UNHRC Resolution On Sri Lanka Has Failed To Uphold Justice: Wiggy

“The UN Human Rights Council resolution on Sri Lanka has failed to uphold justice,” says Jaffna District Parliamentarian Justice C.V. Wigneswaran.
Responding to a question asked by a journalist he said: “It is disappointing that the resolution failed to prescribe any clear cut measures to ensure justice and human rights in Sri Lanka. In this way, the international community has given Sri Lanka yet another chance and still more time to amend its behaviour, despite Sri Lanka having withdrawn its earlier commitment to cooperate with the UNHRC.
“The resolution has directed the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to collect, preserve and analyse evidence for future war crimes’ investigations. This is to be welcomed. But it remains to be seen how this will unfold.
“My concern is that in the two years given to Sri Lanka, the government will commit serious human rights violations against our people. The same night India abstained from voting in Geneva, Sri Lanka Navy arrested 52 Indian fishermen. This is Sri Lanka’s way of retaliating. In particular I am worried that our lands will be plundered. Already organizations and individuals have been branded as persona non grata. Next step would be harassing those said to have had connection or communication with those in such organizations or those individuals so named.
“I need hardly say that the member countries of the Human Rights Council would be responsible for the dangers that will befall the Tamil people during these two years. They are responsible for the safety of our people. Unless they show vigilance you cannot control the Sri Lankan government now under an Ex Army officer, going berserk.”
Latest comments
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 30, 2021
Dear Vigneswaran, you appear to be not knowing the basic principles in international politics. No ethnic group got justice from their oppressive governments without the support of at least one powerful country. Search history and you will find it to be true. Bangladeshis got justice by Indian intervention, all minorities of Yugoslavia by NATO intervention and both East Timor and South Sudan by UN intervention. Tamils have to hope for foreign intervention to get justice. In 1987, that help came with India sending peace keeping troops to secure Tamil homeland and to assure safety to Tamils, and granting some form of justice through 13th amendment. Instead of listening to Tamil civil society who wanted Prabaharan to accept it and improve upon it, he refused and instead of joining with India and hitting Sri Lanka and reaping the benefits, started fighting with India resulting in disaster and shame to Tamils. (CONTD)
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 30, 2021
(CONTD) Indo-Lanka accord gives legality to the concept of Tamil homeland, and with IPKF physically present on ground, no Sri Lanka government could negate it. Was it not better to have land with reduced powers rather than full powers with reduced land. Prabaharan did not understand that if you do not have power, you may get it by negotiation, but if you lose land you will not get it back unless by war. The same thing is happening now. Our strategy is to put International community against Sri Lanka and reap the benefits. Hammering on Sri Lanka has already started and will go on till Sri Lanka surrenders. In 1987, JR was wise and acted on US advice to surrender to india whereby he save Sri Lanka from disaster and ignominy. With the present gung-ho government, that will not happen, and Sinhalese are going to suffer. There is light under the tunnel for Tamils, and let us go steady. (CONTD)
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 30, 2021
(CONTD) For a resolution to be passed in any association, you need the support of members who should be in agreement with most of the clauses. UK who was leading the assault, wanted support from members and had to water it down to get it passed. Even with this diluted form, 14 members abstained, and result may have been different if the resolution was presented in the format you want. This is the start and time and space have been given to Sri Lanka, and compliance is not forthcoming, next resolution will be harsh from which Sri Lanka cannot surface. I have been telling in this column, that Prabaharan was given six years to reform and when he did not, stick was shown to him. Similar will happen to Sri Lanka, but the time given will be more, but not indefinite, especially if a government antagonistic to west comes to power. This is now proving correct, and Sinhala braggadocio and bravado are bound to come a cropper. (CONTD)
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 30, 2021
(CONTD) Sinhala fanatics are shouting that UNHCR cannot conduct war crimes inquiry and UNHCR cannot enforce economic embargo and any attempt at UNSC will be thwarted by veto power of China and/or Russia, forgetting that individual states can both hold inquiry on war crimes as well impose economic sanction. UNHRC officers are going to come to Sri Lanka soon, and let us see whether Sri Lanka will block them. If they are not allowed in, next step will be economic embargo and UN peace keepers. Tamil politicians instead of speaking in parliament, issuing press releases or meeting foreign dignitaries, must participate in demonstrations and satyagrahas to demand justice. This resolution for the first time has internationalized 13th amendment which is an achievement, because India which was behind including it, has laid the foundation for future intervention, diplomatically if not militarily, if Sri Lanka refuses to implement it fully.
SJ / March 30, 2021
One more to his list of “you appear to be not knowing” persons.
CVW jolly well knew that it will have nothing to do with the aspirations of the Tamils (as he interpreted them or as they really are).
His problem is that Gajendrakumar grabbed that punchline months before him.
GATAM / March 30, 2021
He is right.
Where is genocide, war crimes, 40,000, Tamil aspirations, Sinhala colonization, militarization, continuing sexual violence against Tamil women, erasing of Tamil identity? Nothing is in the resolution.
The watered down resolution also upholds SL’s sovereignty.
This is a hard slap on the face of Tamils. Shame on UNHRC! What a betrayal!
paragon / March 30, 2021
Mr.Vicked and Gajaa Ponnan always trying to show they know more inside about UNHCR RESOLUTION Than TNA-SAMPANTHAN AND SUMANTHIRAN.When the 13th amendment was introduced all groups went to town and shouted that is not enough and later accepted and became members and enjoyed the personal benefit came alone with provincial councils.MR.VICEKD ENJOYED THE CHIEF MINISTER POSITION UNTIL THE LAST MOMENT.Now the same way trying to blame UNHCR SAYING THAT THE RESOLUTION IS HALF BAKED.MR.VICKED AND MR.GAJA PONNAN BOTH ARE HELL BENT ON TAKING THE TAMILS ONCE AGAIN TO NANTHI KADAL OR MULLIVAIKAL TO ENJOY PERSONAL BENEFIT BY BECOMING MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENTS BY TAMILS FOR A RIDE AGAIN USING UNHCR RESOLUTION AS A TOOL.GOOD LUCK TO BOTH EXPERTS.
GATAM / March 30, 2021
Genocide.
Buddhist1 / March 30, 2021
Once again Wigna is saying the same thing that Rajapakse Government is saying. This confirms that Wigna who appears to be working for the Tamils is actually an agent of Rajapakse. He made LTTE slogans during P2P march which had nothing to do with LTTE. Similarly he makes statements from time to time when the Government of Rajapakse appears to be weak. His statements always stir up the Southern Sinhalese folks. Wigna is an agent of Rajapakses.
GATAM / March 30, 2021
Son of a Buddhist,
Did you read the UNHRC resolution? Please read. CVW is right. The resolution has dropped all previous allegations!
