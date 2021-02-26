UNHCR Should Focus On The Sovereignty Of The Oppressed Not Of The Oppressors

By Ranjith C. Perera –
Most countries when confronted with human right violations in their countries they hide behind the ‘sovereignty’ principle of the UNHRC. Most recent case is the report on human rights violations by the Sri Lankan government. Besides the human rights questions related to 30 year civil war, 2021 preliminary report sent to Sri Lanka, it is reported prominent charges have been raised on the 20th constitutional amendment, military appointments to civil administration etc by the new government that came into power one year ago. According to media reports the government has rejected all the charges on the basis of sovereignty of the country.
Some critics who favour the stand taken by the government say UNHRC has no right to intervene in internal matters of a country on the principle of ‘sovereignty’ of member countries. It is very clear from the view point of the people of Sri Lanka the charges related to recent administrative constitutional amendments, regulations; appointments etc. have violated their human rights. For instance the people enjoyed democratic rights obtained by the Independent Commissions appointed by the Constitutional Council.
The Independent Commissions include among others Judicial Commission, Public Service Commission which has direct impact on the human rights of the people. People could expect justice from the judiciary because members of the judiciary do not have to worry about political victimization as they have the protection of the Judicial Commission. But with the 20th Constitutional Amendment the power of the appointment of judges has been transferred to one person namely the President of the country. Can the people expect an independent judiciary under this circumstance? Is this not a violation of human rights of the common people of the country?
Same situation prevail related to other commissions appointed by the President. The question is who is going to protect the lost rights of the common people? Some might say the parliament is there to protect the rights of people. The only thing opposition could do is to criticize the government within the parliament and question the government on wrong doings. But they will have no impact on the human rights violation of the people.
Those who are supporting the government stand, state that the people have given the mandate for the changes in the election that brought the new government into power. Yes, people in the election criticized some functions of the independent commissions and they expected the new government would do the needful. But we cannot say any right thinking person expected to abolish the appointment of independent commission by the legislature and bringing it totally under the executive. They must have expected if there were any undemocratic practices in the past the new government would take measures to change them. Not totally abolishing the democratic nature of the independent commissions and bringing them under one person.
Now it is a well known secret that this government is controlled by certain business people who supported it in the election. Favoring such people is a common occurrence after elections. But here it seems the situation is worse than any other time. Therefore we could say the ‘sovereignty’ government and its supporters are talking about is not of the people of this country but of their own.
This is not a situation only related to one country but to most of the countries, especially in the countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America regions in the world. Therefore it is high time international organizations such as UN and UNHRC should adopt a more realistic definition to the word ‘sovereignty’. As pointed out above, presently it is very loosely connected to countries in general. But in actual fact it refers to the ruling class of the countries. It would be better if the international community could state very clearly that they are concerned of the violation of human rights of the people in a country by the rulers and if that happens the international organization has every right to intervene and protect the people as they have no other forum to present their problems related to human rights. On that basis the international organizations focus would be of the ‘sovereignty’ of the people or oppressed not of the rulers or oppressors.
Latest comments
Ajith / February 26, 2021
A very positive article. It is that Sovereignty of the people in a country is the real issue, not the sovereignty of the government of political party or family as claimed by the Rajapaksa regime. For example, the burial issue is the sovereignty of the people, not the Rajapaksa government. It is now clear that it is not a domestic issue because now Rajapaksa government did not solve this issue until the issue is raised in the UNHRC. Previous government allowed the remembrance of those dead in the war. But Rajapaksa government banned it. So, Rajapaksa government is the problem for solving the National problem, nothing to do with Country’s sovereignty. It is now clear from the Presidential commissions on Easter Bombing not find the truth behind who was behind Saharn but to punish the former President Sirisena who contested against Mahinda Rajapaksa. We also should know the same happened to Sarath Fonseka. The truth is Rajapksa’s are dangerous to the Sovereignty of the Country and people.
/
Thiru / February 26, 2021
Ranjith C. Perera is godsend to Sri Lankan people: Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims and others.
Would the ruling class, their cheer leaders, monks and cronies benefiting from the most authoritarian rule Sri Lanka is now having listen to him?
/
Raj-UK / February 26, 2021
Its quite obvious that GR is not well educated & lacking in international relations, most probably, even unaware of the Geneva convention, abided by democratic countries, which differentiates the security forces from terrorists. It is irrelevant what others have done or the hypocrisy, but in our conscience, can we accept that no atrocities were committed by our security forces? In true military fashion, even SF followed orders without question, or even if he turned the convenient blind eye, makes him also responsible if any war crimes were committed. GR’s persona as a tough talking man of action is haunting him internationally but unless he protects his loyalists, it will open a can of worms. Hence his rewards to the military cronies with appointments in high places in the govt. & the ‘ranviruvo’ rhetoric.
Apart from travel bans & possible freezing of assets abroad, GR & his cronies are beyond the reaches of international law. In any case, ill-gotten assets will be in tax havens, therefore, untouchable, & what matters is survival in SL. Just like Trump & his Christian white supremist vote base, at least 6m Sinhala Buddhist supremacists also live in denial. GR will survive to fight another day & its only a matter of time when SL becomes another Myanmar.
/
Eagle Eye / February 26, 2021
Raj-UK,
Sarath Fonseka was the person who led the Sri Lanka Army. Why did Terrorists Nominated Agents (TNA) asked Demalu to vote for Sarath Fonseka at the 2010 Presidential election who is now charged as a war criminal ? Were Demalu happy to be under a President who had committed war crimes at that time and changed their mind after he lost?
Demala hypocrites!
—
Security Forces liberated Demalu from the clutches of barbaric LTTE Tamil terrorists. All the war crimes, crimes against humanity and human rights violations were committed by LTTE Tamil terrorists and not by security forces.
With the defeat of LTTE in May 2009:
• there are no more LTTE child soldiers
• there are no kids making bombs for LTTE
• there are no kids denied their right to live like a child
• there is no fear of kids garlanded with cyanide capsules
• there are no mothers who are worried that their children will be snatched by LTTE to be recruited as combatants;
and most of all,
• There are no people who are worried that their pet dogs and goats that provided milk will be snatched by LTTE to be used for target practicing.
—-
“but in our conscience, can we accept that no atrocities were committed by our security forces?”
/
Mallaiyuran / February 26, 2021
Our opinion is Singapore-Malaysia deal is the one can save the Tamil_Muslim and Sinhalese. Only way to keep the “Island” within the hands of Tamils & Sinhalese is to peacefully going separate and then reunite and recreate the relations through Trade, security, cultural relationships. A Sinhala Buddhists imposed separation on Tamils by denying their reasonable aspirations will create another India-Pakistan in the Indian Ocean. Then the Sovereignty of the “Island” will change hands – here we are not predicting or associating anything about China or India. Beyond and above the Tamil problems, Sinhalese have a nature of selling their freedom to foreigners by inventing local rivalry. Cholas, Arabian & European involvement here is clearly telling that. Foreigners footed here by the selfishness of the Sinhala ruling class. They badly lacked world view just like now Chitanta-Yahapalanaya hallucinating Kings. But before that, Yavanas or Egyptian did not try to rule Ceylon, because Naga Tamils maintained with them only trades. Sinhalese deported Tamils, but now slaving in ME.
/
Eagle Eye / February 26, 2021
Mallaiyuran,
“Our opinion is Singapore-Malaysia deal is the one can save the Tamil_Muslim and Sinhalese.”
—
Save from whom or what?
Descendants of Demalu who sought asylum in Sinhale can come out with opinions and demands but as the host nation Sinhalayo have no obligation to entertain them.
—
Naga Tamils. My Foot!
/
Mallaiyuran / February 26, 2021
Sinhala mass should be clearly shown that the Sinhala ruling class cheating the mass pretending that they are going to take the Island in the Sri Lankan airline cargo cabin and going to fly another universe is not true.
Sinhalese Gentlemen should not dream that they can independently take their Human Right problem to UNHRC. Ehelepola can be Hero to capture and hand over Tamil King to Britain. But any Sinhalese complaining one’s problems to ICC or UNHRC will be considered as traitor with in the Sinhala Buddhist community. Sinhala Gentlemen hoping to do this will be immediacy outcasted by the nasty species, the Sinhala Intellectuals. Further they should not underestimate massiveness of the job. They should consult with their serious friends of that what the Tamils have been going through for the past 12 years. The easy approach for Sinhala Gentlemen is to join Tamils on International Investigation against Appe Aanduwas and put forward the claim of their share of Transitional Justice against Aanduwa. Recently this is what have been our approach in CT.
We said earlier: Save the people to Save the Nation. Save the Nation to Save the Sovereignty Doing the opposite way, that is putting the Sinhala Buddhist Sovereignty over the island will force Island be lost from Tamils and Sinhalese.
/
Eagle Eye / February 26, 2021
Mallaiyuran,
“Ehelepola can be Hero to capture and hand over Tamil King to Britain.”
—
He is not a Tamil King but a Waduga King. He took a Sinhala name and became a Buddhist to be the King of Sinhale. Sinhala was the language used by the King. He was a good King ruined by John Doyle.
/
Sinhala_Man / February 26, 2021
Dear Ranjith C. Perera,
.
I checked and found that this is probably the first article that you have written. Although there may be nothing spectacular that you have said, you have written soundly and well.
.
The point that you have made is a sound one. We cannot allow ourselves to accept the argument that because we are a sovereign state nobody can point out our flaws. My view certainly is that many voted without thinking, and the way things are going, these rulers of ours will ensure that our voters will think even less with each passing day.
.
Just as we have to accept majority decisions, so we can continue to have our own reservations about where we are going.
/
daya.thevi / February 27, 2021
I am blown off. Well written in a concise, most simple way with a common sense approach. Where had you been all these times? Wished people like you raised your voices collectively long before so that I could have still remained in Sri Lanka. I was a victim of 1977 ‘anti Tamil pogrom’ orchestrated by the then president JR Jayewardene. The fear of that terror is still entrenched in my mind. Remember Phoolan Devi of India!. It took only one saner voice of Vinoba Bhave to persuade the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to grant amnesty to the militant terrorist who herself was a product of State Terrorism. Rest is history. Hope there will be much more saner voices to muffle the confused & muddled up intellectual voices that has guided Sri Lankan politicians as well as the world leaders so far. Hope your cry will be heard loud & clear in UNHRC!
/