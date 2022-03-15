Ukraine: At The Brink Of A Third World War!

By Laksiri Fernando –
The world is at the brink of a Third World War with the Russian armies invading Ukraine supported and assisted by the Western powers although NATO has not formally entered the fighting. In Russia’s point of view, supplying arms and financial support to Ukraine are a direct involvement in the war, waged in their opinion against Russia’s security and integrity. It is possible that within few days the Russian armies would be able to capture Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and control the country at large. Installing a Russian aligned regime in Ukraine would be a part of the scheme and strategy.
Behind the Invasion
By enlisting thousands of army volunteers from the Middle East and involving Belarus in the invasion, Vladimir Putin has shown that his intensions are broader than just capturing or ‘neutralizing’ Ukraine. In his/their opinion, Poland is already involved in the war from the NATO or Western side. Therefore, there is a great possibility that Russia next attacking or even invading Poland. There are also Western army volunteers fighting on behalf of Ukraine already.
There cannot be any doubt that the aggressor, and in fact the invader, of the present war is Russia and Putin. There are more internal reasons than external ones for the situation. Putin and his oligarchs come from a particular historical context and mindset. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the disintegration of the republic was a disaster for this mindset. Putin had direct links with the KGB and the Stalinist rule. It is not so much the collapse of communism or socialism that mattered. But the glory and prestige of Russian hegemony and empire going back to the Tsarist empire. Ukraine represents one of the important missing links of this jigsaw.
Vladimir Putin (born 1952) has been the de facto ruler of Russia since 1999. He has been more than a president in his and his followers’ mind. Serving as prime minister or president on several occasions his ambition seems to bring back the Soviet or the Tsarist glory back to the country. He is only second to Alexander Lukashenka of Belarus as the longest serving European president. They appear to be close buddies in the sphere of political ambitions.
During the last two years, Putin and his United Russia party have experienced some electoral losses although the system is overwhelmingly manipulated. There have emerged young generations who are keen in aspiring for more freedoms, human rights, and democracy in addition to economic justice. Alexei Navalny who is now jailed is only one opposition leader. Putin’s party at the elections for the lower house of the Duma last year experienced clear electoral setbacks. Putin must face the next presidential elections in 2024.
Russian Objectives
According to one reliable interpretation, Putin’s war against Ukraine is largely aims at uniting the Russian nationalist forces to overcome these emerging internal oppositions. However, it can be a coincidence or a reason among other reasons. It was in 2014, Putin first waged war against Ukraine and annexed Crimea into the Russian federation. In Putin’s view, without Ukraine as a buffer zone or country, the security of Russia is not safe from the Western aggression and infiltrations. Therefore, the present war is a defense strategy and not an aggression.
However, how far this ‘defense strategy’ could be distinguished from ‘imperial ambitions,’ ‘Russian chauvinism’ or a ‘new form of fascism’ is a debatable question. There are academics and researchers who have identified the rejuvenation of the old Russian ‘deep-state’ under Putin’s leadership during the last decade. They have however not denied any security or defense concerns on the part of the Russian leaders or the people because of the type of international politics played directly and indirectly by prominent Western countries, the US as the main actor.
Democracy and human rights are some of the primary concerns of the Western countries. However how far these are tainted by economic and strategic interests is debatable. Ideological reasons like partiality to a ‘single or similar’ model of democracy or democratic development also can be involved. Vladimir Putin undoubtedly is anti-Western. These sentiments are also prevalent in many other countries in Asia and the Middle East.
Tragic Consequences
If we take the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it is, it cannot be condoned by any means. All information that we have been receiving indicates to its one-sidedness, brutality and inhuman consequences going beyond the conflict areas. Over 3 million civilians had to flee the country already since the Russian forces were attacking civilian areas and municipalities. Thousands of them are already killed. Destruction of residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and industrial enterprises are the most damaging to the economy and the social system.
Ukrainian people who have been giving interviews to the media do not appear to be strictly anti-Russian. All of them are linked. Therefore, if the main effort of Russia is to prevent Ukraine joining NATO, it could have been done in a diplomatic and a peaceful manner. If the US and other Western countries have or intend to have special economic or political influence on Ukraine, Russia also should have the same rights and opportunities. Countries like France and Germany have shown that they are willing to listen to the Russian concerns. These diplomatic opportunities have not been utilized properly given anger, sensationalism, and aggression.
Role of the UN?
Some of the failures of the present situation undoubtedly come from the UN system. With all indications that the Russian troops were exercising armed maneuvers surrounding Ukraine, the Secretary General of the UN was starkly silent. It was he (Antonio Guterres) who should have intervened independently to negotiate a solution. It was not particularly a failure of the person, but the institutional position of him or the Western influences behind.
Guterres only opened his mouth after the resolution of the special General Assembly. Even that was to impose the terms of the resolution on Russia and not to negotiate or workout a viable and an amicable solution to the conflict and the war. It was obvious that the Russian invasion cannot be condoned by any reasonable country except Russia or its close allies. Even within Russia there were demonstrations against the war. Although the UN resolution had overwhelming approval of the member countries, the 35 countries who abstained from voting cannot be ignored particularly given the size of the world population represented by them like China and India.
Even at present the main question is not about imposing the UN resolution but brining a ceasefire and then a negotiated solution to the underlying issues behind the war. Although the NATO and Western countries deny their participation in the war, this is not something agreed by Russia, China, or several other countries.
The newest incident is the Russian bombing of a military base/installation near the Poland border. This is considered as an indirect war declaration against NATO countries by Russia. However, this army base was well known for US and NATO training of Ukrainian soldiers and introducing new weapons and military tactics. For what? Of course, it can be defended as for defensive purposes of Ukraine. But from whom?
In Russia’s opinion, the US and NATO are already involved in the war, or they are the main perpetrators. In their opinion, America’s imposition of severe economic sanctions against Russia and Russian leaders are a clear declaration of war, an economic war at least. Russia is also taking similar measures.
A Way Out?
There cannot be much doubt that the world, and people in the world, naturally would prefer Western model of liberal democracy or similar, compared to the Russian authoritarianism or the Chinese communist party system. Therefore, the Ukrainian people cannot be blamed in their political preferences, including their present popular/charismatic President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
However, for a peaceful world, when there are different political systems and religions/ideologies, there should be some form of peaceful co-existence and tolerance. Changing political systems should be primarily left for the people of those countries. Whatever the merits of liberal democratic systems it appears that most of the Western leaders try to impose their values and systems on others sometimes through war, pressure, or undue interventions.
Since the Second World War, this is not the first time that one country or countries invaded another country. This happened in Korea, Vietnam and in the Middle East. Still, many of the Middle Eastern countries are in a chaotic situation because of the repercussions of these invasions. The invasion of Iraq in 2003 in the pretext of preventing the ‘weapons of mass destruction’ by the US, UK, Australia, and Poland was one case of example.
In the present situation, Russia and Putin should undoubtedly be blamed for arbitrarily invading Ukraine. Both Russia and NATO countries could have persuaded Ukraine to become like (one time) Switzerland with independence and neutrality between competing forces and countries in Europe.
The US President Jo Biden has continuously denied any intention of involving in a Third World War with Russia or any other country. But today, we are almost at the brink. Nuclear confrontations, intentional or by accident, are real possibilities under the present circumstances and confrontations. What Biden should do, as claimed to be the leader of the democratic world (!), to prevent an open third world war, is to speak to Putin, negotiate an immediate ceasefire, and persuade Ukraine to be truly a neutral country like the old Switzerland.
Dinuk / March 15, 2022
Dr, Laksiri: The Third World War – Euro-America versus the Rest of the World (Asia, Africa rest of Global South) which EU-US seeks to colonize and loot has been going on in the Indian Ocean Region at least since the Easter Sunday 2019 attacks in Sri Lanka staged by CIA’s ISIS and certainly during the Covid biowarfare project to crash our economies and loot our countries. The US printed 9 trillion in 2 years of Covid Bailouts so that its Hedge FUnds like Black ROck could asset strip in the Global South during Lockdowns and the economic crash…
Where and whu did Zaharan, the head of the Suicide bombers die on Easter Sunday? At Chinese owned Shangi La Hotel! Was this a religious crime or smokescreen for geopolitics? Religion was weaponized and a smoke screen for US geopolitical aggression in Sri Lanka. America’s partner in the ISIS crime, Saudi which funded the Lankan bombers FM is right now in Lanka buying up strategic lands on the pretext of setting up green energy plants in Trincomalee!
Dinuk / March 15, 2022
Russia’s Mr. Putin is fighting for the rest of the world again US-EU – NATO expansion, colonization and looting of the rest of the world.
Russia defeated the German Nazis in world war 2 although US took the credit.
Hats off to Mr. Putin. For once, Asia is standing together to end Euro-American digital colonialism and looting of the rest of the world which is what the post-WW 2 Pax America has been… with a colonial development mask like the Covid mask that hids biowar.
Russia, China, India, Pakistan, are together although in Sri Lanka the US citizen Rajapakse brothers are dancing to the IMF tunes and the western media never say this.
Time has come for Sri Lanka to de-dollarize and Dump the USD rather than de-value the Lankan Rupee against the dollar, beggar the people and enable US Hedgefunds to asset Strip strategic Lanka.
Jit / March 15, 2022
I am totally at a lost to understand why most Sri Lankans at CT are burning tons of midnight oil to research on Ukraine?? Dont we have trillions of our own issues at the home front?? Have you guys ever talked about the power cuts, fuel crisis, kerosene oil queues, farmers not having fertilizer, mass food shortages, kids not getting the education they deserve, gas crisis, medicine not available or prices sky rocketing…..etc…etc…!!! Well, Russia invaded Ukraine because it was under USSR before the CW and now Putin thinks it belong to him so what?? It is their bloody border and SL is million miles away to that border! Do you know how all previous Ukraine governments supported this bloody rogue Rajapaksha gang in the last 10-15 years selling arms to kill Tamils and keep commissions in Bahama island accounts?? Does the name Udayanga Weeratunga rings a bell?? I am absolutely aware of the pathetic plight of Ukrainians and I’m sure UN/UNCHR will do their job but are we genuinely aware that people in this little island called Sri Lanka struggling everyday to bring food on to their table not knowing what happens tomorrow!!!???? What is worst than living with no hope for tomorrow when there is no war even!! :(
Svenson / March 15, 2022
‘I am totally at a lost to understand why most Sri Lankans at CT are burning tons of midnight oil to research on Ukraine’
Jit this is because midnight oil is the only oil available and soon that too will be in short supply. But seriously, the real reason is that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may lead to nuclear war in which case Sri Lanka will be affected. The world has not been in this position since the Bay of Pigs crisis or should I say the Bay of Pundi Kutti.
Jit / March 15, 2022
Sorry, typo, should be “I’m totally at a loss”
chiv / March 15, 2022
Jit, I fully agree.
old codger / March 15, 2022
Jit,
It is true that Ukraine is very far from here. But we do consume a lot of Ukrainian wheat . Also we consume a lot of oil and LPG, the price of which h has skyrocketed due to sanctions on Russia. Russia is offering cheap oil to India, so maybe we could benefit.
Native Vedda / March 15, 2022
old codger
How about granting refugee status to those stranded Ukrainian in Sri Lanka?
They are from relatively rich country, white Slavs, belonging to Abrahamic religion, scientifically advanced, equally racists, they supplied us with most important arms and ammunition when the West and Hindia refused to supply us the same at most critical moment in our history, they flew our helicopters and other planes, helped us to bomb Jaffna with Athulath’s sh*t bombs, made possible some of our politicians, functionaries, brokers, members of armed forces strike it rich, …….
Remember we rightly denied poor, dark skinned, South Asian, Muslims, .Rohingya speaking ….. refuge in this country.
–
Native Vedda / March 15, 2022
Jit
“I am totally at a lost to understand why most Sri Lankans at CT are burning tons of midnight oil to research on Ukraine??”
We have nothing better to do.
We do not want to research on how we reached the state in which we are in now.
So let us dig into other people’s history, find parallel and blame everything on colonialism, Thamil Nadu, Diaspora, ….. West, …. so that we do not have to face reality.
And keep voting for the most appalling regimes.
davidthegood / March 15, 2022
Laksiri Fernando, No matter what political governments are doing like Russia invading Ukraine for a start, the end result is pictured clearly in the bible account in Ez.38 onwards. Gog of land of Magog from the north, the prince of Rosh finally invades the unwalled cities of Israel to take booty. All the Jews scattered are brought back to Israel and receive Messiah. Golan heights, West bank and Gaza become disputed territories for war. Dan.7 fierce 4th beast is joined by radical Islam. Rev.16,12 shows the prepared huge armies from kings of east(China support for Russia) crossing the dried up Euphrates to connect with Iran and reach Meggido for the battle of Armageddon coming down to Jerusalem. His feet will stand on the Mount of Olives Zech. 14,4 as Christ returns to win in field of blood. Jerusalem earthquake. God’s kingdom rule and reign of Justice , Peace and Righteousness established. Jerusalem becomes the heavy stone Zech.12,3 for all nations gathered against it. Rev.20,15 says names must be written in Book of Life. Lot more to read.
Ajith / March 15, 2022
The fact is that this world has gone very far away from its capability because of human activities and it needs natural balancing act to stabilise. This is what we see from natural hazards such as environmental damage causing increased temperature, flood, cyclone, Tsunami, volcanos, deadly viruses and other diseases, human rights violations, genocides, agressive invasions, wars etc. Power greediness of human beings may result in third world war means the war of nuclear weapons and in nuclear weapons means West , Russia, China, India including Sri Lanka, Middle East all become perished into ashes. I am sure even Putin, Xi Jinping,Joe Biden, Modi, Rajapaksa family will be in the world at the end.
Ashan / March 15, 2022
Whatever excuse Putin has made, he simply cannot invade and start an unprovoked war, to seize yet another nation, like he did Crimea. Let us not forget who Putin is, an ex KGB thug who is now a dictator. He has poisoned activists in other nations, he has imprisoned his political opponents, and did a Sarath Fonseka on Alexei Navalny arresting him and throwing him into jail for daring to run against him. Ukraine is now an independent nation, and wanted no war, but Putin amassed thousands of his troops in the most threatening manner, and invaded a weaker nation. Civilians are now being killed, 85 being children up to date, all for Putins’ greed to be Tsar of the Russian Federation.
Whether the US or Russia, it is wrong to invade sovereign nations, kill innocent civilians, for any reason. Putin is an angry man, his war is not going very well, his people are beginning to get angry as his soldiers come home in body bags, and he has been given the harshest sanctions.
Putin has made the biggest mistake as a leader. He thought this would be a cake walk like Crimea was, but it has backfired, taking longer, the Ukrainians are resisting very bravely fighting for their country, and the Russian economy is going to take a big hit when the crippling world sanctions take effect.
Ashan / March 15, 2022
Concluding:
Putin and his oligarch’s ill gotten assets have been frozen in banks and around the world, and many businesses and banks have refused to work with Russia, or leaving the country.
The people of Russia have been deliberately blocked from knowing the truth about this war, as Putin controls most of the media, blocking the independent ones, and feeding his people his propaganda. Those protesting this war have been arrested by the thousands, and even old ladies who protest in Russia are not spared.
There is no justification for this war. All Putin’s claims for doing so have been disproved, and found to be lame excuses, and like all wars it is the innocent civilians who pay the price for one man’s greed and vanity.
Putin might win the battle, but he is going to lose the war.
Champa / March 15, 2022
The writer says, “the world is at the brink of a Third World War.” NOPE, on the contrary, I think Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is coming to an end.
As I said in my very first comments, Kyiv is the last to take over. I said “…….. his (President Putin’s) plan is to establish a new government, entrust (ensure) peace in Donbass and handover Ukraine back to Ukrainians.”
US Intelligence tried to mislead the Ukrainian government by undermining the strength of the Russian forces. I am sure they laugh at their own jokes as anyone can see that Russia hasn’t even used 5% of their military strength in Ukraine.
What has President Putin achieved so far?
1. As regards military goals, clearly and comfortably, ‘a large, permanent or semi-permanent buffer zone’ in the Eastern and Southern periphery of Russia to protect ‘civilian, territorial and defence interests’ of DPR, LPR, Crimea & Russia.
2. Valuable dossiers to prove Russia’s claim that there are bioweapon laboratories in Ukraine. I am not sure whether there are chemical weapon laboratories too.
3. Political goals are yet to be achieved. President Putin has already mentioned them. When I look at them now, I can see that they are reasonable.
