept illegal migrants from the US, but fortunately they have been released, as international media reported. The Trump administration has applied an internationalized restrictive migration model, as US diplomats stated. US president Trump’s immigration ideology is allied with domestic politics, marking an aggressive attempt to reshape the Western migration framework that has stood since World War II, as stated. Within the context of the aforementioned global framework over asylum and refuge, it will be questioned as the Trump administration attempts to align partners with his hard-line approach.

Anti-immigration was a natural part of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and after taking office, he launched an aggressive enforcement of migration. Mexican immigration is the biggest issue for the US, and there are several diplomatic mismatches regarding the problem between Trump’s administration and Mexico. US President Trump has repeatedly blamed migrants in the US illegally for fueling violent crime. Trump became president immediately, his administration surging troops to the southern border and pledging to deport millions of immigrants who were in the US illegally.

Trump’s recent activity of mass deportation

At present, President Donald Trump is attempting to deploy National Guard troops in Illinois to carry out his mass deportation policy. But as a US diplomat stated, the Supreme Court has rebuffed President Trump’s attempt on the issue. President Trump’s attempt to deploy the National Guard to Illinois in September followed similar moves in Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon. In fact, it has been emphasized that President Trump’s tough military approach to immigrants is not approved internally based on Trump’s specific circumstances regionally and globally. Most of the diplomats stated that migration approaches so closely to negotiable and peaceful approaches seeking and trusting in durable ethical accord, which has been globally recognized. Trump’s administration had claimed that around 140,000 people had been deported as of April 2025, and as ICE-(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) along has deported nearly 200,000 people in the seven months since Trump returned to office, as international media stated.

The Trump administration has made deportation enforcement centrally focused in 2025. Actually, within the US there is a fresh debate on Trump’s mass deportation between political structure, legal framework, and US citizens based on the immigration policy recognized from the decades. The Trumps’ administration mass deportation campaign has rippled around the country in Arizona, gathering nearly a million immigrants. US president Trump has promised to oversee the largest deportation campaign in history. In history, federal immigration officials have sought to bulk up arrest numbers of immigrant populations who were previously low-priority.

Trump’s mass deportation

Trump’s mass deportation policy has impacted immigrant students because US president Trump signed an executive order, and at the moment, the US advocates commiserate on immigrant rights, and even as efforts to curtail immigrants’ rights ramp up, both at the federal and community levels. Actually, the several diplomats are questioned about the US closing its doors to the world, sealing the border, and squeezing the legal avenues to entry and new arrivals. What are the expectations of Trump’s administration in the future based on US President Trump’s mass deportation crackdown?

According to the global diplomatic experts, the hard policies on immigrants in the USA today have been influenced by every social layer of the society and are heavily based on the concept of Trump’s administration, which heavily considered foreign-born nationals. that walling off the country now will profoundly alter life for millions of Americans. Tough immigration policies heavily impacted that in the country’s fabric, in classrooms and hospital wards, etc… Under the former US president Biden administration, immigration and enforcement actively around schools, hospitals, and courthouses was prohibited, as the diplomat stated. But Trump’s second-term administration’s enforcement of mass deportation heavily burdens the world.