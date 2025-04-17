Urgent Appeal While Your Visit To Jaffna On 17 April Your Excellency

By Raj Sivanathan –

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Well-wishers of Tamils in Sri Lanka, a diaspora organization actively engaged with various civil society groups dedicated to promoting the welfare and empowerment of all Sri Lankans, we write to draw your urgent attention to a deeply concerning matter unfolding in the Thaiddy region of the Northern Province.

This issue pertains to the continued occupation of privately owned lands by military forces and the unauthorized construction of religious structures, which is not only causing distress to the rightful landowners but also threatens to undermine ongoing efforts toward reconciliation, coexistence, and social harmony.

Despite multiple appeals over the years, a substantial portion of land in and around Thaiddy remains under military occupation. Alarmingly, a Buddhist temple has been erected on land that was neither designated nor consented for religious purposes by the legal owners. Further constructions are reportedly underway, all without the approval or participation of those with rightful ownership, who remain powerless to intervene due to the military’s persistent control over these properties.

This situation constitutes a serious violation of fundamental property rights and underscores a troubling gap in Sri Lanka’s legal and administrative systems. Specifically, it reveals the absence of a transparent and effective mechanism to adjudicate land disputes—particularly those involving religious institutions and state authorities—in a fair and impartial manner.

In light of the above, we respectfully submit the following requests:

1. Immediate and unconditional release of all privately owned lands in the Thaiddy area still under military occupation.

2. An immediate suspension of all ongoing and planned construction of temple-related or institutional structures on disputed lands, pending a transparent and independent investigation.

3. The establishment of an Independent Civilian Land Commission—comprising legal experts, representatives from affected communities, and religious leaders—to examine claims of ownership, assess the legitimacy of current land use, and propose equitable solutions.

4. A firm assurance that all future land disputes be handled solely by civilian authorities, and that due legal process is upheld in every case.

5. The initiation of a national-level policy reform process aimed at strengthening legal frameworks for land restitution and the resolution of religious or state-related land disputes, with special focus on post-conflict regions.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation for Your Excellency’s continued commitment to justice, reconciliation, and equitable governance. We also recognize the positive steps already taken by the Hon. Minister of Justice, who has engaged with both religious and civil society leaders on this issue. These gestures inspire hope and reflect a willingness to address these challenges meaningfully.

However, the urgency of the situation demands immediate and decisive action. We appeal to your leadership to ensure that justice, legal equity, and respect for all communities are upheld in addressing this matter.

We remain committed to supporting peaceful, inclusive, and constructive solutions, and we stand ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve lasting resolution.

Respectfully,

Raj Sivanathan, International Coordinator

Well-wishers of Tamils in Sri Lanka(WTSL)