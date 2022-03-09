Two Jackals And A Joker

By Kumar David –

Weerawansa and Gammanpila did not misjudge and overplay their hand; they did not assume that Gota was dependent on them and would and could not fire them. That is not what happened; they have played a different game for several weeks. It has become clear that the Gota-regime is breathing its last, so smart rats jumped ship first. Vasu has made more of an Andere of himself than avid fairy-tale fans expected. He declared with great pomp: “I will not attend Cabinet meetings; I will refrain from performing my Ministerial duties; but I will not resign”. You know what? He did not tell us whether he will stop banking his ministerial cheque, forego the perks of office such as accommodation, office-space, vehicles, security-detail and the loads of hangers-on paid out of public funds. Public-paid hangers on include secretaries, information officers and loads of others who collect salaries, petrol allowances, bata and perks. The amounts paid and the titles of these pandang-karaya posts, Colombo Telegraph readers have to find for themselves, I am too busy. Why should the people pay for Vasu’s clowning while he boycotts his duties? Worse than Vasu are this retinue of blood sucking, allowance gathering leeches who will skin him alive if their kapang is interrupted.

Let’s leave these three to one side and give our minds to what is likely to happen in the broader scenario. I will ask you to join me in giving our minds to what can be done on other fronts; economic, international relations and public activities. The following are considered common sense and I invite your consideration.

* The debt and fiscal crises have become intolerable. There is no way out, even if politically unpalatable but to call in the IMF. This will entail belt-tightening but if in pursuance of an orderly action plan that offers a way out the imbroglio within say two years isn’t that acceptable? Basil says he is already abiding by IMF prescriptions so why not make it formal.

* This plan will entail debt restructuring (a polite way of saying defaulting). It’s time for Sri Lanka and this and previous governments to face up to the truth that we have screwed things up since Independence and are prepared to eat humble-pie, swallow our pride and make corrections.

* The State has to overcome its reputation as a gross human rights violator and a pariah. Until then the country has little hope of international acceptance or substantial assistance [See note below*]

* Mustn’t we come together to agree on a pragmatic rather than an ideological economic growth and development programme or plan. Ideological commitment to free-market liberalism, trust in the miracle of the entrepreneurial classes, dogmatic commitment to state-enterprises and the myth of 100% decentralisation from the urban centres to rural areas are silly one-dimensional mantras.

* The political classes and political leaderships must be defanged. The power of MPs must be constrained and knowledgeable people (technologists, economists, agronomists, you know who) empowered. This amounts a massive restructuring of the state system.

* Large-scale corruption must be made a capital offence, including confiscation of inherited assets. While reasonable appeal procedures must be provided the opportunity to play the judicial game and postpone justice in perpetuity must be eliminated.

* A huge public education programme to teach ethnic-pluralism and ethics must be initiated.

* Unless the people’s mindset changes, nothing will change.

There are so many specific things that need to be done in respect of education, women’s rights, healthcare, fisheries, industrialisation programmes, enhancing productivity, export orientation and so on. This is all very important and is the stuff of party political manifestoes. What I have attempted to outline in the few bullet points are more fundamental and I daresay more sweeping ideas without which a nation destroying existential crisis as Sri Lanka confronts today cannot be surmounted. These thoughts are not meant to serve or antagonise any political entity. The one set of people who I reject are the nihilists who say “Sri Lanka is finished, forget it, it has gone to the dogs forever and ever”. They are dead, let the dead go and bury their dead.

[*High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said at the UNHRC Sessions on 7 March. “The current Government has not only demonstrated its unwillingness to pursue accountability, but it has incorporated military officials implicated in alleged war crimes into the highest levels of Government, reinforcing a narrative of impunity” and highlighted the need for “a full account of the circumstances of the Easter Sunday attacks, in particular the role of the security establishment”].