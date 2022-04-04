United We Stand!

By Sanja de Silva Jayatilleka –
A remarkable thing came out of all the suffering of the Sri Lankan people over the past few months. It united them across ethnic, religious and class divides in their despair, with their living standards taking a steep dive as the government mangled the economy. As people’s lives turned to misery in long queues, and livelihoods were lost due to no fault of their own, the ruling classes grew ever more distant from the people.
The people in turn, divided for decades by political manipulations of their insecurities, stood as one against the perpetrators of this economic crime against citizens. They stood most united in their anger and frustration against what they saw as the primary source of their sudden plunge into misfortune and pointed their collective finger at the President, to whom they suggested, not so politely, that he had to go.
The suffering masses took to the streets with a single slogan, never before articulated against any head of state of this country. And in this desperation, the slogans arising from hunger, weariness, and helpless resentment were blind to all the differences between the communities, their collective frustration bringing them together as no lavishly foreign funded NGOs and INGOs could achieve for the last 10 years after the war. They saw clearly that the government was indiscriminately insensitive and uncaring towards all.
It was as if the country had decided on a reset, all the way back to the movement for Independence from the colonial rulers when the elites of all ethnicities, religions and classes worked as one for the country’s dignity and self-respect. 74 years later, they are together again, this time the whole people, standing as one against a different kind of tyranny. May the people never forget the power that they generate together, visible in all the spontaneous, courageous protests that are springing all over the country.
The Rajapaksa name, beloved, revered or feared ever since the war ended in victory for the state, is now mud. From Melbourne to Paris, from Geneva and Tokyo to London and California, the Sri Lankan diaspora deeply divided along ethnic lines at one time, are joining in solidarity with the protesting citizens of their country with one voice, demanding that the Rajapaksas are sent packing en masse. Sri Lankans everywhere are impatient to be rescued from the disproportionate number of them occupying seats of power in this administration.
The Rajapaksas in government who owned 75% of the total budget allocation, are now also expected to own 75% of the consequent problem. They are past being seen as any kind of solution or part of one.
Mirihana, who’d have thought?
Mirihana, a quiet suburb of Colombo, was happy in its anonymity. It became better known when Gotabaya became President and continued to live at his residence in a lane off the main road. On the last day of March 2022 however, Mirihana was to play a catalytic role in Sri Lanka’s modern history. Mirihana was where the people’s spontaneous movement against the government suddenly and unexpectedly took off, reaching a tipping point as the candle-light peaceful protest was joined by residents from adjacent areas.
As the swelling crowds marching towards the President’s lane chanting the now leading slogan demanding departure began to be covered by the TV stations and live feeds to social media, there was already a growing sense that something had turned a corner, that there was no going back from this. And so it was. After Mirihana, the deluge. The genie was out, and will not be put back in the bottle.
The subsequent violence in Mirihana, the burning vehicles, clearly not emanating from the residents of the area, the police brutality towards the protesters and journalists covering the event– meant as warning– has not cowed the citizens, already in such distress that nothing is likely to deter them anymore. Instead, it was soon to be used by the government as an excuse to clamp down on the growing number of planned protests.
Inspired by Mirihana, protests started all over other cities and towns. More were being organized as the simmering tensions building along main roads where the middle classes were protesting in silence were reaching a peak. Social media played its role in urging people to come out and stand on the nearest main road with Sunday, the 3rd of April being declared a Day of Protest. The movement was gathering momentum, the people had lost their respect for the regime and more pertinently, their fear of the authorities, and openly agitated for the regime to step down.
With just a day to go for the Day of Protest, the government decided to roll out their response. The repression began.
There was always the potential for repression from this particular administration, different from previous administrations as they poured an unprecedented percentage of the national budget into the military, while transforming the public sector through appointments of retired military personnel into its key positions. This didn’t go unnoticed by either the people of Sri Lanka or the international community keeping a close eye on the administration already facing accusations of human rights violations internationally.
The regime besieged only by public opinion, blind to the actual suffering of the people clearly visible to anyone who gave a damn, suddenly gazetted emergency regulations which went beyond anything issued before in this blessed isle which had seen two violent insurrections and a thirty-year war. The gazette was amusingly detailed in its prohibition of the people from being on the seashore, in parks, recreation or other grounds, in railways and public roads until Monday the 6th. While the people slept, the city was saturated with military personnel carrying guns and barriers put up at strategic points all over the city.
When a regime fears its unarmed citizens weakened by economic hardships, fears them enough to deploy men in uniform carrying guns to guard themselves, they have clearly lost the plot, and are moving inexorably towards a predictable destiny, not to their liking.
The single most important barrier that had been erected by all regimes to date, which has now been breached by the people, is the disunity among the people of Sri Lanka. That barrier went up in flames largely thanks to this regime’s economic policies. In unity they have found strength and power, generating a momentum beyond their wildest expectations, inspiring renewed hope in the strangely resilient spirit of the people of this island, who refuse to be defeated as their determination grows with every repressive measure.
Already, the curfew has been broken all over the country, protests have taken place even though not on the scale planned and the people have sent a credible message. They want change. The diaspora is clamouring equally stridently, in cities around the world in large numbers, making up for the restrictions imposed at home, strengthening the sense of Sri Lankan community, globally as well as locally. It’s a great feeling. It’s not one that Sri Lanka will easily let go off.
The unity forged in desperate times, may yet prove to be the making of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan politics with its dark underside of divisive messaging, will have to adapt to this positive change as it faces the challenge of saving the country from the ruinous path it has been on. The people will expect nothing less, and have now seen that they can insist on it. Together they have taken on a powerful government which showed no empathy. As they stand united fighting, they don’t plan to fall.
Latest comments
nimal fernando / April 4, 2022
This is exactly what I would’ve said, if I had the chance ……. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6irb6iv6Vjs
–
Well said!
–
Gota should go to prison ……… not home.
–
This is the message we should spread now …….. no clean getaway after all the crimes.
–
Gota go to prison!
–
–
The time for Sajith, AKD has passed: they are complicit in the stink ………. got to start with a clean slate ………. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni5aY1JrVP0
/
eeakdavi / April 4, 2022
Mr Nihal Fernando, Your sentiments are understandable. Unfortunately, to be realistic we have only three bloody slates to write on in SL. Writing on nonexistent slates is merely emotional. They are the JVP, SJB and Poropaya. Thing to do is keep the tightest possible control and supervision of the ‘bastards’ (Editor permitting). Checks and balances. Hold a gun to his/her temple every step of the way. 69 lakhs, never again.
/
Dinuk / April 4, 2022
Gota should go back to AMERICA where he belongs along with his brother – Minister for Economic Disaster and American Economic Hit man , Basil Rajapakse the high school drop out
Basil is all set to take wing to Washington and the IMF as soon as the Parliament show to debate the IMF report is done.
IMF is not the saviour of the common people, or a solution to the problem of poverty, but is fundamentally part of the Global Inequality pandemic . Sri Lanka will not have an independent ECONOMIC, ENERGY OR TRADE policy or source oil, gas etc from Russia. Sri Lanka must de-dollarize, dump the dollar and trade in a basket of currencies.. as this artificial dollar shortage is staged to push it into Washington’s arms
/
Dinuk / April 4, 2022
This is South Asia’s Arab Spring – regime change in Pakistan and Colour revolution in Lanka to get it to IFM as the MCC project failed.. Sri Lankans are paying for rejecting the MCC trap! The island has been subject to 4 years of Hybrid trade, cyber and Economic Warfare with lockdowns and Covid biowar..
Why have these “”protestors” who strangely support the IMF never identified the foreign hands behind the staged economic crisis by rating agencies and US citizen and Economic Hit Man – Basil Rajapakse – Minister of Economic Disaster ? Pakistan PM has
Are these protests staged to confuse everyone so that the IMF and Washington can control the strategic islands’ Economy, Energy and Trade policy?
Sri Lanka must dump the US dollar and de-dollarize, trade in a basket of currencies and get its oil and gas from Russia like India as this staged crisis is about a lack of American Dollars due to rating agency down grades..
Why was the power plant Yugadhanvi that sold to a US firm in the middle of an energy crisis by American Gotabaya just before he went to New York and the UN to get an award for his Green Policies that have destroyed Sri Lanka’s Agriculture and Energy Sectors?
/
nimal fernando / April 4, 2022
The Rajapakses united the country ……… in ways no one even dreamed possible!
/
eeakdavi / April 4, 2022
What a coincidence: Putin united NATO more than anyone expected!!
/
Eagle Eye / April 4, 2022
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
davidthegood / April 4, 2022
Unknown to many, we have unity of creation, made from one blood. Acts 17,26 and are provided sufficiently for our needs. As we have so many differences of appearances and expressions, many think to use that division for their urge to murder and steal from others. Original plan was to unite and not divide but restoration. Even as seen in a minor way now, will eventually take place as man has not got control over other humans. The faster we learn to love and bless others, showing mercy and forgiveness, the faster our own rest and peace comes.
/