Uphold The People’s Right To Franchise

We, the undersigned, are deeply concerned by reports on the continuing pressure applied on the Election Commission to postpone the local government elections, scheduled for 9th March 2023. It has also become clear that this pressure originates from sections of the government, particularly from its executive branch.
We vehemently condemn attempts by certain powerful sections of the political and bureaucratic elite to undermine the people’s franchise, sovereignty, and representative democracy in the guise of the economic crisis. While noting the socio-economic challenges posed by the economic upheaval, we must rally together to counter initiatives to undermine democratic processes, people’s franchise, and popular sovereignty. We note that mismanagement of the political front by undermining the democratic process can only deepen political instability. It will in turn impact adversely the recovery from the present economic crisis.
We wish to remind the President, the government, and public servants of their constitutional obligation to extend the fullest support and cooperation to the Election Commission to fulfil its constitutional duty of conducting free and fair elections and concluding the local government election as scheduled. We therefore earnestly urge the President and the government, public service officials and others to refrain from any action or inaction that would subvert the democratic process. Upholding the people’s right to franchise is particularly crucial against the backdrop of an exceptional citizen mobilization where the Sri Lanka’s citizen demonstrated their awareness of their democratic rights and are robustly engaging in holding the political and bureaucratic elites accountable. In such a context it is crucial to take note of the demand for parliamentary elections and holding the long overdue provincial council elections.
We also wish to remind the country’s political leadership that playing with the people’s franchise and democratic rights for partisan gains has in the past caused huge political and social costs. The United Front government in 1975 manipulated the constitution and the judiciary to stay in power for two more years only to suffer an unprecedented electoral disaster in 1977. A few years later, the United National Party government of 1977 manipulated the constitution in 1982 to extend the life of the parliament for another full term through a referendum, instead of holding the constitutionally due parliamentary election. This blatant constitutional and institutional manipulation to legalize an unconstitutional and illegitimate political ambition soon plunged the entire country into a protracted violent conflict, causing unprecedented political instability and suffering to the people. Sri Lankan citizens are still struggling to recover from the social, economic and political aftershocks of that most arbitrary act of political manipulation carried out by a government leadership for narrow, selfish and partisan gains.
In fact, holding the local government elections and allowing the citizen’s protests will even function as a crucial pressure valve, enabling the people of Sri Lanka to peacefully release their anger and outrage caused by the mounting economic hardships.
Thus, considering Sri Lanka’s past experiences and recent developments, we, as citizens of Sri Lanka in whom sovereign powers are reposed, demand the following:
* We demand that the President and the government refrain from acting in a manner that subverts the legally mandated and constitutionally valid local government election scheduled by the Election Commission.
* We remind all members of the public service to fulfil their constitutional obligation of facilitating the local government election as scheduled, without allowing themselves to commit illegal acts under undue and unethical pressure.
* We urge the international community to encourage the government to guarantee that the Sri Lankan citizens exercise their right to franchise without any hindrance. Such steps should be sequenced with initiatives at strengthening the rule of law and fundamental freedoms of Sri Lankans.
* We appeal to the citizens of Sri Lanka to be vigilant of their democratic and sovereign right to franchise. Any efforts to undermine fundamental rights and the rule of law must be robustly and peacefully challenged by the citizens.
Signatories:
- A.M.Faaiz
- Aruna Shantha Nonis
- Austin Fernando
- Bernard Edirisinghe
- Bhavani Fonseka
- Brito Fernando
- C.Ranitha Gnanarajah, Attorney-At-Law
- Deekshya Illangasinghe
- Deepanjalie Abeywardana
- Divya Mascranghe
- Dr Maduranga Kalugampitiya
- Dr Rajan Rajasingham
- Dr Ramesh Ramaswamy
- Dr Sudesh Mantilleke
- Dr Vasanthi Thevanesam
- Dr. Devanesan Nesaih
- Dr. Farzana Haniffa
- Dr. Godwin Constantine
- Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne
- Dr. Kalana Senaratne
- Dr. Mario Gomez
- Dr. Nimal Chandrasena
- Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu
- Dr. Rajni Gamage
- Dr. Ram Manikkalingam
- Dr. Sonali Deraniyagala
- Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne
- Dr. Visakesa Chandrasekaram
- Evan Ekanayake
- Fr. Jeewantha Peiris
- Gamini Viyangoda
- Herman Kumara
- Ivan Dassanayake
- Jayanthi Kuru-Utumpala
- Jehan Perera
- Joe William
- Jude Fernando
- Kusum Wijetilleke
- Lionel Bopoge
- M.A Sumanthiran PC
- Manjula Gajanayake
- Minoli de Soysa
- Mirak Raheem
- Nandasiri Jasenthuliyana
- Nethmini Medawala
- Nuwan Bopage
- Palitha Pelpola
- Prabodha Rathnayaka
- Priyankara Costa
- Prof Amal Kumarage
- Prof Priyan Dias
- Prof. Arjuna Parakrama, University of Peradeniya
- Prof. Deepika Udagama
- Prof. Gamini Keerawella
- Prof. Jayadeva Uyangoda
- Prof. Neil DeVotta
- Prof. Nirmal Dewasiri
- Prof. Sasanka Perera
- Prof. Tudor Silva
- Prof. Vasuki Nesaih
- Radhika Coomaraswamy
- Rajan Hoole
- Ramona Miranda
- Renuka Senanayake
- Rohana Hettiarchchi
- Rosanna Flamer-Caldera
- Roshan Mendis
- Ruki Fernando
- Ruvini Perera
- Sarah Arumugam, Attorney-At-Law
- Sarala Emmanuel
- Savithri Thevanesam
- Shanakiyan Rasamanickam
- Shanthi Dias
- Shechem Sumanthiran
- Shreen Saroor
- Stanislaus Celestine
- Thangamuthu Jayasingam
- Timaandra Wijesuriya
- V.Thirukumaran
- V.S.S Thananchayan
- Vijula Arulananthan
Sinhala_Man / February 24, 2023
Thanks to all 82 who have signed this.
It is now upto us, the millions of ordinary citizens, to fight for elections.
I know that Sir Winston Churchill is hardly a favourite with us, but this 5-minute speech may still be able to inspire us:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=Churchill%27s+Speech+++#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:fba9ae9c,vid:CXIrnU7Y_RU
“We shall fight on the beaches” for our right to have elections.
Panini Edirisinhe of Bandarawela (NIC 483111444V)
nimal fernando / February 24, 2023
Ranil is a prime culprit to be imprisoned under the PTA …… his terrorizing of the population …….. and the systematic abuse of the people’s rights is worse that any terrorist we have had so for.
What’s the difference? Wijayweera and Prabakaran too were unelected ……….. by the people.
Sri Lanka has very few truth-seekers ……… but plenty of supporters.
You end up with what you support.
There is no substitute for truth …… some discover it early …….. many come very close but never really ……. their truth get hijacked by personalities
If you want to know why we are in this pickle ……. read ye own comments. ……. The answer is glaring at ye.
chiv / February 24, 2023
Nimal, just see this typical Lankan tragicomedy I call it SHAM. Ranil told parliament “LG polls had not been declared legally and therefor , there is no question of postponement. As usual he found a reason “there has not been a quorum when EC members decided on the date”. May be one of the EC member’s unexpected resignation was a ploy where Ranil’s office delayed accepting her resignation, so to come up with this excuse. He said there has been only two members present when the decision was made on the date and then inquired the views of members who were not present on that day”. He also found another loophole ” the letter requesting funds was signed by EC accountant and not EC Chairman”. Whereas EC Chairman also an attorney by profession, told news media, “the LG elections were called for legally as per the country’s constitution and election laws.”
chiv / February 24, 2023
He is not only making a fool out of him self but the EC, voting public, candidates who payed deposit ( now the EC is refusing to return ), political parties, our Constipation, Low and Odor and in general “one and all”.
Mallaiyuran / February 24, 2023
“While noting the socio-economic challenges posed by the economic upheaval, we must rally together to counter initiatives to undermine democratic processes, people’s franchise, and popular sovereignty.
Guys don’t go back to count the cows given in charity. God cannot like it. The “democratic processes, people’s franchise, and popular sovereignty” are given long ago to charity for the Sinhala Buddhists Politicians to earn money and deposits in foreign banks, on their names. Neither LC nor EP election can bring back anything lost other than the same old UNP-SLFP twins. The only useful thing left to do is support protestors to earn anew you lost “democratic processes, people’s franchise, and popular sovereignty”.
Simon / February 24, 2023
The President, Ranil W said in Parliament: “THERE IS NO ELECTION TO BE POSTPONED”. Even the PM, Dinesh Goonawardena- the son of “Boralugoda King” was having a “Hearty Laugh” when the President made that statement. What do you make out of that statement and the response of the PM?
This letter has not addressed the issues before the Judiciary. The motion filed by the EC states that it cannot hold the election because no funds needed have been made available. The motion states the names of the Public Officials who are obstructing by not providing the funds and services. The other petition seeking to postpone the election has been postponed to “May, a far off date of the scheduled date gazetted i.e. “9th March”.
Why is the President who is also the Minister of Finance not cited in any of the court motions as a person who obstructs the elections? The “Minister” has no “Immunity” enjoyed by the president.
Any idea why the “Judiciary” is not moving expeditiously on these matters referred to it?
Please watch the President’s speech in Parliament. It is available in Youtube.
old codger / February 24, 2023
Simon
“Any idea why the “Judiciary” is not moving expeditiously on these matters referred to it?”
There are things the Judiciary can do, and things it can’t do anything about. That’s more or less what the SC said yesterday. If the Finance Minister certifies to the SC that there’s no money, that’s it. But they will allow the public to make voluntary donations towards elections. But the very same public are refusing to pay taxes. Very confusing.
MSarrij / February 24, 2023
Sri Lanka is ungovernable with the present lot of opportunistic politicians. It is sad.
Fortunately, the country is blessed with bright and fair-minded people to take over if given the opportunity is given. The answer is a new constitution with equal representation of both sexes and term limits and age limits to all elected office.
Let’s be practicable.
old codger / February 24, 2023
MS,
“age limits to all elected office”
Age has nothing to do with it. Look at Wasantha Mudalige and his gang of fence-jumping “monks”. All under 40, all “bright” enough to get into a campus, and not even elected.
Buddhist1 / February 24, 2023
Thank God, Ranil could not make children. Imagine if Ranil had children and how his Children, Grand Children, and Great Grand Children will feel when they read the history books written about Ranil. A person who cannot win his own seat let alone a single seat for the party he leads. He entered the Parliament through the back door “pinata seat” and became the PM by the appointment of a “Rogue President” who ran away from the country. Then a bunch of crooks, murderers, drug dealers, kappam karayos, chain snatchers and rapists voted him to be the President. He who became a “thovil clown” in the Parliament and who above all after becoming the President without the votes of the masses, blocked the LG election. I also wonder how his wife an educated decent woman could live with such an inefficient clown.
Good Sense / February 24, 2023
Very eminent persons have pointed out the need to conduct such political activity, especially elections, on time as anticipated by the public, the consequences of otherwise are a disaster either to the party responsible for it and/or to the country. As I have commented before “no money” excuse only exposes those who plead it for their irresponsibility to the highest degree. In governing a country, the basic activities to keep a nation must be identified and those responsible should have seen to it that money is available for the same. The dereliction of duty is as serious as the inability to prevent the 04/21 disaster for which the “Carltona” principle was applied making the President of the day to pay 100 Million Rupees as compensation. Isn’t the same principle now applicable for paralyzing the political body of Sri Lanka to a point reaching death? Some plead “don’t blame the Secretary it is I who said it”. The reality is that the same Secretary who should have identified what are the very essentials to run a country and have the money ready for it. On the other hand, the excuse No Money can be viewed as a “Baddegama” village trick.
Nathan / February 24, 2023
The list of signatories include:
Austin Fernando
Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne
Dr. Kalana Senaratne
Jehan Perera
Lionel Bopoge
Palitha Pelpola
Radhika Coomaraswamy
Shreen Saroor.
Am I alone in seeing some contradictions.
